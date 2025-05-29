Mallorca events: What's On from Friday, May 30 to Thursday, June 5

This week Inca hosts Ànima Gospel and Judit Neddermann concerts. Manacor’s Spring Fairs include folk dance, concerts, and a rock night. Palma features the Palma Book Fair, tributes to Piazzolla and female pop stars, and the Vibra Festival. Festivities also light up Alaro, Biniali, Felanitx (with Tribufest), Lloseta, and Puigpunyent. Opera and zarzuela performances take place in Andratx and Manacor. On June 4, Deya presents Beethoven sonatas at its music festival. Marky Ramone performs in Palma on June 5.

, Spring Fairs and Fiestas - From 6pm: Quintada 2013 party; music acts, Manafoc demons. Municipal park. 7.30pm: Concert - Marga Pocovi and Biel Tous with dancer Victoria Garcías. Council of Mallorca centre, C. Pius XII 5. 8.30pm: Concert - Damià Fluxà. Alcover Public Institution, C. Pare Andreu Fernández 12. 9pm: Folk dance with Sa Torre, Tramudança, Jai de sa Barraqueta. Plaça Ramon Llull. Palma - 10am-2pm / 4.30pm-8.30pm: Palma Book Fair. 5.30pm: Xaranga music. 6.30pm: Opening address. 7pm: Concert - Gori Matas and Aina Tramullas. Plaça Espanya. llibretersmallorca.cat. (Every day until June 8.)

- BaleArt 2025; From 10am to 8pm. On Sunday from 10am to 2pm. Artisan fair with 65 exhibitors. Parc de la Mar. (Until June 8.) Palma - 7.30pm: Palma Band of Music; zarzuela. La Misericòrdia, Plaça Hospital 4. Free. Thursday, June 5 Palma - 9pm: Marky Ramone's Blitzkrieg. Es Gremi, C. Gremi de Porgadors 16, Son Castelló Industrial Estate. 35 euros. esgremi.com.