Mallorca events: What's On from Friday, June 6 to Thursday, June 12

From June 6 to 12, Mallorca hosts a rich variety of cultural events. Highlights include punk, jazz, indie, and flamenco concerts across Palma, Santa Ponsa, and Algaida. Artisan and book fairs take place in Palma, while towns like Arta, Sa Pobla, and Son Servera celebrate with art nights, food fairs, and live music. Classical music and candlelight tribute concerts are featured in Valldemossa and Sineu. Major events include Joaquin Sabina’s sold-out concert, the Mallorca Live Festival in Magalluf, and a performance by Dead Kennedys in Palma. Many events are free or affordable.

Potato fair in Sa Pobla. Friday, June 6 Algaida - 7pm: The System (British punk), Bomba X and others; punk, salsa, rock. Casal Pere Capellà, C. Cavallers 22. Free.

- 7pm: The System (British punk), Bomba X and others; punk, salsa, rock. Casal Pere Capellà, C. Cavallers 22. Free. Arta - 6pm-11pm: Night of art; tapas, music, theatre. Na Batlessa Gardens.

- 6pm-11pm: Night of art; tapas, music, theatre. Na Batlessa Gardens. Palma - 10am-8pm: BaleArt; artisan fair. Parc de la Mar. (Also Saturday; Sunday 10am-2pm.)

- 10am-8pm: BaleArt; artisan fair. Parc de la Mar. (Also Saturday; Sunday 10am-2pm.) Palma - From 10.30am: Palma Book Fair. Plaça Espanya (Until Sunday.)

- From 10.30am: Palma Book Fair. Plaça Espanya (Until Sunday.) Palma - 8pm: Capella Mallorquina choir and soloists, 150th anniversary of Bizet's 'Carmen'; charity concert. Sant Felip Neri Church, C. Sant Felip Neri. 15 euros.

- 8pm: Capella Mallorquina choir and soloists, 150th anniversary of Bizet's 'Carmen'; charity concert. Sant Felip Neri Church, C. Sant Felip Neri. 15 euros. Palma - 8pm: Pep Lluis Garcia & The Grounding (jazz). Real Club Naútico. 15 euros.

- 8pm: Pep Lluis Garcia & The Grounding (jazz). Real Club Naútico. 15 euros. Puerto Portals - 8pm: Barrilete Cósmico and DJs, plus food trucks. 25 euros.

- 8pm: Barrilete Cósmico and DJs, plus food trucks. 25 euros. Sa Pobla - 7.30pm: Potato Fair; 24 participating establishments offering potato-based dishes. Plaça Major. sapobla.cat. (Also Saturday.)

- 7.30pm: Potato Fair; 24 participating establishments offering potato-based dishes. Plaça Major. sapobla.cat. (Also Saturday.) Santa Ponsa , Fiestas del Rocío - 8.15pm: Inauguration. 9pm: Music from Isla Graná; 10pm: Dance by Casa Andalucia; 11pm: Music from Adelfa 5 and Nopasaná. Pinada de Santa Ponsa.

, Fiestas del Rocío - 8.15pm: Inauguration. 9pm: Music from Isla Graná; 10pm: Dance by Casa Andalucia; 11pm: Music from Adelfa 5 and Nopasaná. Pinada de Santa Ponsa. Sineu - 9.30pm: David Gómez, One Piano and 200 Candles. Finca Cas Pianista, Ctra. Sineu-Ariany. 30 euros. davidgomezpiano.com. (Also Saturday.) Joaquin Sabina concert in Palma. Saturday, June 7 Campanet - 7pm: Palma Gospel Singers. At the church.

- 7pm: Palma Gospel Singers. At the church. Can Picafort , Saladina Fest - 5pm: Children's entertainment, traditional games, market, food trucks; 8pm-1am: Xanguito, Bonaventura and DJ. Plaça Marina.

