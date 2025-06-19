Mallorca events: What's On Friday, 20 to Thursday, 26 June
Don't miss all the Sant Joan fiestas across the island
Seven colles de dimonis and three bèsties de foc turned the Parc de la Mar into a scene from hell. The Drac de na Coca, surrounded by spectators, made one of its appearances during the magical night of Sant Joan | Photo: J. MOREY
This week across Mallorca, vibrant Sant Joan and Sant Pere fiestas take centre stage in towns like Deya, Esporles, Mancor, and Muro, featuring parades, correfocs, traditional dance, concerts, and foam parties. In Palma, events include opera, jazz, indie and folk performances, plus a grandCorpus Christi procession. Magalluf unveils a renovated promenade with sports, live music, and a gastro fair. Cultural highlights include tributes to Abba and Mecano, classical concerts in Soller, and flamenco, folk, and electronic festivals. Celebrations span music, dance, local cuisine, and community tradition, offering something for all ages.
Friday, June 20
Deya, Sant Joan Fiestas - 5pm: Children's aquatic party. Sports courts. 8.30pm: Pa amb oli, sweet pastries, music from Anima Acústica. Joan Mas Amphitheatre.
Esporles, Sant Pere Fiestas - 7.15pm: Raising of banners, ringing of bells, opening address. Plaça Ajuntament. 10pm: The Lira's Band and DJ. Placeta Jardinet.
Inca - 8.30pm: Inclassic 2025; Nadia Akaarir (soprano), José Manuel Sánchez (tenor), Francesc Blanco (piano); opera, zarzuela selection. Sant Domingo Cloister, Avda. Germanies. Free.
Mancor de la Vall, Sant Joan Fiestas - 7pm: Procession by Menorcan horses with the Inca Band of Music. From C. Massanella. 11pm-6.15am: Enrockats and others, plus Menorcan horses at 1am. Plaça Dalt / Plaça Ajuntament.
Muro, Sant Joan Fiestas - 10pm: Correfoc, Summer Solstice; Dimonis de Sa Pedrera. Bullring. 11.30pm: Enrockats and others. Plaça Major.
Palma - 7.30pm: Slim Hanzo & The Provider (hip hop). Estudi General Lul-lia, C. Sant Roc 4. Ten euros.
Palma - 8pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Federica Cipolli (piano), soloists, Teatre Principal Choir; Donizetti's 'Don Pasquale'. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 10-90 euros; teatreprincipal.com / simfonicadebalears.com. (Also Sunday, 6pm.)
Palma - 8pm: Choirs organised by the Palma Conservatory. Passeig Born. Free.
Palma - 8.30pm: DaBraccio Quartet; 'Going Bach'. Monastery de la Real, Cami de la Real. Ten euros.
Palma - 8.30pm: Ensemble Tramuntana; Beethoven, Mozart. Santa Tereseta Church, C. Pilar Juncosa 13.
Palma - 9pm: Amistat (indie folk-pop) + Ryan Harris (alt folk). Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 30 euros. truiteatre.es.
Portopetro, Sant Joan Fiestas - 8pm: Opening address, followed by concert by Valentin Mendoza and Carles Grimalt. Yacht club pier.
Son Servera, Sant Joan Fiestas - 6pm: Taekwondo. Plaça Sant Joan. 8pm: Holi festival and foam party for youngsters. Plaça Mercat.
Saturday, June 21
Alcudia - 4pm / 6.30pm: Dancing Queen; Abba tribute by the Alcudia Sporting Club of Modern Dance. Alcudia Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Five euros. auditorialcudia.net.
Andratx, Sant Pere Fiestas - 6pm: Brutatló. Sports centre.
Calvia, Sant Joan Fiestas - 9pm: Dinner, tribute to senior citizens; 10pm: Music from Spotifiers; 12 midnight: DJ. Plaça Collidores d'Oliva.
Campos - 7pm: The Beatless Tribute. Teatre Escènic, C. Nord 28. 16 euros.
Deya, Sant Joan Fiestas - 11am: Soapy pole. Cala Deya. 11pm: Enrockats, Grup Eva, DJ. Sports courts.
