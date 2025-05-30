Art Palma Summer returns in June with an ambitious new edition

On Thursday 5 June, from 6pm to 10 pm, a new edition of Art Palma Summer will take place—an event that marks the beginning of summer in the contemporary art galleries of Palma. The occasion will bring together nearly fifty exhibitions and over one hundred artists. Among the key highlights is the addition of two new galleries to the Art Palma Contemporani (APC) association: Tube Gallery and Hauser & Wirth Menorca, further boosting efforts to promote contemporary art. Now in its tenth edition, Art Palma Summer presents an ambitious programme that spans the cities of Palma, Andratx and Pollensa, as well as the Illa del Rei (Minorca). It also incorporates the University Art Biennial – Art Week 2025, organised by ADEMA University School.

This year’s edition places a special focus on projects led by women artists such as María Edwards, Johanna von Monkiewitsch and Mika Rottenberg, along with exhibitions by internationally renowned artists including Thomas Lisle, Ian Hamilton Finlay and Carlos Garaicoa. Local talent is also celebrated with the presence of Balearic artists such as Rafa Forteza, Adrián Martínez, Albert Pinya and Adriana Meunié.

The programme includes free guided tours throughout June and July, offering the public an accessible and enriching way to experience the exhibitions. Most shows will remain open throughout the summer. More information is available at: artpalmacontemporani.com

Important News from APC

It’s official: Art Palma Contemporani is expanding its network with the inclusion of Tube Gallery and Hauser & Wirth Menorca.

Founded in June 2023 in the Pere Garau neighbourhood of Palma, Tube Gallery is a dynamic space focused on contemporary art. Its mission is to foster cultural exchange and facilitate inter-cultural and inter-media dialogue, showcasing a diverse range of artists—from emerging talents to established figures on the international scene.

With the inclusion of Hauser & Wirth Menorca, APC extends its reach beyond Mallorca for the first time, opening new possibilities for collaboration across the Balearic archipelago. Located on the Illa del Rei in the port of Mahón, this centre combines art, education and sustainability. Since opening in 2021, it has hosted ambitious exhibitions and outdoor sculptures, accompanied by a full public programme and learning spaces.

APC also celebrates the merger of two well-known projects both in Mallorca and nationally: LA BIBI Gallery and Galería Fran Reus. Together, they become LA BIBI + REUS, combining trajectories, approaches and artists into a shared vision. The new space, over 500 m² in the centre of Palma (at the junction of Carrer de Sant Miquel and Carrer del Sindicat), complements their existing Establiments venue and its residency programme. The gallery will feature key artists from both rosters and launch initiatives such as Panorama, a public open call for emerging artists. This new chapter stands for an accessible, dynamic and open gallery, with site-specific projects, external collaborations and participation in international art fairs—reaffirming its commitment to artistic innovation and dialogue.

The Programme

This year, Art Palma Contemporani is expanding its reach with extended opening hours (until 10 pm) and a broader inclusion of spaces, reinforcing the high-quality cultural offering in the Balearic Islands. Art Palma Summer returns with an ambitious programme designed to promote and disseminate contemporary art to the Balearic public in a relaxed evening format.

This edition will take place on Thursday 5 June, from 6 to 10 pm, featuring exhibitions that span established international artists as well as emerging and mid-career talents from both national and local contexts. Gallery proposals include solo and curated group shows, site-specific works, pieces created especially for the occasion, and others produced locally.

Over one hundred artists of varying nationalities, generations and artistic languages will feature in nearly fifty participating venues. Notably, there’s a strong presence of female-led projects. Standout names include Alymamah Rashed, Geoneide Brandao, Jeanne Gaigher, Mie Olise Kjærgaard, Patricia Domínguez, Tabita Rezaire, Tecla Tofano, Zsófia Keresztes (at Galería BARÓ), Lin Utzon and Naja Utzon Popov (at CCA Andratx), María Edwards (at Xavier Fiol), Johanna von Monkiewitsch (at Florit/Florit), Mika Rottenberg (at Hauser & Wirth Menorca), Irati Inoriza and Marian Garrido (at LA BIBI + REUS CITY), and many others.