, Saladina Fest - 5pm: Children's entertainment, traditional games, market, food trucks; 8pm-1am: Xanguito, Bonaventura and DJ. Plaça Marina. Llucmajor - 8.30pm: Sons de Nit; Joan Miquel Oliver and Miquel Serra (indie, experimental). Santuari de Gràcia. 18 euros. fonart.com.

- 8.30pm: Sons de Nit; Joan Miquel Oliver and Miquel Serra (indie, experimental). Santuari de Gràcia. 18 euros. fonart.com. Manacor - 7pm: Montuïri Choir, Barbara Duran (organ). Sant Vicenç Ferrer Convent, Plaça Convent. Free.

- 7pm: Montuïri Choir, Barbara Duran (organ). Sant Vicenç Ferrer Convent, Plaça Convent. Free. Muro - Miquel Tortell Festival; Unió Artística Murera band of music and Es Reguinyol pipers.

- Miquel Tortell Festival; Unió Artística Murera band of music and Es Reguinyol pipers. Palma - 2pm: Los Fresones Rebeldes (indie pop) and others. Ses Voltes, Passeig Dalt Murada. Free.

- 2pm: Los Fresones Rebeldes (indie pop) and others. Ses Voltes, Passeig Dalt Murada. Free. Palma - 4pm: Sensenom Festival; La Raíz, Figa Flawas, Auxili and others. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. 45 euros. sonfusteret.es / piratafestival.com.

- 4pm: Sensenom Festival; La Raíz, Figa Flawas, Auxili and others. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. 45 euros. sonfusteret.es / piratafestival.com. Palma - 5.30pm: O'Funkillo and others. Es Coliseu Cultural Centre (Plaça de Toros, bullring). 15 euros.

- 5.30pm: O'Funkillo and others. Es Coliseu Cultural Centre (Plaça de Toros, bullring). 15 euros. Palma - 7pm / 9pm: Candlelight, string quartet tributes to Abba and Queen (7pm) and Hans Zimmer (9pm). Pueblo Español. 20 euros.

- 7pm / 9pm: Candlelight, string quartet tributes to Abba and Queen (7pm) and Hans Zimmer (9pm). Pueblo Español. 20 euros. Palma - 8pm: Aki Bata (Afro-Cuban). Teatre del Mar, C. Llucmajor 90. 15 euros. teatredelmar.com.

- 8pm: Aki Bata (Afro-Cuban). Teatre del Mar, C. Llucmajor 90. 15 euros. teatredelmar.com. Palma - 10pm: Joaquin Sabina. Son Moix Stadium, Camí dels Reis. SOLD OUT.

- 10pm: Joaquin Sabina. Son Moix Stadium, Camí dels Reis. SOLD OUT. Palma - 9pm: 'Film Soundtracks'; Orfeó Balear choir, Orquestra Camerata Balear, Daniel Mulet (conductor). Sant Francesc Basilica, Plaça Sant Francesc. 25 euros. ticketib.com.

- 9pm: 'Film Soundtracks'; Orfeó Balear choir, Orquestra Camerata Balear, Daniel Mulet (conductor). Sant Francesc Basilica, Plaça Sant Francesc. 25 euros. ticketib.com. Sa Pobla - 8pm: Tatan Pedraza-Leohold (classical guitar). Leo Vermell Cultural Space, C. Varet 12. 15 euros.

- 8pm: Tatan Pedraza-Leohold (classical guitar). Leo Vermell Cultural Space, C. Varet 12. 15 euros. Santa Ponsa , Fiestas del Rocío - 10am: Pilgrimage to Son Ferrer; 8.30pm: Casa de Andalucia Choir. 10pm: Flamenco association performance; 11pm: Music from Adelfa 5 and Oxalis. Pinada de Santa Ponsa.

