Mallorca events: What's On from Friday, 16 to Thursday, 22 May

Visitors to the Mediaeval Market enjoyed the Gegants and the atmosphere. | A.B.

Andrew EdePalma 14/05/2025 16:12
This week in Mallorca offers a vibrant mix of cultural, musical, and festive events. Alcudia’s Feria de Abril brings horse shows, flamenco, and live music, while Cala Millor and Capdepera host a Spring Fair and a spectacular Mediaeval Market with street theatre, falconry, and fire shows. Palma features music festivals, classical concerts, circus acts, and the Cranc Illa de Mallorca Festival. Inca presents the Satel-lit Fest and opera, and Sencelles and Sant Jordi celebrate food fairs and local traditions. Additional highlights include folk dance, organ recitals, art markets, and even a half marathon in Pollensa and Real Mallorca play at home on Sunday.

Feria de Abril in Alcudia.

Friday, May 16

  • Alcudia, Feria de Abril - 7pm: Horse show and flamenco dance. 8pm: Opening of the fair and switching on of lights. 8.30pm: Music and dance with DJ José Antonio. 10pm: Performance by Arborea. 11pm: Rumba Kings. 12 midnight: DJ José Antonio. C. Pollentia, opposite the school.
  • Cala Millor, Spring Fair - From 9pm: Dance, Casa de Andalucia; music from Oxalis and DJ. C. Davant S'Hort.
  • Capdepera, Mediaeval Market - From 10am. 6pm: Official opening, procession by musicians. 6.30pm: Street theatre, Plaça Sitjar. 7pm: Opening address, Coral S'Alzinar choir. Castle chapel. 7.30pm: Dance. Plaça Orient. 8pm: Ixera (mediaeval music, entertainment) procession from the castle. 8.30pm: Street theatre. 9.30pm: Ixera 'Viking' fire show. Plaça Menjua. 10.30pm: Correfoc, Sa Solera Gabellina. Plaça Sitjar. 11.30pm: BOC, folk concert, followed at 1.15pm by Petxandongos (pop). Plaça Menjua.
  • Llucmajor - 7.30pm: Kaoru Kakizakai (Japanese shakuhachi bamboo flute). Toni Catany International Photography Centre, C. Cardenal Rossell 2. 15 euros.
  • Palma - 8.30pm: Circo Maldito (Vampire circus). C. Callao, Nou Llevant. From 18 euros. elcircomaldito. (Also Saturday, Sunday and Thursday, different times.)
  • Palma - Fira Sardina. Sardines, local gastronomy, artisan market, children's zone, music. Moll de Pescadors. (Also Saturday and Sunday.)
  • Palma - 6pm-1am: Cranc Illa de Mallorca Festival; Ferran Palau, La Plata and others. Es Baluard, Plaça Porta de Santa Catalina. crancfestival.com / ticketmaster.es.
  • Palma - 7pm: Palma Band of Music; Cesarini and others. Can Balaguer, C. Unió 3. palmacultura.es.
  • Palma - 8pm: KamBrass Quintet. Fundació Sa Nostra-Can Tapera, C. Can Tapera 5. 15 euros.
  • Palma - 8pm: Musicants de Mallorca, Cor de Cambra, Marcela Inguanzo (soprano), Sergi Bisquerra (piano); Handel, Mozart, Vaughan Williams and others. Sant Felip Neri Church, C. Sant Felip Neri. 12 euros.
  • Palma - 8.15pm: Bartomeu Mut (organ); Bach, Mendelssohn and others. Sant Francesc Basilica, Plaça Sant Francesc. Donations.
  • Palma - 8.30pm: Germán Rehermann (hypnosis). Palma Auditorium (Sala Mozart), Paseo Marítimo 18. 25 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.
  • Sant Jordi (Palma), Fira del Caragol (Snails Fair) - 8.30pm: Wine-tasting. 10.30pm: Music from Expresión.
Snail races in Sant Jordi.

