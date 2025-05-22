Mallorca events: What's On from Friday, 23 to Thursday, 29 May

Manacor bursts into life as the Spring Fair draws crowds, highlighting local talent and innovation across sectors such as gastronomy, design, and sustainable technology | Photo: FRANCESCA MARI

This week enjoy the Alaro Jazz Festival, Binissalem’s Stone and Artisan Fair with music and dance, and classical concerts in Buger and Soller. Manacor’s Spring Fairs feature cossier dancers, stalls, human towers, and tribute shows. Palma hosts Wine Days, circus acts, ballet tributes, and contemporary dance. Puerto Pollensa’s Tuna Fair includes show cooking and tapas, while S’Horta and Santa Margalida bring music and festivities. Highlights include indie pop from Russian Red at Palma’s Cranc Festival and a powerful Rossini performance by Fundació Studium Aureum at the Conservatory.