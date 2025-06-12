Mallorca events: What's on from Friday, June 13 to Thursday, June 19

The summer fiestas are here

Mallorca Live Festival, Magaluf

Mallorca Live Festival on Friday and Saturday | Photo: Miquel À. Cañellas

Andrew EdePalma12/06/2025 20:58
TW
0

Friday, June 13

Arta, Sant Antoni de Padua Fiestas - 11am: Solemn mass. 8pm: Dance of the cavallets, floats procession.

Inca - 8.30pm: Inclassic 2025; Orquestra Lauseta, Tchaikovsky Serenade for Strings Op. 48 plus concerto for piano and string orchestra. Sant Domingo Cloister, Avda. Germanies. Free.

Magalluf, Mallorca Live Festival - From 6pm: Massive Attack, Suede, and many others. Old Aquapark, Cami Cala Figuera. mallorcalivefestival.com.

Massive Attack
Massive Attack, Mallorca Live Festival headliners.

Muro, Sant Joan Fiestas - 8pm: Opening address, Miquel Tortell Youth Orchestra and Choir. Convent Cloister.

Palma - 7pm: Spring Melodies; Cumie Dunio (American singer-songwriter). Fundació Sa Nostra-Can Tapera, C. Can Tapera 5. 15 euros.

Palma - 7pm: Studium Aureum (string orchestra and violin solo); Telemann, Vivaldi. Can Berga courtyard, Plaça Mercat 12. Free. palmacultura.es / fundacióstudiumaureum.cat.

Pollensa - 8.30pm: Music in the Streets series. Town hall.

Selva, Fira de ses Herbes - 7pm: Announcement of the fair, plus pipers. Town hall balcony. 7.30pm: Folk dance, Aires de Muntanya de Selva; 9.30pm: Tapas night. Plaça Major.

Son Servera, Sant Joan Fiestas - 12 noon: Ringing of bells, raising of the banner. Plaça Sant Joan. 8pm: Opening of the fiestas; pipers, human towers, band of music and choir. By the town hall. 9pm: Dinner and music. Plaça Sant Joan.

Saturday, June 14

Can Picafort, Saladina Fest - 11am: Guided tour of murals by mini-train. From Plaça Ajuntament.

Magalluf, Mallorca Live Festival - From 6pm: Iggy Pop, Bad Gyal, Elyella and many others. Old Aquapark, Cami Cala Figuera. mallorcalivefestival.com.

Manacor - 7pm: Balearic Youth Orchestra, Paula Riera (soprano), Concha del Mar (castanets), four choirs; Puccini, Verdi and others. Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. Ten euros. teatredemanacor.cat.

Mancor de la Vall, Sant Joan Fiestas - 6pm: Ringing of bells, raising of banners and firing of rockets. 6.30pm: Pipers from Plaça Baix to Plaça Església. 7.30pm: Opening address; 8pm: Folk dance with Festa Pagesa; 11pm: Orquestra Galatzó, Val Nou. Plaça Ajuntament.

Muro, Sant Joan Fiestas - 5pm: Foam party for children. By the town hall. 8pm: Horse show. At the bullring.

Muro - 9pm: Sons de Nit; Sterlin Plays Cohen (interpretations of Leonard Cohen). Santa Anna Convent Cloister, Plaça Convent. 18 euros. fonart.com.

Palma - 8pm: FestMusic Mallorca; Voicello (Carme Garí soprano, Gabriel Fiol cello and electronica loops) plus friends. Palau Can Vivot, C. Can Savellà. 30 euros. ticketib.com.

Palma - 8pm: Mon Joan Tiquat (classical, electronica, jazz mix). Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. 15 euros. palmacultura.es.

Palma - 8pm: Roada (Mallorcan folk). Teatre del Mar, C. Llucmajor 90. 15 euros. teatredelmar.com.

Porreres, Fira de Albercoc (Apricot Fair) - 5pm-10pm: Apricot products, show cooking, folk dance at 7.30pm. Plaça Vila and surrounds.

Puerto Pollensa - 7pm: Folk dance with Terra Rotja and Estol de Tramuntana. Plaça Miquel Capllonch.

Distilling of myrtle in Selva, Mallorca
Distilling of myrtle in Selva. Photo: Juanjo Roig.