Saturday, May 17

  • Alcudia, Feria de Abril - 12 noon: Opening. 1.30pm: Music from Jaleo. 6pm: Horse show and flamenco dance. 9pm: Sevillanes dance. 11pm: Los Manolos. 1am: Rumba Kings. C. Pollentia, opposite the school.
  • Cala Millor, Spring Fair - 10pm: Music from Cacao Rumba and DJs. C. Davant S'Hort.
  • Capdepera, Mediaeval Market - From 10am. 10.30am: Pipers procession from Plaça Orient. 11am: Street theatre procession from Plaça Orient. 11.15am: Ixera procession to the castle. 11.30am: Falconry at the castle. 12.15pm: Knights procession from the castle. 12.30pm: Dance. Plaça Menjua. 1.15pm/2.30pm/3.30pm: Tribal dance. Plaça Menjua and Sitjar. 1.45pm: Street theatre procession. 2pm/5pm: Procession with Ixera. 5.30pm/7pm: Falconry. At the castle. 6pm: Knights fight. Plaça Sitjar. 6pm: Pipers gathering. Various locations. 7pm: Capdepera Band of Music procession from the castle. 7.45pm: Batucada from the castle. 9pm: Ixera 'Viking' fire show. Plaça Menjua. 9.45pm: Concert, Coanegra. Plaça Menjua. 10pm: Knights fight with fire. Plaça Sitjar. 11.30pm: Concert, Ebri Knight. Plaça Sitjar. 1.15am: Concert, La Barraka Ska. Plaça Menjua.
  • Inca - 5pm-3am: Satel-lit Fest; The Tyets, Pel de Gall and others. General Luque Quarter, Avda. General Luque. 20 euros. ticketic.org.
  • Inca - 7pm: Mallorca Chamber Orchestra, soloists, Cor de Cambra de Mallorca, conductor Bernat Quetglas; Rossini 'Barber of Seville'. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 15-35 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.
  • Lloret de Vistalegre - 9pm: Marco Mezquida (piano). Convent Cloister, Costa des Pou 7. 20 euros; 15 euros in advance, ticketib.com.
  • Palma - 12.30pm-1am: Cranc Illa de Mallorca Festival; Sterlin Plays Cohen, Grego Techno and others. Es Baluard, Plaça Porta de Santa Catalina. crancfestival.com / ticketmaster.es.
  • Palma - 7pm: Jesús López Blanco (piano), Antoni Aragón Saugar (tenor). Can Balaguer, C. Unió 3. palmacultura.es.
  • Pollensa - 12 noon: Dub Club Mallorca; King Mufasa, Back Yaad. Can Escarrintxo, Ctra. Lluc. 12 euros.
  • Sant Jordi (Palma), Fira del Caragol (Snails Fair) - 10am: Opening of the market for local food products. 4pm: Snail races. 9pm: Snail gastronomy night, 10.30pm: Jazz.
  • Santa Margalida - 8pm: Joan Ordinas Festival; Catina Bibiloni (soprano), José Manuel Sánchez (tenor), Alejandro Calafat (piano). Santa Margalida Auditorium, Plaça S'Abeurador. Five euros.
  • Santanyi - 8pm: Santanyi International Music Festival; Loreto Aramendi (organ). Sant Andreu Church. Free, bookings ticketib.com.
  • Sencelles, May Fair - 9pm: Sencelles wine-tasting (two euros per glass), raffle of local products. Followed by music from Trio de Jazz and Baix'n'Nicotina. Plaça Vila. 1am: DJs. Sports centre.
  • S'Horta (Felanitx), Sant Isidre/Pentecost Fiestas - 3.30pm: Party with Romandre and DJs until midnight.
  • Son Caliu - 4.30pm: Friki Day; Cosplay, comics, gaming and more. Es Generador, C. Voranova 8.
MADRID -Â´FUTBOL - PARTIDO DISPUTADO ENTRE EL GETAFE Y EL REAL MALLORCA 0-1.
Real Mallorca face Getafe at Son Moix on Sunday.

