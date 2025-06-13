Joan Bennàssar’s Utopia: A Mediterranean Vision of Art, Memory and Hope

Bennàssar's latest exhibition, Utopia, is being held at the historic Castillo de San Carlos in Palma

Utopia', the new Joan Bennàssar exhibition at the Castle of San Carlos.

Photo: Alejandro Sepúlveda

Joan Bennàssar is a Mallorcan painter and sculptor whose work blends primal expression with classical elegance and avant-garde daring. Deeply rooted in Mediterranean culture, his art is guided by instinct, celebrating imperfection as a core element of human and artistic greatness. His latest exhibition, Utopia, held at the historic Castillo de San Carlos in Palma, reflects a profound philosophical journey—one that seeks harmony between man, nature, and the cosmos.

In Utopia, Bennàssar invites viewers to reflect on the meaning of progress, memory, and belonging. Drawing on childhood memories and ancient myths, his sculptures and paintings become vessels of emotion and symbols of resilience. The fortress setting itself—built to defend against Mediterranean invaders—mirrors the artist’s intention to protect simplicity, dignity, and freedom in an ever-changing world.

The exhibition explores the idea of utopia not as a destination but as a direction, a creative force that lights the path forward. Through vibrant colour, organic forms, and poetic vision, Bennàssar presents art as both refuge and revelation—a place where contradictions coexist and where the soul finds clarity amid uncertainty. His Utopia is a call to keep walking, imagining, and creating, even at the edge of the unknown.