Esporles, Sant Pere Fiestas - 12 noon: Fans clubs procession and party. Placeta Jardinet.
Estellencs - 10pm: Ensemble Tramuntana; Beethoven, Mozart. Sant Joan Church.
Mancor de la Vall, Sant Joan Fiestas - 8.30pm: Dinner (registrations by June 17), Orquestra de la Pla at 10.30pm. Plaça Ajuntament.
Marratxi, Sant Marçal Fiestas - 8.30pm: Opening for the fiestas; Cata Coll, goalkeeper with Spain's women's World Cup-winning football team who is from Marratxi. Plaça Sant Marçal.
Muro, Sant Joan Fiestas - 11.30pm: Flower Power; DJ Juan Campos and others. Plaça Major.
Palma - 3.30pm: Roi, Pucheros Atómicos and others; plus children's activities, food trucks. Plaça Porta Santa Catalina. Free.
Palma - 7pm: Palma Gospel Singers. Plaça Pere Claver. Free.
Palma - 8pm: Chiwahka, Rock Padawans and others; new music. Es Baluard, Plaça Porta de Santa Catalina.
Palma - 8pm: Miranda Jazz Combo. Teatre del Mar, C. Llucmajor 90. 15 euros. teatredelmar.com.
Palma - 9pm: Orfeó Santa Maria choir, Orfeó Infantil Balear children's choir. Sant Magí Church, Santa Catalina. Pay as you wish, bookings via ticketib.com.
Pollensa - From 12 noon: World Music Day; Dinamo, Jaume Mas & The Gardeners and many others. Plaça Major and other locations. Free.
Portopetro, Sant Joan Fiestas - 10pm: Tribute to Spanish pop group Mecano plus DJ Jaume Colombàs. Sports courts.
Puerto Alcudia, Sant Pere Fiestas - 10am: Sandcastle competition. At the start of the beach by the marina. 9pm: Sardine barbecue, with havaneres concert by Vela Major. Moll Vell. Three euros.
Puerto Pollensa - 11am to 2pm: Summer Fair: St Andrews church. Home made cakes, handmade items, pre loved stalls, tombola, BBQ and drinks. Calle Mestral.
Puerto Soller - 8pm: Dolores García (piano). Puerto Soller Church, C. Església. 20 euros.
Santa Ponsa - 11am: Entrance to Mallorca Championships 2025; ATP 250. Mallorca Country Club. (Tournament until June 28.) mallorcachampionships.com.
Soller - 8pm: Magí Garcías (piano); Brahms, Chopin, Liszt, Garcías. Can Prunera, C. Lluna 86. 25 euros.
Soller - 8pm: Maria Escalas (narrator), Francesc Blanco (piano); Catalan literature mixed with works from Beethoven, Chopin and others. Capella Escolàpies, C. Batac 25. Free, bookings via ticketib.com.
Son Servera, Sant Joan Fiestas - 8pm: Wine evening. Església Nova. 20 euros. 11pm: AfterSuns, Los Inhumanos, DJ Jaume Colombas. Plaça Mercat.
Sunday, June 22
Andratx, Sant Pere Fiestas - 5pm: Carriages race. C. Son Bosch. 8pm: Aires d'Andratx folk dance. Town hall cloister.
Buger, Sant Pere Fiestas - 3pm: Raising of the banner. 8pm: Opening address. Placeta Glòria.
Deya, Sant Joan Fiestas - 6pm: Senior citizens party, music from Los Brindis. Can Vallès.
Esporles, Sant Pere Fiestas - 6pm: Corpus Christi procession. 8.30pm: Children's correfoc; Dimonis Bocsifocs. Placeta Jardinet.
Felanitx - 8pm: Christie Finn (soprano), Neus Estarellas (piano); Schubert and Copland. Felanitx Conservatory, C. Rector Planes 38. 12 euros.
Magalluf - 9am-6pm: Celebration for the opening of the first phase of the remodelling of the Paseo Marítimo (Paseo Gabriel Escarrer Julià). Gastro fair with special offers, beach sports, live music, circus, folk dance, children's activities.