Sunday, May 18

  • Alcudia, Feria de Abril - 12 noon: Opening. 12.30pm: Horse show and flamenco dance. 2.30pm: DJ José Antonio. 4pm: Music from Jaleo. 6.30pm: Rociera mass. 7.30pm: Close of the fair with Queco Arjona. C. Pollentia, opposite the school.
  • Cala Millor, Spring Fair - 5.30pm: Children's party; tattoos, painting, workshops, photocalls, entertainment. C. Davant S'Hort.
  • Capdepera, Mediaeval Market - From 10am. 10.30am: Pipers and bigheads procession from Plaça Orient. 11am: Street theatre procession from Plaça Orient. 11am/12.30pm/5pm/7pm: Falconry at the castle. 11.30am: Ixera procession from the castle. 12 noon: Giants. Plaça Sitjar. 12.30pm: Street theatre, Plaça Orient. 2pm: Circus. Plaça Sitjar. 2pm/3pm/4pm: Tribal dance. Plaça Menjua and Sitjar. 2.30pm: Ixera procession. 4.30pm: Knights procession. From the castle. 6.30pm: Capdepera Band of Music procession from the castle. 7.15pm: Batucada from the castle. 8pm: Close of the market - Coral Gabellina choir and mediaeval dance. At the church.
  • Palma - 12 noon: Circo Alegria, Circus on Ice. C. Callao, Nou Llevant. From 13.50 euros. circoalegria.es.
  • Palma - 5pm: La Princesa de Motunui (children's musical). Palma Auditorium (Sala Mozart), Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.
  • Palma - 7pm: Irene Mas (soprano), Mar Campo (mezzosoprano), Antoni Lliteres (tenor), Joan Miquel Muñoz (baritone), Francesc Blanco and Neus Estarellas (pianos); Brahms Liebesliederwalzer and Neue Liebesliederwalzer. Sant Felip Neri Church, C. Sant Felip Neri. 20 euros.
  • Palma - 7pm: La Liga; Real Mallorca v. Getafe. Son Moix Stadium, Camí dels Reis. rcdmallorca.es.
  • Pollensa - 9am: Half marathon. From the sports centre. mitjamaratopollensa.com.
  • Sant Jordi (Palma), Fira del Caragol (Snails Fair) - 9am: Pipers procession. 9.30am: Opening of the fair; local products, artisan craft, art, retailers. 11am: Show cooking. 1pm: Giant ensaïmada. 2pm: Batucada. 6.30pm: Folk dance. 8.30pm: Corredrac, fire-run with the Sant Jordi dragon.
  • Sencelles, May Fair - From 10am: Traditional stalls. Plaça Vila and elsewhere. 10am-2pm: Exhibition of drift club cars and agricultural machinery. Can Bril. 10am-2pm: Animals zone, sheep shearing. Plaça Son Morey. 10.30am: Pipers procession. 12 noon: Human towers. Plaça Vila. 7.30pm: Choral concert at the church.
  • Soller - 6pm: Soller Fonjazz Classic; Ursula Pomar (flute), Suzanne Bradbury (piano) - Bach, Schubert and others. Capella Escolàpies, C. Batac 25. 20 euros.
POLLENÃA. Atletismo XV ADALMO MITJA MARATÃ. Chakir y Maayouf se exhiben en PollenÃ§a. Los corredores de la firma Asics imponen
Pollensa will have a half marathon on Sunday.

Monday, May 19

  • Palma - 8pm: Zuzanna Sosnowska (cello), Magí Garcies (piano); benefit concert. Palma Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnànim 64. 18 euros.

Tuesday, May 20

  • Palma - 7pm: Fito Conesa (Walcker organ). Can Balaguer, C. Unió 3. palmacultura.es.
  • Palma - 8pm: Palma Conservatory Spanish Dance, 'Viva Carmen'. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. teatreprincipal.com.

Wednesday, May 21

  • Palma - 7.30pm: Palma Band of Music; Surinyach and others. La Misericòrdia, Plaça Hospital 4. palmacultura.es.

Thursday, May 22

  • Palma - 7.30pm: Palma Band of Music; Surinyach and others. Plaça Madrid, Es Fortí. palmacultura.es.
  • Palma - 8pm: Marie Chouinard Company; contemporary dance, music by Debussy, Handel, Stravinsky. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 45 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.

