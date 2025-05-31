Summer returns to Beso Beach Mallorca

The famous beach bar has reopened its doors offering its renowned Basque-Mediterranean gastronomic fusion, where the product and its DNA prevail with dishes such as its successful prawn rice, aged Bilbao T-bone steak, lobster tails or its delicious mussels, with the added value of its magic formula of ‘tables with feet in the sand’.

Since its opening, Beso Beach Mallorca, located in the Hotel Zel Mallorca, offers its customers the essence of the Mediterranean and its cuisine with a Mediterranean Basque heart in front of the beautiful beach of Palmanova (Calvia).



Zel promotes active wellness and evolves into a sensory experience in a vibrant and unique atmosphere. All this makes the Beso experience unique and the natural and heavenly surroundings of Mallorca a very special place to celebrate life with your loved ones. More than a beach bar: a destination to disconnect.

Beso is much more than good gastronomy, it is the ideal place to disconnect, relax and enjoy the sun in a paradisical setting. This year, the space offers exclusive Balinese beds with prior reservation, a perfect option for those looking for an even more premium experience. In addition, during lunchtime, resident DJs will fill the atmosphere with the best beats to make every visit an unforgettable moment.



With the new features for 2025 Beso Beach Mallorca makes it even easier for its customers to access. Those arriving by boat will be able to enjoy the dinghy service, ensuring a comfortable and exclusive arrival. For those who prefer to take a little piece of Beso with them wherever they go, the beach bar launches its new take away option, ideal for enjoying a healthy drink or a snack wherever you want.

If you are a lover of summer and everything that comes with the arrival of good weather and the small pleasures it brings, we invite you to visit the beach bar during its reopening to enjoy its unique experience and its dreamed gastronomy in front of the sea.