, Fiestas del Rocío - 10am: Pilgrimage to Son Ferrer; 8.30pm: Casa de Andalucia Choir. 10pm: Flamenco association performance; 11pm: Music from Adelfa 5 and Oxalis. Pinada de Santa Ponsa. S'Horta (Felanitx), Sant Isidre/Pentecost Fiestas - 9.30pm: DJs. Plaça Sant Isidre.

(Felanitx), Sant Isidre/Pentecost Fiestas - 9.30pm: DJs. Plaça Sant Isidre. Son Servera , Son Servera Fair - 7.30pm-midnight: Evening/night fair (including artisan market), art fair, live music. Plaça Sant Joan and elsewhere.

, Son Servera Fair - 7.30pm-midnight: Evening/night fair (including artisan market), art fair, live music. Plaça Sant Joan and elsewhere. Valldemossa - 8pm: Mar Campo (contralto), José Manuel Sánchez (tenor), Francesc Blanco (piano); with wine-tasting. Fundació Cultural Coll Bardolet, Via Blanquerna 4. 20 euros. euroclassics.es / ticketib.com. Fiestas del Rocio in Santa Ponsa. Sunday, June 8 Alcudia - 7pm: Auditorium 25th anniversary special event; Javier Vargas (blues), Sarau Alcudienc (folk dance), Nadia Akaarir (soprano) and others. Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. 18 euros. auditorialcudia.net.

- 7pm: Auditorium 25th anniversary special event; Javier Vargas (blues), Sarau Alcudienc (folk dance), Nadia Akaarir (soprano) and others. Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. 18 euros. auditorialcudia.net. Manacor - 7pm: S'Arrual Jazz Mort with the Manacor Band of Music (dixie, swing). Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. Nine euros. teatredemanacor.cat.

- 7pm: S'Arrual Jazz Mort with the Manacor Band of Music (dixie, swing). Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. Nine euros. teatredemanacor.cat. Marratxi - 5pm: Tomeu Penya, Cabot, Sant Genis. Sa Refinadora, Avda. Antoni Maura 65, Pont d'Inca. Free with invitation.

- 5pm: Tomeu Penya, Cabot, Sant Genis. Sa Refinadora, Avda. Antoni Maura 65, Pont d'Inca. Free with invitation. Palma - 8.30pm: Orquestra Acadèmia 1830, choir and soloists; Bach Pentecost Cantatas. Santa Creu Church, C. Sant Llorenç. Pay as you wish.

- 8.30pm: Orquestra Acadèmia 1830, choir and soloists; Bach Pentecost Cantatas. Santa Creu Church, C. Sant Llorenç. Pay as you wish. Puerto Pollensa - 8pm: Juke Box (Music in the Streets series). By the tourist information office. Free.

- 8pm: Juke Box (Music in the Streets series). By the tourist information office. Free. Sa Pobla - 7pm: Albercords Classical Music Cycle; Ensemble Tramuntana, works by Vivaldi, Telemann and others. Sa Congregació, C. Rosari 25. Free, invitation via ticketib.com.

- 7pm: Albercords Classical Music Cycle; Ensemble Tramuntana, works by Vivaldi, Telemann and others. Sa Congregació, C. Rosari 25. Free, invitation via ticketib.com. Santa Maria - 12 noon: Mar Campo (contralto), José Manuel Sánchez (tenor), Francesc Blanco (piano); with wine-tasting. Bodegues Macia Batle, Cami Coanegra. 20 euros. euroclassics.es / ticketib.com.

- 12 noon: Mar Campo (contralto), José Manuel Sánchez (tenor), Francesc Blanco (piano); with wine-tasting. Bodegues Macia Batle, Cami Coanegra. 20 euros. euroclassics.es / ticketib.com. Santa Ponsa , Fiestas del Rocío - 7.30pm: Street procession. 8.15pm: Mass. 9.30pm: Performance by the S'Olivera association. 10.30pm: Music from Arborea. Pinada de Santa Ponsa.

