Mallorca events: What's On Friday, 20 to Thursday, 26 June

Seven colles de dimonis and three bèsties de foc turned the Parc de la Mar into a scene from hell. The Drac de na Coca, surrounded by spectators, made one of its appearances during the magical night of Sant Joan | Photo: J. MOREY

This week across Mallorca, vibrant Sant Joan and Sant Pere fiestas take centre stage in towns like Deya, Esporles, Mancor, and Muro, featuring parades, correfocs, traditional dance, concerts, and foam parties. In Palma, events include opera, jazz, indie and folk performances, plus a grand Corpus Christi procession. Magalluf unveils a renovated promenade with sports, live music, and a gastro fair. Cultural highlights include tributes to Abba and Mecano, classical concerts in Soller, and flamenco, folk, and electronic festivals. Celebrations span music, dance, local cuisine, and community tradition, offering something for all ages.