Also featured are internationally recognised artists such as Cindy Sherman (Hauser & Wirth Menorca), Thomas Lisle (Galeria Maior), Alejandro Campins (Galeria Pelaires), Fausto Amundarain (LA BIBI + REUS COUNTRY), Stefan Rinck (CCA Andratx), Carlos Garaicoa (Galeria Pelaires), Ian Hamilton Finlay (KEWENIG Palma), Pace Taylor (Galeria Pelaires), and Mika Rottenberg again at Hauser & Wirth Menorca.

Balearic artists are also front and centre, including Adriana Meunié (ABA ART), Rafa Forteza (6a Taller i Galeria), Adrián Martínez and Albert Pinya (Pep Llabrés Art Contemporani), as well as Maite i Manuel, Bel Fullana, Fátima de Juan, Grip Face and José Fiol (LA BIBI + REUS CITY).

This tenth edition also presents ambitious curated group exhibitions, such as CCA Andratx’s showcase of its collection, or Galería BARÓ’s group show curated by Rolando J. Carmona, with works by Alymamah Rashed, Bruno Novelli, Estevan Davi, Geoneide Brandao, Jeanne Gaigher, Mamali Shafahi, Mie Olise Kjærgaard, Oscar Santillán, Patricia Domínguez, Tabita Rezaire, Tecla Tofano, Yussef Agbo-Ola and Zsófia Keresztes. Tube Gallery also hosts a group show curated by William Noel Clarke, with works by Maria Thereza Alves, Rachael Louise Bailey, Seana Gavin, Bianca Hlywa, Yulia Iosilzon, YaYa Yajie Liang, Hannah Rowan and Rain Wu.

The Pep Llabrés Art Contemporani gallery presents UDOL, featuring Maíllo, Adrián Martínez, Thomas Perroteau and Albert Pinya. Meanwhile, LA BIBI + REUS CITY opens its new central Palma space with the group exhibition Under a New Moon, bringing together all its represented artists: Abel Jaramillo, Alejandro Javaloyas, An Wei, Bel Fullana, Callum Green, Fátima de Juan, Fausto Amundarain, Grip Face, Grölund - Nisunen, Irati Inoriza, José Fiol, Maite i Manuel, Marian Garrido, Julià Panadès, Miquel Ponce, Paul Riedmüller and Srger.

The full event programme is available here: www.artpalmacontemporani.com

Beyond Galleries

ADEMA University School will transform Mallorca into the setting for a pioneering event on the international contemporary art scene and in the academic world: the University Art Biennial, part of Art Week 2025, from 2–6 June. This international event will be held across three main venues—ADEMA’s new Coll and Inca campuses and the Barceló Foundation. From late June, the event will continue as a travelling exhibition across La Misericòrdia and various towns across the island.

This international biennial will bring together over 300 emerging students, lecturers and researchers from 21 universities across Europe and the Americas in a major collective world exhibition, open to the public throughout the summer. It is curated by artist and director of Chelsea College of Arts (UAL), Ian Monroe, and directed by ADEMA’s Head of Fine Arts, Amparo Sard.

Art Summer 2025 once again includes the special collaboration between Nivia Born Boutique Hotel and ADEMA, reaffirming their shared commitment to emerging art and local talent. The hotel will host works by artists Aina Parpal (Berenar amb ses nines) and Margalida Serra Celià (Llaunes. On ses puntes, crostes i cornes), inviting residents and visitors alike to engage with contemporary art in a privileged setting in central Palma.

Finally, Art Palma Summer brings together Palma’s leading institutions, including Casal Solleric, Es Baluard Museum of Contemporary Art, and the Miró Mallorca Foundation. Other ever-popular institutional venues also take part, such as Espai Cor and La Misericòrdia. Outside Palma, APC is proud to continue its collaboration with venues such as the Pollença Museum.