Selva, Fira de ses Herbes - 7.30am: Wake-up to go and collect myrtle for the fair. Plaça Major. 5.30pm: Entrance of the myrtle to the Plaça Major, procession and opening of the market. 6pm: Distilling of myrtle water; 7.30pm: Selva Band of Music; 11pm: Fire of the Estol de ses Herbes, plus giants and batucada drummers. Plaça Major.

Ses Salines - 7pm: Laura de la Fuente (soprano), Llorenç Prats (piano). Hotel Can Bonico, Plaça Sant Bartomeu. 15-25 euros.

Son Servera, Sant Joan Fiestas - 12 noon: Vermouth and music party. Plaça Sant Joan. 6pm: Son Servera School of Music; 9pm: Son Servera Choir. Teatre La Unió. 10.30pm: Tardes en el Café plus DJs. Plaça Mercat.

Sunday, June 15

Cala d'Or - 7.30pm: Gospel Tramuntana; benefit concert for children with cancer. Es Forti, Avda. Es Forti. Five euros.

Deya, Sant Joan Fiestas - 7pm: Deya School of Music. Joan Mas Amphitheatre.

Mancor de la Vall, Sant Joan Fiestas - 8.30pm: Bingo. Plaça Baix.

Muro, Sant Joan Fiestas - 7pm: Children's party with Cucorba. Plaça Major. 9pm: Miquel Tortell Choir, an evening of Italian song. Convent Cloister.

Palma - 6.30pm: We Are Diamonds (urban dance show). Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 18 euros. truiteatre.es.

Puerto Pollensa - 8.30pm: Music in the Streets series. Tourist information office.

Son Servera, Sant Joan Fiestas - 6pm: Children's party; shows, music, games, food trucks ... . Plaça Mercat.

Monday, June 16

Muro, Sant Joan Fiestas - 7pm: Traditional games; sack races, spinning tops and more. By the town hall. 9pm: Dinner and folk dance with Revetla d'Algebelí and Es Reguinyol pipers; reservations by 13 June. Plaça Major.

Pollensa - 8.30pm: Music in the Streets series. Plaça Seglars.

Tuesday, June 17

Mancor de la Vall, Sant Joan Fiestas - 8.30pm: Tapas route.

Muro, Sant Joan Fiestas - 9pm: 40 Voltes; various races for children. Plaça Major.

Palma - 7pm: Cristina Van Roy (soprano), Joan Roig (piano); Chopin, Schubert. Santa Margalida Convent courtyard, C. Sant Miquel 69. Free. palmacultura.es.

Wednesday, June 18

Deya, Sant Joan Fiestas - 6pm: Ringing of bells, raising of banners.

Muro, Sant Joan Fiestas - 4.30pm: Waterpark. By the town hall.

Don Pasquale opera team, Mallorca
Don Pasquale opera team, Teatre Principal. Photo: Luis Font.

Palma - 8pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Federica Cipolli (piano), soloists, Teatre Principal Choir; Donizetti's 'Don Pasquale'. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 10-90 euros; teatreprincipal.com / simfonicadebalears.com.

Puerto Pollensa - 8.30pm: Music in the Streets series. Plaça Miquel Capllonch.

Son Servera, Sant Joan Fiestas - 7pm: Son Servera dance. Plaça Mercat. 10pm: Cockerel crowing contest. Plaça Sant Joan.

Thursday, June 19

Deya, Sant Joan Fiestas - 9pm: Opening address. Joan Mas Amphitheatre.

Mancor de la Vall, Sant Joan Fiestas - 7.30pm: School of music concert. Plaça Església.

Muro, Sant Joan Fiestas - 10pm: Unió Artística Murera band of music and Es Reguinyol pipers. Plaça Comte d'Empúries.

Palma - 8pm: Palma Band of Music, Inma Hidalgo (soprano), Antoni Lliteres (tenor), Palma Conservatory students; zarzuela. Almudaina Palace courtyard. Free. palmacultura.es.

Pollensa - 8.30pm: Music in the Streets series. Plaça Major.

Puerto Pollensa - 8.30pm: Music in the Streets series. C. Migjorn.

Sa Pobla - 8pm: Sarah Lesch (German singer-songwriter). Leo Vermell Cultural Space, C. Varet 12. 35 euros. ticketib.com.

Also in Holiday

Playa de Muro has done it again.

Mallorca beach ranked in the world top ten

Hotel Formentor, Mallorca

Hotel Formentor employees planning a protest against Four Seasons

The manta ray is an endangered endemic species and is commonly found in the waters of the Balearics.

More manta rays sighted in Mallorca

Most viewed
Most Commented