OCEANS CALVIA BEACH: The perfect destination to enjoy the summer by the sea

Located on the seafront of Magaluf beach, Oceans Calviá Beach is the ideal resort for those looking for an unforgettable getaway any day of the week. Its unique proposal allows you to enjoy a complete experience without having to go anywhere else. The complex is made up of Oceans Restaurant, Oceans Calviá Beach club and the exclusive Oceans Room discotheque, three spectacular spaces that combine gastronomy, leisure and incomparable views.

Whether for a relaxing day by the sea, a special meal or a night of celebration, Oceans Calviá Beach has established itself as a benchmark of quality and style in the heart of Calvià. Its integral concept adapts to all types of plans and audiences, without ever losing its vibrant and sophisticated essence.

Oceans Restaurant: Where cuisine becomes art

With a carefully prepared menu, Oceans Restaurant offers an avant-garde gastronomic proposal that conquers all palates. Its speciality in paellas and Mediterranean dishes elevates each meal to a unique sensory experience.

Each dish is prepared with selected ingredients and a combination of flavours thought out in detail. Enjoying this cuisine in front of the Mediterranean Sea, with impeccable service and cosy surroundings, is a real pleasure.

This year, the restaurant incorporates live music, (Dj. Set) elevating the experience even further for those looking for a special evening in an exclusive setting.

Special menus have also been created for groups, corporate events and private celebrations. Oceans Restaurant is much more than a place to eat: it is a perfect setting for toasting, sharing and creating memories.

Oceans Calviá Beach: (Beach club) fun and luxury on the seafront

Completely renovated this season, Oceans Calvià Beach has established itself as the beach club of reference in Mallorca, both for residents and tourists.

Divided into two areas -Beach Area and Oceans Garden Area-, where you will find non-stop entertainment: DJ sets, dancers, giant screens, VIP areas and a vibrant dance floor.

• In the Beach area, in front of the renovated Magaluf beach, the atmosphere is relaxing, beachfront, with a sophisticated touch that is breathed in every corner: Balinese beds, an exclusive pool, personalised service and an atmosphere designed for those who want to live the summer in style.

• In Oceans Garden, the proposal adds an exclusive swimming pool, signature cocktails, a central stage with DJ live sets, shows and a vibrant atmosphere that invites you to enjoy without pause.

All this makes it the perfect place to celebrate birthdays, stag and hen parties or simply to enjoy an unforgettable day feeling like a real star.

The beach club also offers a personalised VIP booking service, with exclusive areas for those who want an even more exclusive experience. From Balinese beds to private spaces for groups, Oceans Calvià Beach combines comfort, style and the best atmosphere in the Mediterranean.

Gastronomy also at the beach club

Oceans Calvià Beach completes your experience with a first class gastronomic offer: from dishes to share to gourmet snacks and hamburgers, designed for all tastes.

The quality products, the careful presentation and the speed of service allow you to enjoy a day of sun, music and flavour without interruption.

Cuisine and entertainment merge in a sophisticated and relaxed environment, where every detail is designed to offer a unique experience that leaves a lasting impression.

And when night falls, the experience continues at Oceans Room, where the beat never stops. This stylish nightclub offers DJ sets, themed parties and a vibrant atmosphere that turns every night into a celebration.