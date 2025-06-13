Joan Bennàssar’s Utopia: A Mediterranean Vision of Art, Memory and Hope
Bennàssar’s latest exhibition, Utopia, is being held at the historic Castillo de San Carlos in Palma
Utopia', the new Joan Bennàssar exhibition at the Castle of San Carlos | Photo: Alejandro Sepúlveda
Palma de Mallorca13/06/2025 15:01
Joan Bennàssar is a Mallorcan painter and sculptor whose work blends primal expression with classical elegance and avant-garde daring. Deeply rooted in Mediterranean culture, his art is guided by instinct, celebrating imperfection as a core element of human and artistic greatness. His latest exhibition, Utopia, held at the historic Castillo de San Carlos in Palma, reflects a profound philosophical journey—one that seeks harmony between man, nature, and the cosmos.
