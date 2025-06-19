Films in English from Friday, June 20 to Thursday, June 26

This week’s English-language lineup offers a dynamic blend of post-apocalyptic tension, feel-good nostalgia, and animated adventure across Mallorca. Leading the new releases is 28 Years Later, Danny Boyle’s long-awaited return to the rage virus universe, starring Jack O’Connell, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Ralph Fiennes. Set decades after the original outbreak, the film follows a survivor who ventures off his island sanctuary—only to uncover terrifying mutations and dark truths on the mainland.

For a change of pace, High School Musical 3: Senior Year brings back the upbeat charm of East High as Troy and Gabriella sing their way through senior year’s emotional crossroads. Also making a special appearance is Fantastic Mr. Fox, Wes Anderson’s witty and visually striking tale of one sly fox’s quest to outsmart a trio of mean-spirited farmers.

Still showing this week are How to Train Your Dragon, the visually stunning return to Berk as dragons and Vikings unite once again; The Phoenician Scheme, a sleek geopolitical caper with inheritance, espionage, and nuns; and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Tom Cruise’s epic farewell tour as Ethan Hunt.

Looking ahead, F1: The Movie races into cinemas on June 27, with Brad Pitt leading a high-octane return to the track, followed by Jurassic World: Rebirth roaring onto screens July 2. Superman soars in on July 11, reimagined by James Gunn. See full showtimes and cinema locations below.

For updates, check showtimes or to purchase tickets click here: Ocimax Aficine, Rivoli Aficine, Augusta Aficine, Cinesa Festival Park, Ocine Premium Porto Pi, Artesiete Fan and CineCiutat.

NEW FILMS IN ENGLISH THIS WEEK

28 Years Later (2025)

Starring Jack O’Connell, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Ralph Fiennes. Director Danny Boyle. Plot A group of survivors of the rage virus lives on a small island. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors. Rated R. 1h 55m.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma: daily at 12.15pm, 4pm & 6.15pm

in Palma: daily at 12.15pm, 4pm & 6.15pm Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 12.15pm (Sat & Sun), daily at 9.45pm

in Porto Pi: 12.15pm (Sat & Sun), daily at 9.45pm Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.25pm (Sun), daily at 9.25pm

in Marratxi: 12.25pm (Sun), daily at 9.25pm Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 5.25pm (Sat, Sun & Thu), 5.30pm (Mon & Tue), 5.35pm & 7.35pm (Wed), 7.20pm & 9.50pm (Sat), 7.25pm (Fri & Tue), 7.30pm (Sun, Mon & Thu), 9.20pm (Tue), 9.30pm (Fri), 9.35pm (Mon & Wed)

in Palma: 5.25pm (Sat, Sun & Thu), 5.30pm (Mon & Tue), 5.35pm & 7.35pm (Wed), 7.20pm & 9.50pm (Sat), 7.25pm (Fri & Tue), 7.30pm (Sun, Mon & Thu), 9.20pm (Tue), 9.30pm (Fri), 9.35pm (Mon & Wed) Showtimes at Fan Shopping Centre: 9.15pm (Tue

High School Musical 3: Senior Year (2008)

Starring Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale. Director Kenny Ortega. Plot As seniors in high school, Troy and Gabriella struggle with the idea of being separated from one another as college approaches. Along with the rest of the Wildcats, they stage a spring musical to address their experiences, hopes and fears about their future. Rated G. 1h 52m.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.05pm (Sun), 4.05pm (Fri & Wed), daily at 8.30pm

Fantastic Mr Fox (2009)

Starring George Clooney, Meryl Streep and Bill Murray. Director Wes Anderson. Plot An urbane fox cannot resist returning to his farm raiding ways and then must help his community survive the farmers’ retaliation. Rated PG. 1h 27m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 7.30pm (Tue)

FILMS STILL SHOWING THIS WEEK

How to Train Your Dragon (2025)

Starring Mason Thames, Nico Parker and Gerard Butler. Director Dean DeBlois. Plot As an ancient threat endangers both Vikings and dragons alike on the isle of Berk, the friendship between Hiccup, an inventive Viking, and Toothless, a Night Fury dragon, becomes the key to both species forging a new future together. Rated PG. 2h 5m.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma:daily at 12.10pm, 4.15pm & 6.45pm

in Palma:daily at 12.10pm, 4.15pm & 6.45pm Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.10pm & 10pm (Sun), 6.40pm (Fri, Sat, Sun & Wed), 6.45pm (Mon & Tue)

in Marratxi: 12.10pm & 10pm (Sun), 6.40pm (Fri, Sat, Sun & Wed), 6.45pm (Mon & Tue) Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 12.25pm (Sat, Sun & Thu), 5.50pm (daily except Thu)

The Phoenician Scheme (2025)

Starring Billy Magnusse, Hannah Waddingham and Tia Carrere. Director Dean Fleischer Camp. Plot Wealthy businessman Zsa-zsa Korda appoints his only daughter, a nun, as sole heir to his estate. As Korda embarks on a new enterprise, they soon become the target of scheming tycoons, foreign terrorists, and determined assassins. Rated PG-13. 1h 41m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 5.25pm (Tue), 5.40pm (Sat), 9.40pm (Mon & Wed)

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning (2025)

Starring Tom Cruise, Pom Klementieff and Hayley Atwell. Director Christopher McQuarrie. Plot Our lives are the sum of our choices. Tom Cruise is Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. Rated PG-13. 2h 49m.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: daily at 8pm

NEW RELEASES COMING SOON

F1: The Movie (2025)

Starring Brad Pitt, Kerry Condon and Javier Bardem. Director Joseph Kosinski. Plot A Formula One driver comes out of retirement to mentor and team up with a younger driver. Rated PG-13. 2h 35m. Premiere’s on Friday, June 27. Tickets on sale at Cinesa Festival Park.

Jurassic World: Rebirth (2025)

Starring Scarlett Johansson, Rupert Friend and Jonathan Bailey. Director Gareth Edwards. Plot Five years post-Jurassic World Dominion, an expedition braves isolated equatorial regions to extract DNA from three massive prehistoric creatures for a groundbreaking medical breakthrough. Rated PG-13. 2h 14m. Premiere’s on Wednesday, July 2. Tickets on sale at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi.

Superman (2025)

Starring David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult. Director James Gunn. Plot Superman must reconcile his alien Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as reporter Clark Kent. As the embodiment of truth, justice and the human way he soon finds himself in a world that views these as old-fashioned. Rated PG-13. 2h 9m. Premiere’s on Friday, July 11. Tickets on sale at Cinesa Festival Park.