Programme for eMallorca Experience 2025 in Palma

eForum eMallorca Experience in 2024

A commitment to the future that demands the acceptance of challenges and responsibilities. The eForum eMallorca Experience shares both challenges and solutions for the local and global future | Photo: J. MOREY

MDB DigitalPalma 27/05/2025 12:43
The eForum eMallorca Experience 2025 will take place on Tuesday 10th and Wednesday 11th June at Es Baluard Museu, Sala Aljub. This year’s edition will delve into the most pressing issues surrounding climate change, environmental sustainability, urban development, technology for the environment, tourism, and the circular economy, offering a comprehensive programme featuring more than twenty experts who will share diverse perspectives on how we can advance towards building a more sustainable future for all.

This forum is not only an opportunity to learn from leading experts in sustainability, but also to connect with other professionals committed to the future, and to generate new ideas, inspiration and solutions to help shape a world in harmony with nature and awaken environmental consciousness. Attendees will have the chance to engage with experts and peers, exchange experiences and solutions, and learn from best practices.

A unique opportunity to share and learn about global advances, challenges and solutions in the field of sustainability.

María García de la Fuente
María García de la Fuente: President of the Association of Environmental Information Journalists – APIA

SESSION I – Earth in Balance: Challenges and Solutions for a Living Planet

Tuesday 10th June | 9:30 am – 1:30 pm

In a global context defined by environmental tensions and the energy crossroads, our ability to transform these challenges into opportunities is paramount. This session invites reflection and creativity to uncover how the adversities of climate change and dwindling resources can spark positive evolution—a transformation that sets us on a path towards a more sustainable and protected future for all life on Earth.

  • 9:30 am – OPENING
  • 9:40 am – INTRODUCTION
    Environmental journalism: the best antidote to misinformation
    María García de la Fuente, President of the Association of Environmental Information Journalists
  • 9:50 am – The Uncomfortable Truth of Climate Change
    Álvaro Rodríguez, General Coordinator, The Climate Reality Project Spain
  • 10:20 am – Risk of Desertification in the Balearic Islands: A Silent Threat
    Enrique Morán, Senior Lecturer in Geography, University of the Balearic Islands (UIB)
  • 10:40 am – Climate Change: Evidence, Impact and Innovation
    Mario Picazo, Meteorologist and Climate Change Professor
  • 11:20 am – COFFEE BREAK
  • 11:50 am – Clean and Safe Energy: Utopia or Achievable Reality?
    Mercedes Ballesteros, Director of the Energy Department, CIEMAT (Centre for Energy, Environmental and Technological Research)
  • 12:20 pm – Renewables in the Balearics: Present and Future Challenges
    Diego Viu, Director General for Circular Economy, Energy Transition and Climate Change, Government of the Balearic Islands
  • 12:40 pm – PANEL DISCUSSION
    Earth in Balance: Challenges and Solutions for a Living Planet

Participants:

Diego Viu
Enrique Morán
Álvaro Rodríguez
Mercedes Ballesteros
Damià Gomis, Director, Interdisciplinary Climate Change Laboratory, UIB
Moderator: María García de la Fuente

  • 1:30 pm – SESSION ENDS

May López: Director of Development at Companies for Sustainable Mobility

SESSION II – Urban Innovation: Technologies for Greener and More Efficient Cities

Tuesday 10th June | 3:30 pm – 6:30 pm

Looking to the future, we aim to ease environmental pressures in urban centres by reimagining mobility and refining urban infrastructure. This global ambition brings us closer to internationally shared sustainability goals while enhancing quality of life for city dwellers, fostering conscious and sustainable development using cutting-edge technology to fight the effects of climate change.

  • 3:30 pm – INTRODUCTION
    May López, Development Director, Companies for Sustainable Mobility
  • 3:40 pm – The First Balearic Satellite: Global Vision, Local Action
    Rafel Jordà, Founder and CEO, Open Cosmos
  • 4:10 pm – Cities to Stay In: Prosperity in the Face of Climate Change
    Elena Goicolea, Architect, Expert in Sustainability and Urban Resilience
  • 4:40 pm – Efficient Building Through Industrialised Construction: A Sustainable Response to the Housing Challenge in the Balearics and Spain
    Mateu Oliver, Dean of the Official College of Industrial Engineers
  • 5:00 pm – PANEL DISCUSSION
    Urban Innovation: Technologies for Greener and More Efficient Cities
    Participants: Elena Goicolea, Carmen Alomar, President, College of Environmental Scientists of the Balearic Islands, Mateu Oliver, Carlos Carmona, Development Director, Qwello
    Moderator: May López
  • 5:45 pm – Lively Ports, Prosperous Cities: Port Management and Urban Wellbeing
    PRESENTATION & PANEL DISCUSSION
    With participants including: Javier Sanz, President, Balearic Port Authority (APB)
    Antonio Ginard, Director, Balearic Port Authority (APB)
    Moderator: Pep Verger, Director, El Económico