Mancor de la Vall, Sant Joan Fiestas - 11am: Aquatic games, foam party. Municipal pool. 7pm: Giants, cavallets; 9pm: Playback. Plaça Ajuntament.
Muro, Sant Joan Fiestas - 7.30pm: Mass and Corpus Christi procession. 10.30pm: Los Javaloyas. Plaça Major.
Palma, Corpus Christi - 7pm: Procession from the Cathedral.
Palma - From 4pm: Danzû FSTVL; Richie Hawtin, Elli Aculla and others. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. From 25 euros. sonfusteret.es.
Palma - 8pm: University of the Balearic Islands Choir, Enric Granados Lleida Auditorium Chamber Choir, Sinead Comican (violin and vocals), Jordi Tugores (guitar), Antoni Frontera (percussion). Palma Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnànim 64. Ten euros.
Pollensa, Corpus Christi - 7pm: Procession and dance of the Eagles and Sant Joan Pelós. From the church.
Portopetro, Sant Joan Fiestas - 10.30am: Soapy pole. Fishermen's pier. 6.30pm: Holi festival; Bollywood dancers, DJ; 8.30pm: Folk music and dance; Xicalenia, Es Revetlers. Yacht club pier.
Puerto Alcudia, Sant Pere Fiestas - 7pm: Indie festival; Mercurio Retrogrado, La Mujer de Verde plus DJ. At the start of the beach.
Sa Pobla - 7pm: Xeixa (folk rock). Sa Congregació, C. Rosari 25. Five euros.
Son Servera, Sant Joan Fiestas - 4pm: Children's water park. Plaça Mercat. 8.30pm: Folk dance and music with Esclafits i Castanyetes. Plaça Sant Joan.
Monday, June 23
Deya, Sant Joan Fiestas - 9pm: Havaneres concert with Vela Major. Cala Deya.
Esporles, Sant Pere Fiestas - 6pm: Jewel races and games; 10pm: Senior citizens party. Placeta Jardinet.
Mancor de la Vall, Sant Joan Fiestas - 5.30pm: Jewel races, games; 7.30pm: Floral offer to the patron saint. Plaça Església. 8.30pm: Folk dance with Festa Pagesa; 10.30pm: Havaneres concert with Jerret de Vistalegre. Plaça Ajuntament.
Marratxi, Sant Marçal Fiestas - 7.15pm: Release of doves, followed by concert by Coral Veus de Marratxi. Plaça Sant Marçal and church.
Muro, Sant Joan Fiestas - 10pm: Playback, urban dance, DJ from midnight. Plaça Major.
Paguera, Sant Joan Fiestas - From 8pm: music and party; 10.30pm: Correfoc. Plaça Niça.
Palma, Sant Joan Fiestas - 8.30pm: Children's correfoc; 9pm: Al-Mayurqa (folk); 10.30pm: Correfoc, nine demons gangs. Concert by Pel de Gall to close the event. Parc de la Mar.
Palma - 8pm: Irene Mata (flute), Graham Jackson (piano); Leclair, Franck and others. Fundació Sa Nostra-Can Tapera, C. Can Tapera 5. 15 euros.
Palmanova, Sant Joan Fiestas - 8.30pm: Dimonis Comte Mal and batucada; 9.15pm: DJ; 10pm: Sònic; 11.30pm: DJs Juan Campos and Txema Sánchez. Es Carregador beach.
Portopetro, Sant Joan Fiestas - 6pm: Sweet pastries contest. Sports courts. 8.30pm: Dinner (tickets by June 19); 9.30pm: Havaneres concert with Gent des Pla. Fishermen's pier.
Puerto Alcudia, Sant Pere Fiestas - 6pm: Children's aquatic party. Plaça Cas Vicari. 10pm: Theatre. Paseo Marítimo.
Sant Llorenç, Sant Joan Pelut Fiestas - 7pm: Raising of the banner at the church; 8.30pm: Barbecue, folk dance with NiraBé and the pipers of Sant Joan Pelut. Plaça Ajuntament.
Santa Ponsa, Sant Joan Fiestas - 9.30pm: Alma Sonora (rock), DJ Jaume Colombas. Plaça Pinada.
