Programme for eMallorca Experience 2025 in Palma

The eForum eMallorca Experience 2025 will take place on Tuesday 10th and Wednesday 11th June at Es Baluard Museu, Sala Aljub. This year’s edition will delve into the most pressing issues surrounding climate change, environmental sustainability, urban development, technology for the environment, tourism, and the circular economy, offering a comprehensive programme featuring more than twenty experts who will share diverse perspectives on how we can advance towards building a more sustainable future for all.

This forum is not only an opportunity to learn from leading experts in sustainability, but also to connect with other professionals committed to the future, and to generate new ideas, inspiration and solutions to help shape a world in harmony with nature and awaken environmental consciousness. Attendees will have the chance to engage with experts and peers, exchange experiences and solutions, and learn from best practices.

A unique opportunity to share and learn about global advances, challenges and solutions in the field of sustainability.

María García de la Fuente: President of the Association of Environmental Information Journalists – APIA

SESSION I – Earth in Balance: Challenges and Solutions for a Living Planet

Tuesday 10th June | 9:30 am – 1:30 pm

In a global context defined by environmental tensions and the energy crossroads, our ability to transform these challenges into opportunities is paramount. This session invites reflection and creativity to uncover how the adversities of climate change and dwindling resources can spark positive evolution—a transformation that sets us on a path towards a more sustainable and protected future for all life on Earth.

9:30 am – OPENING

– OPENING 9:40 am – INTRODUCTION

Environmental journalism: the best antidote to misinformation

María García de la Fuente, President of the Association of Environmental Information Journalists

– INTRODUCTION Environmental journalism: the best antidote to misinformation María García de la Fuente, President of the Association of Environmental Information Journalists 9:50 am – The Uncomfortable Truth of Climate Change

Álvaro Rodríguez, General Coordinator, The Climate Reality Project Spain

– The Uncomfortable Truth of Climate Change Álvaro Rodríguez, General Coordinator, The Climate Reality Project Spain 10:20 am – Risk of Desertification in the Balearic Islands: A Silent Threat

Enrique Morán, Senior Lecturer in Geography, University of the Balearic Islands (UIB)

– Risk of Desertification in the Balearic Islands: A Silent Threat Enrique Morán, Senior Lecturer in Geography, University of the Balearic Islands (UIB) 10:40 am – Climate Change: Evidence, Impact and Innovation

Mario Picazo, Meteorologist and Climate Change Professor

– Climate Change: Evidence, Impact and Innovation Mario Picazo, Meteorologist and Climate Change Professor 11:20 am – COFFEE BREAK

– COFFEE BREAK 11:50 am – Clean and Safe Energy: Utopia or Achievable Reality?

Mercedes Ballesteros, Director of the Energy Department, CIEMAT (Centre for Energy, Environmental and Technological Research)

– Clean and Safe Energy: Utopia or Achievable Reality? Mercedes Ballesteros, Director of the Energy Department, CIEMAT (Centre for Energy, Environmental and Technological Research) 12:20 pm – Renewables in the Balearics: Present and Future Challenges

Diego Viu, Director General for Circular Economy, Energy Transition and Climate Change, Government of the Balearic Islands

– Renewables in the Balearics: Present and Future Challenges Diego Viu, Director General for Circular Economy, Energy Transition and Climate Change, Government of the Balearic Islands 12:40 pm – PANEL DISCUSSION

Earth in Balance: Challenges and Solutions for a Living Planet

Participants:

Diego Viu

Enrique Morán

Álvaro Rodríguez

Mercedes Ballesteros

Damià Gomis, Director, Interdisciplinary Climate Change Laboratory, UIB

Moderator: María García de la Fuente

1:30 pm – SESSION ENDS

May López: Director of Development at Companies for Sustainable Mobility

SESSION II – Urban Innovation: Technologies for Greener and More Efficient Cities

Tuesday 10th June | 3:30 pm – 6:30 pm

Looking to the future, we aim to ease environmental pressures in urban centres by reimagining mobility and refining urban infrastructure. This global ambition brings us closer to internationally shared sustainability goals while enhancing quality of life for city dwellers, fostering conscious and sustainable development using cutting-edge technology to fight the effects of climate change.

