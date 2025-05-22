Mallorca events: What's On from Friday, 23 to Thursday, 29 May

This week enjoy the Alaro Jazz Festival,Binissalem’s Stone and Artisan Fair with music and dance, and classical concerts in Buger and Soller. Manacor’s Spring Fairs feature cossier dancers, stalls, human towers, and tribute shows. Palma hosts Wine Days, circus acts, ballet tributes, and contemporary dance. Puerto Pollensa’s Tuna Fair includes show cooking and tapas, while S’Horta and Santa Margalida bring music and festivities. Highlights include indie pop from Russian Red at Palma’s Cranc Festival and a powerful Rossini performance by Fundació Studium Aureum at the Conservatory.
Friday, May 23
Alaro - 8pm: Alaro Jazz Festival; Aina Tramullas and trio. Alaro Theatre, C. Sant Vicenç Ferrer 33. Ten euros.
Binissalem, Stone and Artisan Fair - 10pm: The Unpredictable Band. Plaça Església.
Buger - 8pm: Mayumi Sargent, Ranos Charalampidis (violins), Eura Fortuny (viola), Antigoni Seferli (cello); Le Beau, Schubert. Fundació ACA, C. Antoni Caimari Alomar. fundacioaca.com.
Manacor, Spring Fairs and Fiestas - 5pm: Departure of the cossier dancers. C. Pius IX 12. 8.30pm: Opening address (musical). Sant Vicenç Ferrer Cloister.
Palma - 6.30pm: Wine Days Mallorca (DO Binissalem), opening event; wine-tasting (ten bodegas), tapas (four leading chefs), music. Sant Francesc Basilica, Plaça Sant Francesc. Five euros. binissalemdo.com. (Events until June 1.)
Palma - 8.30pm: Circo Maldito (horror circus). C. Callao, Nou Llevant. From 18 euros. elcircomaldito.com. (Also Saturday and Sunday, different times.)
Palma - 9.30pm: Lev Radagan (German psychedelic rock). La Movida Café, C. Albó s/n. 20 euros.
Sant Llorenç - 7.30pm: Mediterranean Jazz Trio (piano, Spanish guitar, percussion). Espai 36, C. Major 36. 15 euros.
Saturday, May 24
Alaro - 8pm: Alaro Jazz Festival; Perico Sambeat Quartet. Alaro Theatre, C. Sant Vicenç Ferrer 33. Ten euros.
Binissalem, Stone and Artisan Fair - 10am: Opening of the fair with demons' batucada and bigheads. Plaça Església. 1pm: Vermouth and music in collaboration with Wine Days Mallorca. 6.30pm: Folk dance with Tall de Vermadors. Plaça Església. 7.30pm: Family correfoc, Dimonis Sa Fil-loxera de l'Infern. Passeig Born.
Cala Millor - 5pm: DJs. Parc de la Mar. Free.
Colonia Sant Jordi- 10am: Mallorca Olympic Triathlon. mallorcatriathlon.com.
Esporles - 6pm: Maldol, Toc de Queda and others; rock, punk, metal. Sa Vilanova car park. Free.
Felanitx - 8pm: Antón Cortés (flamenco piano); tribute to Paco de Lucia. Felanitx Conservatory, C. Rector Planes 38. Free, bookings via ticketib.com.
Inca - 9pm: Santi Balmés, Julián Saldarriaga, Dani Ferrer of Love of Lesbian (indie pop). Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 27-37 euros. teatreprincipalinca.com.
Manacor, Spring Fairs and Fiestas - 10am-8pm: Stalls in the centre. 12 noon: Morphosis Ensemble; various works. Alcover Public Institution, C. Pare Andreu Fernández 12. Free. 5.30pm: Human towers. Plaça Sa Bassa. 6pm-11pm: DO Pla i Llevant wine tasting. Municipal park. 15 euros. 8.15pm: Ars Antiqua and soloists, 18th century French music. Crist Rei Church. Free. 9pm: Nirvana Unplugged (tribute). Sant Vicenç Ferrer Convent, Plaça Convent. 10.30pm: O-ERRA and others. Plaça Ramon Llull.