SESSION III – The Cultural Landscape of the Serra de Tramuntana, World Heritage Site

Tuesday 10th June | 6:45 pm – 7:45 pm

  • The Serra de Tramuntana was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in the Cultural Landscape category, recognising the centuries-old interaction between humanity and nature. The local population overcame environmental limitations with wisdom, using scarce natural resources intelligently, resulting in a monumental fusion of culture, tradition, aesthetics, spirituality and identity. The Serra de Tramuntana Consortium works to preserve and promote these values, involving the local community and ensuring sustainable management.
  • 6:45 pm – INTRODUCTION
    Paquita Marí, Editor, Sóller weekly
  • 6:50 pm – A Sustainable Future for a Living Heritage
    Antoni Fuster, Minister for the Presidency, Consell de Mallorca
  • 7:10 pm – DIALOGUE
    Managing the Serra de Tramuntana: Towards a Resilient Model
    Participants: Lluís Vallcaneras, Manager, Serra de Tramuntana Consortium
    Antoni Solivellas, Island Director, Serra de Tramuntana
    Moderator: Paquita Marí
  • 7:45 pm – SESSION ENDS
PALMA - ENTREVISTAS - ENTREVISTA A LA PRESIDENTA DEL GOVERN BALEAR, MARGA PROHENS.
President of the Balearic Government, Marga Prohens.

SESSION IV – The Positive Impact of Tourism: Towards a Regenerative Model

Wednesday 11th June | 9:15 am – 1:30 pm

The current context demands a redefinition of the tourism industry. Increased environmental awareness and the need for responsible practices—along with the strain on popular global destinations such as the Balearic Islands—have sparked critical debates among the public, businesses and government. The goal is to strike a balance in destinations that aim not only for economic growth but also for the protection of natural resources, cultural identity, and the relationship between tourists and locals.

  • 9:15 am – SESSION OPENING
    Alejandro Sáenz de San Pedro, Minister for Enterprise, Employment and Energy, Government of the Balearic Islands
  • 9:30 am – INTRODUCTION
    Alicia Mateos, Journalist at Ultima Hora
  • 9:35 am – The Influence of Sustainability Certifications on Tourism's Positive Impact
    Jordi Castelló, Sustainable Tourism Expert
  • 10:05 am – Beyond the Destination: Tourism Sustainability, Technology and Data Management in the Digital Age
    Estrella Díaz, Professor of Marketing and Market Research, University of Castilla-La Mancha
  • 10:35 am – Mallorca: Towards Responsible Tourism for Harmonious Living
    Marcial Rodríguez, President, Mallorca Tourism Foundation; Minister for Tourism, Consell de Mallorca
  • 10:55 am – PANEL DISCUSSION
    Sustainable Tourism: Balancing Community Living and Best Practices in Tourist Municipalities
    Participants:
  • Joan Monjo, Mayor of Santa Margalida
    Juan Antonio Amengual, Mayor of Calvià
    Martí March, Mayor of Pollença
    Miquel Nadal, Mayor of Sóller
    Josefina Linares, Mayor of Alcúdia
    Mireia Ferrer, Mayor of Capdepera
    Moderator: Alicia Mateos
  • 11:40 am – COFFEE BREAK
  • 12:10 pm – Circular and Regenerative Tourism: The Path to Prosperous and Resilient Destinations
    Sandra Guevara, PhD in Applied Economics, Founder and CEO of Circulars 4 the Future
  • 12:40 pm – PRESENTATION
    Gabriel Llobera, CEO, Garden Hotels
  • 12:50 pm – PANEL DISCUSSION (II)
    The Next Generation’s Commitment to Circularity and Sustainability in Garden’s Tourism Model
  • 1:30 pm – CLOSING SESSION
    Margalida Prohens, President of the Government of the Balearic Islands