3:30 pm – INTRODUCTION

May López, Development Director, Companies for Sustainable Mobility

– INTRODUCTION May López, Development Director, Companies for Sustainable Mobility 3:40 pm – The First Balearic Satellite: Global Vision, Local Action

Rafel Jordà, Founder and CEO, Open Cosmos

– The First Balearic Satellite: Global Vision, Local Action Rafel Jordà, Founder and CEO, Open Cosmos 4:10 pm – Cities to Stay In: Prosperity in the Face of Climate Change

Elena Goicolea, Architect, Expert in Sustainability and Urban Resilience

– Cities to Stay In: Prosperity in the Face of Climate Change Elena Goicolea, Architect, Expert in Sustainability and Urban Resilience 4:40 pm – Efficient Building Through Industrialised Construction: A Sustainable Response to the Housing Challenge in the Balearics and Spain

Mateu Oliver, Dean of the Official College of Industrial Engineers

– Efficient Building Through Industrialised Construction: A Sustainable Response to the Housing Challenge in the Balearics and Spain Mateu Oliver, Dean of the Official College of Industrial Engineers 5:00 pm – PANEL DISCUSSION

Urban Innovation: Technologies for Greener and More Efficient Cities

Participants: Elena Goicolea, Carmen Alomar, President, College of Environmental Scientists of the Balearic Islands, Mateu Oliver, Carlos Carmona, Development Director, Qwello

Moderator: May López

– PANEL DISCUSSION Urban Innovation: Technologies for Greener and More Efficient Cities Elena Goicolea, Carmen Alomar, President, College of Environmental Scientists of the Balearic Islands, Mateu Oliver, Carlos Carmona, Development Director, Qwello Moderator: May López 5:45 pm – Lively Ports, Prosperous Cities: Port Management and Urban Wellbeing

PRESENTATION & PANEL DISCUSSION

With participants including: Javier Sanz, President, Balearic Port Authority (APB)

Antonio Ginard, Director, Balearic Port Authority (APB)

Moderator: Pep Verger, Director, El Económico

SESSION III – The Cultural Landscape of the Serra de Tramuntana, World Heritage Site

Tuesday 10th June | 6:45 pm – 7:45 pm

The Serra de Tramuntana was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in the Cultural Landscape category, recognising the centuries-old interaction between humanity and nature. The local population overcame environmental limitations with wisdom, using scarce natural resources intelligently, resulting in a monumental fusion of culture, tradition, aesthetics, spirituality and identity. The Serra de Tramuntana Consortium works to preserve and promote these values, involving the local community and ensuring sustainable management.

6:45 pm – INTRODUCTION

Paquita Marí, Editor, Sóller weekly

– INTRODUCTION Paquita Marí, Editor, Sóller weekly 6:50 pm – A Sustainable Future for a Living Heritage

Antoni Fuster, Minister for the Presidency, Consell de Mallorca

– A Sustainable Future for a Living Heritage Antoni Fuster, Minister for the Presidency, Consell de Mallorca 7:10 pm – DIALOGUE

Managing the Serra de Tramuntana: Towards a Resilient Model

Participants: Lluís Vallcaneras, Manager, Serra de Tramuntana Consortium

Antoni Solivellas, Island Director, Serra de Tramuntana

Moderator: Paquita Marí

– DIALOGUE Managing the Serra de Tramuntana: Towards a Resilient Model Participants: Lluís Vallcaneras, Manager, Serra de Tramuntana Consortium Antoni Solivellas, Island Director, Serra de Tramuntana Moderator: Paquita Marí 7:45 pm – SESSION ENDS

President of the Balearic Government, Marga Prohens.

