The Albariño Wine Festival returns with nearly fifty wineries to Palma this June

The 28th Albariño Wine Festival (D.O. Rías Baixas), in collaboration with the Honourable Cambados Town Council, will take place on Wednesday, June 11 from 5pm to 9pm at the Nautical Restaurant of the Royal Yacht Club of Palma. The Rías Baixas Designation of Origin encompasses the province of Pontevedra and a small part of A Coruña, and is divided into five subzones: Val do Salnés (Cambados), O Rosal, Ribeira do Ulla, Condado do Tea, and Soutomaior. This year, nearly fifty wineries from these five subzones are participating in the event, with more than 70 wine labels being showcased.

Rías Baixas wines are known for their straw-yellow colour, medium-to-intense floral and fruity aromas, their freshness and smoothness, balanced acidity, and complex flavours – all hallmarks of the Atlantic climate that defines Galicia’s Rías Baixas region.

According to Galician legend, it was monks who brought the white grapevines they knew and cultivated them in the Salnés Valley… Others say it was Augustus’ legions… Whatever the truth, from these grapes was born Albariño wine – the most important white wine in the Christian world.

Once again, other high-quality regional products will be featured at the event, such as Embutidos Entrepeñas from Geras de Gordón (León), Porco Celta products from Casa Hermelino in O Valadouro (Lugo), Faba de Lourenzá (Lugo), and the participation of the “Great Octopus Chef of the Realm”.

Following last year’s success, El Náutico restaurant in Palma will again host traditional Galician cuisine days on June 12th, 13th and 14th at lunchtime, led by Gabriel Bea, a renowned chef with a background at the Gran Hotel La Toja, alongside octopus master José Manuel Rodríguez.

This non-profit festival has played an important role in raising awareness of quality Albariño wine in the Balearic Islands, where it is now widely available in hotels, restaurants, and across the hospitality sector.

As every year, the traditional Albariño Festival also has a charitable aim, donating 50% of event proceeds to Mallorca Sense Fam, a local organisation that helps many families in need across Mallorca.

Thank you for your presence and kind support of the Albariño Festival – the finest and oldest celebration of its kind held outside Galicia.