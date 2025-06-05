Films in English from Friday, June 6 to Thursday, June 12

This week’s English-language lineup spans revenge thrillers, haunting rituals, and musical legends, offering a rich mix of action, drama, and nostalgia across Mallorca. Leading the new releases is Ballerina, a sleek and brutal John Wick spinoff starring Ana de Armas as a vengeful assassin navigating the deadly world of the Ruska Roma. For fans of psychological suspense, Sharp Corner delves into obsession and consequence as a man tries to prevent fatal accidents near his home—at any cost. Al Pacino returns to the screen in The Ritual, a dark spiritual thriller about two troubled priests confronting evil and their own pasts. Music and history lovers will enjoy John & Yoko: One to One, a moving documentary exploring Lennon and Ono’s 1972 New York era, centered on their iconic charity concert. Also showing for one night is Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs, a visually inventive tale of loyalty and adventure set in a dystopian Japan.

Still showing this week are The Phoenician Scheme, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Lilo & Stitch, and more.

Looking ahead, How to Train Your Dragon flies into cinemas June 12, followed by F1: The Movie on June 27 and Jurassic World: Rebirth roaring in July 2. See full showtimes and cinema locations below.

NEW FILMS IN ENGLISH THIS WEEK

Ballerina (2025)

Starring Ana de Armas, Keanu Reeves and Ian McShane. Director Len Wiseman. Plot An assassin trained in the traditions of the Ruska Roma organization sets out to seek revenge after her father’s death. Rated R. 2h 5m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 12.05pm (Sat & Sun), 7.15pm (daily except Thu)

in Porto Pi: 12.05pm (Sat & Sun), 7.15pm (daily except Thu) Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.30pm (Sun), 6.40pm (Mon & Tue), 9pm (Fri, Sat, Sun & Wed)

Sharp Corner (2024)

Starring Cobie Smulders, Ben Foster and Gavin Drea. Director Jason Buxton. Plot A dedicated family man becomes obsessed with saving the lives of the car accident victims on the sharp corner in front of his house - an obsession that could cost him everything. Rated 16. 1h 50m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 5.30pm & 7.35pm (Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue ), 8.10pm & 9.40pm (Fri)

The Ritual (2025)

Starring Al Pacino, Dan Stevens and Ashley Greene. Director David Midell. Plot Two priests, one in crisis with his faith and the other confronting a turbulent past, must overcome their differences to perform a risky exorcism. Rated NR. 1h 38m.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 9.25pm (Mon & Tue)

John & Yoko. One to One (2024)

Starring John Lennon, Yoko Ono and Stan Bronstein. Directors Kevin Macdonald and Sam Rice-Edwards. Plot Set in 1972 New York, this documentary explores John and Yoko’s world amid a turbulent era. Centered on the One to One charity concert for special needs children, it features unseen archives, home movies, and restored footage. Rated R. 1h 41m.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 8pm (Tue), 9pm (Thu)

in Marratxi: 8pm (Tue), 9pm (Thu) Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 6.15pm (Tue & Thu)

Isle of Dogs (2018)

Starring Bryan Cranston, Koyu Rankin and Edward Norton. Director Wes Anderson. Plot Set in Japan, Isle of Dogs follows a boy's odyssey in search of his lost dog. Rated PG-13. 1h 45m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma. 7.30pm (Tue)

How to Train Your Dragon (2025)

Starring Mason Thames, Nico Parker and Gerard Butler. Director Dean DeBlois. Plot As an ancient threat endangers both Vikings and dragons alike on the isle of Berk, the friendship between Hiccup, an inventive Viking, and Toothless, a Night Fury dragon, becomes the key to both species forging a new future together. Rated PG. 2h 5m. Premiere's on Thursday, June 12

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 6.30pm & 10pm (Thu)

in Marratxi: 6.30pm & 10pm (Thu) Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 5.45pm, 9pm & 10.45pm (Thu)

STILL SHOWING THIS WEEK

The Phoenician Scheme (2025)

Starring Billy Magnusse, Hannah Waddingham and Tia Carrere. Director Dean Fleischer Camp. Plot Wealthy businessman Zsa-zsa Korda appoints his only daughter, a nun, as sole heir to his estate. As Korda embarks on a new enterprise, they soon become the target of scheming tycoons, foreign terrorists, and determined assassins. Rated PG-13. 1h 41m.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 4.15pm (Mon & Tue), 6.50pm (Fri, Sat, Sun & Wed)

in Marratxi: 4.15pm (Mon & Tue), 6.50pm (Fri, Sat, Sun & Wed) Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 5.25pm (Tue), 5.40pm (Sun), 7.30pm (Fri), 7.40pm (Sat, Sun, Mon & Wed), 9.40pm (Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed)

Lilo & Stitch (2025)

Starring Billy Magnusse, Hannah Waddingham and Tia Carrere. Director Dean Fleischer Camp. Plot A lonely Hawaiian girl befriends a runaway alien, helping to mend her fragmented family. Rated PG. 1h 48m.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma: 12.10pm (Sat & Sun), 3.40pm & 5.50pm (daily)

in Palma: 12.10pm (Sat & Sun), 3.40pm & 5.50pm (daily) Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi:12.25pm (Sat & Sun), 5pm (daily except Thu), 9.20pm (Fri, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed), 10pm (Sat)

in Porto Pi:12.25pm (Sat & Sun), 5pm (daily except Thu), 9.20pm (Fri, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed), 10pm (Sat) Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi:12.45pm (Sun), 4.15pm (Fri, Sat, Sun & Wed)

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning (2025)

Starring Tom Cruise, Pom Klementieff and Hayley Atwell. Director Christopher McQuarrie. Plot Our lives are the sum of our choices. Tom Cruise is Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. Rated PG-13. 2h 49m.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma:6.10pm (daily)

in Palma:6.10pm (daily) Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 4pm (daily except Thu)

in Porto Pi: 4pm (daily except Thu) Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 11.50am (Sat), 5.50pm (Fri, Mon & Wed), 9.30pm (Sat & Tue)

NEW RELEASES COMING SOON

F1: The Movie (2025)

Starring Brad Pitt, Kerry Condon and Javier Bardem. Director Joseph Kosinski. Plot A Formula One driver comes out of retirement to mentor and team up with a younger driver. Rated PG-13. 2h 35m. Premiere’s on Friday, June 27. Tickets on sale at Cinesa Festival Park.

Jurassic World: Rebirth (2025)

Starring Scarlett Johansson, Rupert Friend and Jonathan Bailey. Director Gareth Edwards. Plot Five years post-Jurassic World Dominion, an expedition braves isolated equatorial regions to extract DNA from three massive prehistoric creatures for a groundbreaking medical breakthrough. Rated PG-13. 2h 14m. Premiere’s on Wednesday, July 2. Tickets on sale at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi.