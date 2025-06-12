Mallorca events: What's on from Friday, June 13 to Thursday, June 19

Arta, Sant Antoni de Padua Fiestas - 11am: Solemn mass. 8pm: Dance of the cavallets, floats procession.

Inca - 8.30pm: Inclassic 2025; Orquestra Lauseta, Tchaikovsky Serenade for Strings Op. 48 plus concerto for piano and string orchestra. Sant Domingo Cloister, Avda. Germanies. Free.

Magalluf, Mallorca Live Festival - From 6pm: Massive Attack, Suede, and many others. Old Aquapark, Cami Cala Figuera. mallorcalivefestival.com.

Massive Attack, Mallorca Live Festival headliners.

Muro, Sant Joan Fiestas - 8pm: Opening address, Miquel Tortell Youth Orchestra and Choir. Convent Cloister.

Palma - 7pm: Spring Melodies; Cumie Dunio (American singer-songwriter). Fundació Sa Nostra-Can Tapera, C. Can Tapera 5. 15 euros.

Palma - 7pm: Studium Aureum (string orchestra and violin solo); Telemann, Vivaldi. Can Berga courtyard, Plaça Mercat 12. Free. palmacultura.es / fundacióstudiumaureum.cat.

Pollensa - 8.30pm: Music in the Streets series. Town hall.

Selva, Fira de ses Herbes - 7pm: Announcement of the fair, plus pipers. Town hall balcony. 7.30pm: Folk dance, Aires de Muntanya de Selva; 9.30pm: Tapas night. Plaça Major.

Son Servera, Sant Joan Fiestas - 12 noon: Ringing of bells, raising of the banner. Plaça Sant Joan. 8pm: Opening of the fiestas; pipers, human towers, band of music and choir. By the town hall. 9pm: Dinner and music. Plaça Sant Joan.

Saturday, June 14

Can Picafort, Saladina Fest - 11am: Guided tour of murals by mini-train. From Plaça Ajuntament.

Magalluf, Mallorca Live Festival - From 6pm: Iggy Pop, Bad Gyal, Elyella and many others. Old Aquapark, Cami Cala Figuera. mallorcalivefestival.com.

Manacor - 7pm: Balearic Youth Orchestra, Paula Riera (soprano), Concha del Mar (castanets), four choirs; Puccini, Verdi and others. Manacor Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. Ten euros. teatredemanacor.cat.

Mancor de la Vall, Sant Joan Fiestas - 6pm: Ringing of bells, raising of banners and firing of rockets. 6.30pm: Pipers from Plaça Baix to Plaça Església. 7.30pm: Opening address; 8pm: Folk dance with Festa Pagesa; 11pm: Orquestra Galatzó, Val Nou. Plaça Ajuntament.

Muro, Sant Joan Fiestas - 5pm: Foam party for children. By the town hall. 8pm: Horse show. At the bullring.

Muro - 9pm: Sons de Nit; Sterlin Plays Cohen (interpretations of Leonard Cohen). Santa Anna Convent Cloister, Plaça Convent. 18 euros. fonart.com.

Palma - 8pm: FestMusic Mallorca; Voicello (Carme Garí soprano, Gabriel Fiol cello and electronica loops) plus friends. Palau Can Vivot, C. Can Savellà. 30 euros. ticketib.com.

Palma - 8pm: Mon Joan Tiquat (classical, electronica, jazz mix). Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. 15 euros. palmacultura.es.

Palma - 8pm: Roada (Mallorcan folk). Teatre del Mar, C. Llucmajor 90. 15 euros. teatredelmar.com.

Porreres, Fira de Albercoc (Apricot Fair) - 5pm-10pm: Apricot products, show cooking, folk dance at 7.30pm. Plaça Vila and surrounds.

Puerto Pollensa - 7pm: Folk dance with Terra Rotja and Estol de Tramuntana. Plaça Miquel Capllonch.

Distilling of myrtle in Selva. Photo: Juanjo Roig.

Selva, Fira de ses Herbes - 7.30am: Wake-up to go and collect myrtle for the fair. Plaça Major. 5.30pm: Entrance of the myrtle to the Plaça Major, procession and opening of the market. 6pm: Distilling of myrtle water; 7.30pm: Selva Band of Music; 11pm: Fire of the Estol de ses Herbes, plus giants and batucada drummers. Plaça Major.

Ses Salines - 7pm: Laura de la Fuente (soprano), Llorenç Prats (piano). Hotel Can Bonico, Plaça Sant Bartomeu. 15-25 euros.

Son Servera, Sant Joan Fiestas - 12 noon: Vermouth and music party. Plaça Sant Joan. 6pm: Son Servera School of Music; 9pm: Son Servera Choir. Teatre La Unió. 10.30pm: Tardes en el Café plus DJs. Plaça Mercat.

Sunday, June 15

Cala d'Or - 7.30pm: Gospel Tramuntana; benefit concert for children with cancer. Es Forti, Avda. Es Forti. Five euros.

Deya, Sant Joan Fiestas - 7pm: Deya School of Music. Joan Mas Amphitheatre.

Mancor de la Vall, Sant Joan Fiestas - 8.30pm: Bingo. Plaça Baix.

Muro, Sant Joan Fiestas - 7pm: Children's party with Cucorba. Plaça Major. 9pm: Miquel Tortell Choir, an evening of Italian song. Convent Cloister.

Palma - 6.30pm: We Are Diamonds (urban dance show). Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 18 euros. truiteatre.es.

Puerto Pollensa - 8.30pm: Music in the Streets series. Tourist information office.

Son Servera, Sant Joan Fiestas - 6pm: Children's party; shows, music, games, food trucks ... . Plaça Mercat.

Monday, June 16

Muro, Sant Joan Fiestas - 7pm: Traditional games; sack races, spinning tops and more. By the town hall. 9pm: Dinner and folk dance with Revetla d'Algebelí and Es Reguinyol pipers; reservations by 13 June. Plaça Major.

Pollensa - 8.30pm: Music in the Streets series. Plaça Seglars.

Tuesday, June 17

Mancor de la Vall, Sant Joan Fiestas - 8.30pm: Tapas route.

Muro, Sant Joan Fiestas - 9pm: 40 Voltes; various races for children. Plaça Major.

Palma - 7pm: Cristina Van Roy (soprano), Joan Roig (piano); Chopin, Schubert. Santa Margalida Convent courtyard, C. Sant Miquel 69. Free. palmacultura.es.

Wednesday, June 18

Deya, Sant Joan Fiestas - 6pm: Ringing of bells, raising of banners.

Muro, Sant Joan Fiestas - 4.30pm: Waterpark. By the town hall.

Don Pasquale opera team, Teatre Principal. Photo: Luis Font.

Palma - 8pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Federica Cipolli (piano), soloists, Teatre Principal Choir; Donizetti's 'Don Pasquale'. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 10-90 euros; teatreprincipal.com / simfonicadebalears.com.

Puerto Pollensa - 8.30pm: Music in the Streets series. Plaça Miquel Capllonch.

Son Servera, Sant Joan Fiestas - 7pm: Son Servera dance. Plaça Mercat. 10pm: Cockerel crowing contest. Plaça Sant Joan.

Thursday, June 19

Deya, Sant Joan Fiestas - 9pm: Opening address. Joan Mas Amphitheatre.

Mancor de la Vall, Sant Joan Fiestas - 7.30pm: School of music concert. Plaça Església.

Muro, Sant Joan Fiestas - 10pm: Unió Artística Murera band of music and Es Reguinyol pipers. Plaça Comte d'Empúries.

Palma - 8pm: Palma Band of Music, Inma Hidalgo (soprano), Antoni Lliteres (tenor), Palma Conservatory students; zarzuela. Almudaina Palace courtyard. Free. palmacultura.es.

Pollensa - 8.30pm: Music in the Streets series. Plaça Major.

Puerto Pollensa - 8.30pm: Music in the Streets series. C. Migjorn.

Sa Pobla - 8pm: Sarah Lesch (German singer-songwriter). Leo Vermell Cultural Space, C. Varet 12. 35 euros. ticketib.com.