Muro - 8pm: Miquel Tortell Festival; Baroque Jazz by Sury. Santa Anna Convent, Plaça Convent.
Palma - 10am-8pm: Women's Fair; exhibitions, workshops, food trucks and more. Old Fire Station, C. Gremi Picapedrers 1, Son Castelló. Three euros. (Also Sunday 10am-3pm.)
Palma - 12.30pm: Jansky (electronica). Can Alcover, C. Sant Alonso 24. Free.
Palma - 4pm: Various DJs. Es Coliseu Cultural Centre (Plaça de Toros, bullring). 15 euros.
Puerto Pollensa, Sabors de la Badia (Flavours of the Bay) and Tuna Fair - 12 noon: Opening of the fair; Show cooking during the day; From 5pm: Tapas from various restaurants; 5pm / 9pm: Live music. Passeig Saralegui.
Sa Pobla - 6pm: Jaume Colombàs plus other DJs and bands. Sports centre. Free.
Ses Salines - 7pm: Maria Assumpció Janer (harp), Catalina Roig (flute); Albéniz, Piazzolla, Torrandell and others. Hotel Can Bonico, Plaça Sant Bartomeu. 25 euros.
S'Horta (Felanitx), Sant Isidre/Pentecost Fiestas - 7pm-4am: Tardes en el Café, Cirko and DJs.
Alaro - 12.30pm: Alaro Jazz Festival; Meritxel Nedderman and Josep Munar. Son Penyaflor, C. Castell d'Alaro. Ten euros.
Binissalem, Stone and Artisan Fair - 10am-1pm: Hunting dogs, Plaça Quartera; Sale of pastries for charity, Passeig Born. 12 noon: Inauguration of the fair, giants, pipers. 2pm; Fideu noodles with rabbit (tickets needed to have been bought in advance). Escola Graduada. 6pm: Folk dance with Els Revetlers. Plaça Eglésia.
Manacor, Spring Fairs and Fiestas - From 9am: The spring fair, Passeig Antoni Maura and other streets plus squares; birds of prey, Passeig Ferrocarril. 10.15am: Horse show. Hort d'en Mola. 8.30pm: Manacor Band of Music. Plaça Ramon Llull.
Palma - 12 noon: Circo Alegria, Circus on Ice. C. Callao, Nou Llevant. From 13 euros. circoalegria.es.
Palma - 6pm: Kor'sia Collective, 'The Ascent of Mont Ventoux' (contemporary dance). Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 2-25 euros. teatreprincipal.com.
Palma - 7pm: 'Savannah', ballet tribute to The Lion King. Palma Auditorium (Sala Mozart), Paseo Marítimo 18. 22 euros. auditoriumpalma.com.
Palma - 7pm: University of the Balearic Islands Orchestra, Xisco Amengual Ripoll (conductor); Mairata, Dvorak (New World). Palma Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnànim 64. Invitation via ticketib.com.
Puerto Pollensa, Sabors de la Badia (Flavours of the Bay) and Tuna Fair - 11am: Show cooking; 11am-3pm: Tapas from various restaurants. Passeig Saralegui.
Santa Margalida - 8pm: Joan Ordinas Festival; Alfredo Ardanaz (violin), Paula Martos (cello), Julia Martínez (piano). Santa Margalida Auditorium, Plaça S'Abeurador. Five euros.
S'Horta (Felanitx), Sant Isidre/Pentecost Fiestas - 7pm: Felanitx Band of Music at the church, followed by food trucks, wines and performance by The Rebeccas Show in the square.
Monday, May 26
Manacor, Spring Fairs and Fiestas - 10am-8pm: Stalls in the central area.
Palma - 8.30pm: Fundacio Studium Aureum, soloists, Carles Ponseti Verdaguer (conductor); Rossini, 'Petite Messe Solennelle'. Palma Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnànim 64. 25 euros.
Wednesday, May 28
Palma - 7.30pm: Palma Band of Music. La Misericòrdia, Plaça Hospital 4. Free.
Palma - 8pm: Cranc Illa de Mallorca Festival; Russian Red (Lourdes Hernández), indie pop. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 2-25 euros. teatreprincipal.com.