, Fiestas del Rocío - 7.30pm: Street procession. 8.15pm: Mass. 9.30pm: Performance by the S'Olivera association. 10.30pm: Music from Arborea. Pinada de Santa Ponsa. Santanyi - 8pm: Santanyi International Music Festival; Pablo López (baritone), Aina Crexells (piano). S'Alqueria Blanca Church. Free with invitation, ticketib.com / ajsantanyi.net.

- 8pm: Santanyi International Music Festival; Pablo López (baritone), Aina Crexells (piano). S'Alqueria Blanca Church. Free with invitation, ticketib.com / ajsantanyi.net. S'Horta (Felanitx), Sant Isidre/Pentecost Fiestas - 9.30am: S'Horta fair. 10am: Solemn mass.

(Felanitx), Sant Isidre/Pentecost Fiestas - 9.30am: S'Horta fair. 10am: Solemn mass. Son Servera , Son Servera Fair - 9am-2pm: Agriculture, livestock, artisan, 'llengües' textile design. Plaça Sant Joan and elsewhere.

, Son Servera Fair - 9am-2pm: Agriculture, livestock, artisan, 'llengües' textile design. Plaça Sant Joan and elsewhere. Valldemossa - 8.30pm: Xialou Zang (piano); Liszt, Robert Schumann, Ravel, Scriabin. Museu Chopin i Sand, Charterhouse. 20 euros. pianino.es / info@pianino.es / 616 906 574 / WhatsApp 659 639 100. Cavallet dancers in Arta. Monday, June 9 Arta , Sant Antoni de Padua Fiestas - 7pm: Cavallet dancers.

, Sant Antoni de Padua Fiestas - 7pm: Cavallet dancers. Pollensa - 7.30pm: Sol & Pep Toni (Music in the Streets series). Plaça Seglars. Free.

- 7.30pm: Sol & Pep Toni (Music in the Streets series). Plaça Seglars. Free. S'Horta (Felanitx), Sant Isidre/Pentecost Fiestas - 4.30pm: Children's party; 8pm: Ball de bot folk dance with Els Revetlers. Plaça Sant Isidre. Tuesday, June 10 Palma - 9pm: Dead Kennedys (US punk). Es Gremi, C. Gremi de Porgadors 16, Son Castelló Industrial Estate. 35 euros. esgremi.com. Wednesday, June 11 Palma - 8.30pm: Off Mallorca Live; Sidonie (acoustic set), Go Cactus (power trio). Bellver Castle. 22 euros.

- 8.30pm: Off Mallorca Live; Sidonie (acoustic set), Go Cactus (power trio). Bellver Castle. 22 euros. Puerto Pollensa - 8pm: Pink Rose (Music in the Streets series). Plaça Miquel Capllonch. Free. Nathy Peluso headlines the first concert of the Mallorca Live Festival. Thursday, June 12 Arta , Sant Antoni de Padua Fiestas - 7pm: Procession.

, Sant Antoni de Padua Fiestas - 7pm: Procession. Magalluf , Mallorca Live Festival - From 6pm: Nathy Peluso, Antònia Font, Dorian and others. Old Aquapark, Cami Cala Figuera. 70 euros. mallorcalivefestival.com.

, Mallorca Live Festival - From 6pm: Nathy Peluso, Antònia Font, Dorian and others. Old Aquapark, Cami Cala Figuera. 70 euros. mallorcalivefestival.com. Palma - 8pm: Palma Band of Music. Sant Francesc Basilica, Plaça Sant Francesc. Free.

- 8pm: Palma Band of Music. Sant Francesc Basilica, Plaça Sant Francesc. Free. Pollensa - 8pm: Manteca Latin Project (Music in the Streets series). Plaça Major. Free.

- 8pm: Manteca Latin Project (Music in the Streets series). Plaça Major. Free. Puerto Pollensa - 8pm: Vao Com Tudo (Music in the Streets series). C. Mitjorn. Free.