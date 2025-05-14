Mallorca events: What's On from Friday, 16 to Thursday, 22 May

Visitors to the Mediaeval Market enjoyed the Gegants and the atmosphere. | A.B.

This week in Mallorca offers a vibrant mix of cultural, musical, and festive events. Alcudia’s Feria de Abril brings horse shows, flamenco, and live music, while Cala Millor and Capdepera host a Spring Fair and a spectacular Mediaeval Market with street theatre, falconry, and fire shows. Palma features music festivals, classical concerts, circus acts, and the Cranc Illa de Mallorca Festival. Inca presents the Satel-lit Fest and opera, and Sencelles and Sant Jordi celebrate food fairs and local traditions. Additional highlights include folk dance, organ recitals, art markets, and even a half marathon in Pollensa and Real Mallorca play at home on Sunday.