SESSION IV – The Positive Impact of Tourism: Towards a Regenerative Model

Wednesday 11th June | 9:15 am – 1:30 pm

The current context demands a redefinition of the tourism industry. Increased environmental awareness and the need for responsible practices—along with the strain on popular global destinations such as the Balearic Islands—have sparked critical debates among the public, businesses and government. The goal is to strike a balance in destinations that aim not only for economic growth but also for the protection of natural resources, cultural identity, and the relationship between tourists and locals.

9:15 am – SESSION OPENING

Alejandro Sáenz de San Pedro, Minister for Enterprise, Employment and Energy, Government of the Balearic Islands

– SESSION OPENING Alejandro Sáenz de San Pedro, Minister for Enterprise, Employment and Energy, Government of the Balearic Islands 9:30 am – INTRODUCTION

Alicia Mateos, Journalist at Ultima Hora

– INTRODUCTION Alicia Mateos, Journalist at Ultima Hora 9:35 am – The Influence of Sustainability Certifications on Tourism's Positive Impact

Jordi Castelló, Sustainable Tourism Expert

– The Influence of Sustainability Certifications on Tourism's Positive Impact Jordi Castelló, Sustainable Tourism Expert 10:05 am – Beyond the Destination: Tourism Sustainability, Technology and Data Management in the Digital Age

Estrella Díaz, Professor of Marketing and Market Research, University of Castilla-La Mancha

– Beyond the Destination: Tourism Sustainability, Technology and Data Management in the Digital Age Estrella Díaz, Professor of Marketing and Market Research, University of Castilla-La Mancha 10:35 am – Mallorca: Towards Responsible Tourism for Harmonious Living

Marcial Rodríguez, President, Mallorca Tourism Foundation; Minister for Tourism, Consell de Mallorca

– Mallorca: Towards Responsible Tourism for Harmonious Living Marcial Rodríguez, President, Mallorca Tourism Foundation; Minister for Tourism, Consell de Mallorca 10:55 am – PANEL DISCUSSION

Sustainable Tourism: Balancing Community Living and Best Practices in Tourist Municipalities

Participants:

– PANEL DISCUSSION Sustainable Tourism: Balancing Community Living and Best Practices in Tourist Municipalities Joan Monjo, Mayor of Santa Margalida

Juan Antonio Amengual, Mayor of Calvià

Martí March, Mayor of Pollença

Miquel Nadal, Mayor of Sóller

Josefina Linares, Mayor of Alcúdia

Mireia Ferrer, Mayor of Capdepera

Moderator: Alicia Mateos

Juan Antonio Amengual, Mayor of Calvià Martí March, Mayor of Pollença Miquel Nadal, Mayor of Sóller Josefina Linares, Mayor of Alcúdia Mireia Ferrer, Mayor of Capdepera Moderator: Alicia Mateos 11:40 am – COFFEE BREAK

– COFFEE BREAK 12:10 pm – Circular and Regenerative Tourism: The Path to Prosperous and Resilient Destinations

Sandra Guevara, PhD in Applied Economics, Founder and CEO of Circulars 4 the Future

– Circular and Regenerative Tourism: The Path to Prosperous and Resilient Destinations Sandra Guevara, PhD in Applied Economics, Founder and CEO of Circulars 4 the Future 12:40 pm – PRESENTATION

Gabriel Llobera, CEO, Garden Hotels

– PRESENTATION Gabriel Llobera, CEO, Garden Hotels 12:50 pm – PANEL DISCUSSION (II)

The Next Generation’s Commitment to Circularity and Sustainability in Garden’s Tourism Model

– PANEL DISCUSSION (II) The Next Generation’s Commitment to Circularity and Sustainability in Garden’s Tourism Model 1:30 pm – CLOSING SESSION

Margalida Prohens, President of the Government of the Balearic Islands

If you want to attend click here to register.