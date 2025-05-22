Films in English from Friday, 23 to Thursday, 29 May

This week’s English-language lineup features the heartwarming Disney live-action remake Lilo & Stitch, premiering today — a perfect family film to kick off the weekend. Also showing is Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, still dominating screens with Tom Cruise in top form. Other fresh additions include Ezra, a heartfelt dramedy about parenting and neurodiversity, now playing at CineCiutat in Palma. Still showing this week are the gripping WWII drama Bonhoeffer, the powerful apartheid documentary Ernest Cole: Lost and Found, and fan-favorite A Minecraft Movie for younger audiences and the young at heart. Coming soon is the long-awaited How to Train Your Dragon, soaring into cinemas on June 12, followed by F1: The Movie, racing in on June 27. See full showtimes and cinema locations below.

NEW FILMS IN ENGLISH THIS WEEK

Lilo & Stitch (2025)

Starring Billy Magnusse, Hannah Waddingham and Tia Carrere. Director Dean Fleischer Camp. Plot A lonely Hawaiian girl befriends a runaway alien, helping to mend her fragmented family. Rated PG. 1h 48m.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma: 12.10pm (Sat & Sun); daily at 4.30pm, 6.40pm & 8.55pm

in Palma: 12.10pm (Sat & Sun); daily at 4.30pm, 6.40pm & 8.55pm Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 12.25pm (Sat & Sun); daily at 5pm & 9.20pm

in Porto Pi: 12.25pm (Sat & Sun); daily at 5pm & 9.20pm Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.25pm, 6.45pm & 9.20pm (Sun), 4pm (Fri, sun & Wed), 4.30pm & 6.50pm (Sat), 6.40pm (Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu)

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning (2025)

Starring Tom Cruise, Pom Klementieff and Hayley Atwell. Director Christopher McQuarrie. Plot Our lives are the sum of our choices. Tom Cruise is Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. Rated PG-13. 2h 49m.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: daily at 4.30pm & 8pm

in Palma: daily at 4.30pm & 8pm Showtimes at Ocimax Mahon (Minorca): 6.20pm (Wed, Thu, Fri, Sat & Sun)

(Minorca): 6.20pm (Wed, Thu, Fri, Sat & Sun) Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: daily at 9pm

in Porto Pi: daily at 9pm Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.15pm (Sun), 5.30pm & 9.20pm (Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu), 9.30pm (Sat & Sun)

in Marratxi: 12.15pm (Sun), 5.30pm & 9.20pm (Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu), 9.30pm (Sat & Sun) Showtimes at Artesiete at Fan Shopping Centre: 3.45pm (Tue)

Ezra (2023)

Starring Bobby Cannavale, Rose Byrne and Vera Farmiga. Director Tony Goldwyn. Plot A stand-up comedy writer navigates the complexities of living with his father while co-parenting his autistic son with his former spouse. He grapples with hurdles as he balances family responsibilities and his career. Rated R. 1h 41m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 5.20pm (Mon & Tue), 5.25pm & 9.40 (Sat), 5.30pm (Sun & Thu), 7.15pm (Mon), 7.25pm (Thu), 7.30pm (Fri, Sun & Thu), 7.35pm (Wed), 9.30pm (Fri & Wed)

STILL SHOWING THIS WEEK

Bonhoeffer (2024)

Starring Jonas Dassle, Phileas Heyblom and August Diehl. Director Todd Komarnicki. Plot As the world teeters on the brink of annihilation, Dietrich Bonhoeffer joins a deadly plot to assassinate Hitler, risking his faith and fate to save millions of Jews from genocide. Rated PG-13. 2h 13m. Language English and German.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 7pm (Sun), 9pm (Fri), 9.05pm (Sat & Mon), 9.10pm (Tue & Wed), 9.20pm (Thu)

Ernest Cole: Lost and Found (2024)

Starring LaKeith Stanfield. Director Raoul Peck. Plot Follows Ernest Cole’s journey as the first Black freelance photographer in apartheid South Africa. Rated 12. 1h 45m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 5.35pm (Sun), 7pm & 9.20pm (Sat), 7.10pm (Wed), 7.20pm (Thu), 7.35pm (Fri), 9.15pm (Mon), 9.25pm (Tue)

A Minecraft Movie (2025)

Starring Jennifer Coolidge, Jason Momoa and Emma Myers. Director Jared Hess. Plot Four misfits are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To get back home, they’ll have to master this world while embarking on a quest with an unexpected, expert crafter. Rated PG. 1h 41m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 12.30 (Sat & Sun)

NEW RELEASES COMING SOON

How to Train Your Dragon (2025)

Starring Mason Thames, Nico Parker and Gerard Butler. Director Dean DeBlois. Plot As an ancient threat endangers both Vikings and dragons alike on the isle of Berk, the friendship between Hiccup, an inventive Viking, and Toothless, a Night Fury dragon, becomes the key to both species forging a new future together. Rated PG. 2h 5m. Premiere’s on Thursday, June 12. Tickets on sale below. *Times subject to change.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium Porto Pi: 5.45pm, 9pm & 10.45pm

Porto Pi: 5.45pm, 9pm & 10.45pm Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 6.30pm & 10pm

F1: The Movie (2025)

Starring Brad Pitt, Kerry Condon and Javier Bardem. Director Joseph Kosinski. Plot A Formula One driver comes out of retirement to mentor and team up with a younger driver. Rated PG-13. 2h 35m. Premiere’s on Friday, June 27. Tickets on sale at Cinesa Festival Park.