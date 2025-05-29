The Albariño Wine Festival returns with nearly fifty wineries to Palma this June

Prepare for a wine experience like no other!

The Best of Rías Baixas at the Albariño Festival

The Best of Rías Baixas at the Albariño Festival. Over 50 wineries, with around a hundred labels, showcased their wines at the 26th edition held at the Royal Yacht Club | Photo: J. AGUIRRE

MDB DigitalPalma29/05/2025 15:05
TW
0

The 28th Albariño Wine Festival (D.O. Rías Baixas), in collaboration with the Honourable Cambados Town Council, will take place on Wednesday, June 11 from 5pm to 9pm at the Nautical Restaurant of the Royal Yacht Club of Palma. The Rías Baixas Designation of Origin encompasses the province of Pontevedra and a small part of A Coruña, and is divided into five subzones: Val do Salnés (Cambados), O Rosal, Ribeira do Ulla, Condado do Tea, and Soutomaior. This year, nearly fifty wineries from these five subzones are participating in the event, with more than 70 wine labels being showcased.

Rías Baixas wines are known for their straw-yellow colour, medium-to-intense floral and fruity aromas, their freshness and smoothness, balanced acidity, and complex flavours – all hallmarks of the Atlantic climate that defines Galicia’s Rías Baixas region.

According to Galician legend, it was monks who brought the white grapevines they knew and cultivated them in the Salnés Valley… Others say it was Augustus’ legions… Whatever the truth, from these grapes was born Albariño wine – the most important white wine in the Christian world.
Once again, other high-quality regional products will be featured at the event, such as Embutidos Entrepeñas from Geras de Gordón (León), Porco Celta products from Casa Hermelino in O Valadouro (Lugo), Faba de Lourenzá (Lugo), and the participation of the “Great Octopus Chef of the Realm”.

Following last year’s success, El Náutico restaurant in Palma will again host traditional Galician cuisine days on June 12th, 13th and 14th at lunchtime, led by Gabriel Bea, a renowned chef with a background at the Gran Hotel La Toja, alongside octopus master José Manuel Rodríguez.

This non-profit festival has played an important role in raising awareness of quality Albariño wine in the Balearic Islands, where it is now widely available in hotels, restaurants, and across the hospitality sector.

As every year, the traditional Albariño Festival also has a charitable aim, donating 50% of event proceeds to Mallorca Sense Fam, a local organisation that helps many families in need across Mallorca.

Thank you for your presence and kind support of the Albariño Festival – the finest and oldest celebration of its kind held outside Galicia.

Also in Holiday

The vertical saddle seats.

Fly to Mallorca standing up from next year

Living abroad brings both opportunities and challenges for your health

What does living abroad mean for your health?

Maria’s own journey is at the core of her life’s mission

A new era for women's psychology

The Shoe Fair makes a strong impression and draws thousands of visitors

Mallorca events: What's On from Friday, May 30 to Thursday, June 5

Most viewed
Most Commented