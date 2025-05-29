Films in English from Friday, March 30 to Thursday, June 5

This week’s English-language lineup brings a fresh mix of thrills, elegance, and intrigue to cinemas across Mallorca. Leading the new releases is The Phoenician Scheme, a sharp international thriller with a twist of dark comedy, starring Billy Magnussen and Hannah Waddingham. Also screening for one night only is Wes Anderson’s beloved The Grand Budapest Hotel, a visual treat full of whimsy, wit, and nostalgic flair — don’t miss its special showing at CineCiutat. Still drawing crowds is Disney’s charming Lilo & Stitch, the live-action remake full of heart and Hawaiian vibes. Action fans can still catch Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, with Tom Cruise in peak form, and history buffs have another chance to see the riveting WWII drama Bonhoeffer or the moving documentary Ernest Cole: Lost and Found.

Looking ahead, the long-awaited How to Train Your Dragon remake soars into cinemas on June 12, followed by Ballerina, a high-octane John Wick spinoff starring Ana de Armas, premiering June 6. Racing in at the end of the month is F1: The Movie, starring Brad Pitt. See full showtimes and cinema locations below.

For updates, check showtimes or to purchase tickets click here: Ocimax Aficine, Rivoli Aficine, Augusta Aficine, Cinesa Festival Park, Ocine Premium Porto Pi, Artesiete Fan and CineCiutat.

NEW FILMS IN ENGLISH THIS WEEK

The Phoenician Scheme (2025)

Starring Billy Magnusse, Hannah Waddingham and Tia Carrere. Director Dean Fleischer Camp. Plot Wealthy businessman Zsa-zsa Korda appoints his only daughter, a nun, as sole heir to his estate. As Korda embarks on a new enterprise, they soon become the target of scheming tycoons, foreign terrorists, and determined assassins. Rated PG-13. 1h 41m.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma: daily at 8.10pm & 10.10pm

in Palma: daily at 8.10pm & 10.10pm Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: daily at 4pm

in Porto Pi: daily at 4pm Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: daily at 6.40pm

in Marratxi: daily at 6.40pm Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 5.30pm (Sun), 5.35pm (Mon, Tue & Wed), 5.40pm (Sat & Thu), 7.25pm (Fri & Sun), 7.30pm (Mon, Wed & Thu), 7.35pm (Tue), 7.40pm (Sat), 9.30pm (daily except Fri)

The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

Starring Ralph Fiennes, F. Murray Abrahamand Mathieu Amalric. Director Wes Anderson. Plot A writer encounters the owner of an aging high-class hotel, who tells him of his early years serving as a lobby boy in the hotel’s glorious years under an exceptional concierge. Rated R. 1h 39m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 7.30pm (Tue)

STILL SHOWING THIS WEEK

Lilo & Stitch (2025)

Starring Billy Magnusse, Hannah Waddingham and Tia Carrere. Director Dean Fleischer Camp. Plot A lonely Hawaiian girl befriends a runaway alien, helping to mend her fragmented family. Rated PG. 1h 48m.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma: 12.10pm (Sat & Sun); daily at 3.50pm & 6pm

in Palma: 12.10pm (Sat & Sun); daily at 3.50pm & 6pm Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 12.25pm (Sat & Sun); daily at 5pm & 9.20pm

in Porto Pi: 12.25pm (Sat & Sun); daily at 5pm & 9.20pm Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.10pm (Sat & Sun), daily at 4pm

in Marratxi: 12.10pm (Sat & Sun), daily at 4pm Showtimes at Artesiete at Fan Shopping Centre: 3.45pm (Tue)

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning (2025)

Starring Tom Cruise, Pom Klementieff and Hayley Atwell. Director Christopher McQuarrie. Plot Our lives are the sum of our choices. Tom Cruise is Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. Rated PG-13. 2h 49m.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: daily at 5.50pm & 9pm

in Palma: daily at 5.50pm & 9pm Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: daily at 9pm

in Porto Pi: daily at 9pm Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12pm & 9.30pm (Sun), 5.50pm & 9.15pm (Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu)

Bonhoeffer (2024)

Starring Jonas Dassle, Phileas Heyblom and August Diehl. Director Todd Komarnicki. Plot As the world teeters on the brink of annihilation, Dietrich Bonhoeffer joins a deadly plot to assassinate Hitler, risking his faith and fate to save millions of Jews from genocide. Rated PG-13. 2h 13m. Language English and German.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 9.05pm (Thu)

Ernest Cole: Lost and Found (2024)

Starring LaKeith Stanfield. Director Raoul Peck. Plot Follows Ernest Cole’s journey as the first Black freelance photographer in apartheid South Africa. Rated 12. 1h 45m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 9.20pm (Mon & Wed)

NEW RELEASES COMING SOON

Ballerina (2025)

Starring Ana de Armas, Keanu Reeves and Ian McShane. Director Len Wiseman. Plot An assassin trained in the traditions of the Ruska Roma organization sets out to seek revenge after her father’s death. Rated R. 2h 5m. Premiere’s on Friday, June 6. Tickets on sale at Cinesa Festival Park.

How to Train Your Dragon (2025)

Starring Mason Thames, Nico Parker and Gerard Butler. Director Dean DeBlois. Plot As an ancient threat endangers both Vikings and dragons alike on the isle of Berk, the friendship between Hiccup, an inventive Viking, and Toothless, a Night Fury dragon, becomes the key to both species forging a new future together. Rated PG. 2h 5m. Premiere’s on Thursday, June 12. Tickets on sale at Ocine Premium Porto Pi and Cinesa Festival Park.

F1: The Movie (2025)

Starring Brad Pitt, Kerry Condon and Javier Bardem. Director Joseph Kosinski. Plot A Formula One driver comes out of retirement to mentor and team up with a younger driver. Rated PG-13. 2h 35m. Premiere’s on Friday, June 27. Tickets on sale at Cinesa Festival Park.