Son Servera, Sant Joan Fiestas - 10pm: Orquestra Aquarius, Grup Eva, Val Nou. Plaça Mercat.
Tuesday, June 24
Andratx, Sant Pere Fiestas - 7pm: Opening address, Aires d'Andratx folk dance. Barba-Roja Terrace (town hall).
Deya, Sant Joan Fiestas - 6pm: Valldemossa Band of Music; 6.30pm: Gathering dressed in traditional peasant clothing. By the town hall. 7pm: Solemn mass. 8pm: Folk dance with Calabruix. Joan Mas Amphitheatre.
Esporles, Sant Pere Fiestas - 6pm: Batucada; 10pm: Sports presentations. Placeta Jardinet.
Felanitx, Sant Joan Fiestas - 6pm: Dance of Sant Joan Pelós. From C. Santanyi.
Mancor de la Vall, Sant Joan Fiestas - 10.30am: Pipers procession. 11.30am: Solemn mass. 7pm: Tribute to senior citizens. Plaça Església. 10.30pm: Correfoc, Dimonis de Mancor de la Vall. 11.30pm: Firing of rockets.
Marratxi, Sant Marçal Fiestas - 7pm: School of music concert. La Verònica. 8pm: Senior citizens' associations; music from Marblau and Orquestra Pòker. Son Verí.
Muro, Sant Joan Fiestas - 11am: Solemn mass, Miquel Tortell Choir, Revetla d'Algebelí, Es Reguinyol pipers. 12 noon: Bigheads dance. By the church. 10.15pm: Tomeu Penya in concert. 12 midnight: Fireworks.
Palma - 8.30pm: Victoria Lerma (singer-songwriter). Bellver Castle. 18 euros.
Portopetro, Sant Joan Fiestas - 7.30pm: Mass, followed by concert by Voilà.
Puerto Alcudia, Sant Pere Fiestas - 7.30pm: Alcudia Radio walk from Es Clot (Barcares) to the town and on to the Paseo Marítimo. 8.30pm: Giants greet the walkers.
Sant Joan, Sol que Balla (Dancing Sun) Fiestas - 6am: Sunrise. Santuari de Consolació. 6pm: Demons and pipers. From the town hall. 9pm: Sant Joan Pelós and the Corbs (crows) de Sant Nofre.
Sant Llorenç, Sant Joan Pelut Fiestas - 10.30am: Sant Joan Pelut dance 'petit'. By the rectory. 7.30pm: Mass and traditional dance by Sant Joan Pelut, followed by Sant Joan Pelut, pipers and demons wandering the streets.
Son Servera, Sant Joan Fiestas - 11am: Solemn mass. 12 noon: Son Servera Band of Music; 8pm: Folk dance with Sa Revetla. Plaça Sant Joan.
Wednesday, June 25
Andratx, Sant Pere Fiestas - 7.30pm: Line dance. Plaça Espanya. 10pm: Comedy, Ruben García. Barba-Roja Terrace (town hall).
Buger, Sant Pere Fiestas - 8pm: Poetry and concert by Elvira Clark. Placeta Glòria.
Deya, Sant Joan Fiestas - 8.30pm: Bingo. Joan Mas Amphitheatre.
Esporles, Sant Pere Fiestas - 8pm: Folk dance; Rondalla Maristel-la i Ramallets, Estol de Tramuntana. Placeta Jardinet.
Marratxi, Sant Marçal Fiestas - 7.30pm: Taekwondo. La Verònica. 8pm: Line dance. Son Verí.
Puerto Alcudia, Sant Pere Fiestas - 7pm: Line dance. Paseo Marítimo.
Thursday, June 26
Andratx, Sant Pere Fiestas - 10pm: Cinema, Del Revés 2 (Inside Out 2). Plaça Espanya.
Buger, Sant Pere Fiestas - 9pm: Trempo salad and entertainment from Miquel Romántic. Seven euros (tickets by June 22 from Supermarket Aprop).
Esporles, Sant Pere Fiestas - 10pm: Cor de Combo choir. Placeta Jardinet.
Marratxi, Sant Marçal Fiestas - 8pm: Folk dance with Terra Rotja. La Verònica.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.