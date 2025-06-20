Fun and games for the opening of the new promenade in Magalluf

The Calvia Town Hall has programmed a day full of activities and offers for this Sunday to mark the opening on the new promenade.

At 11am the ceremonial ribbon will be cut to mark the official opening of the promenade.

the ceremonial ribbon will be cut to mark the official opening of the promenade. A tribute will be paid to the owner of the first house built on the Magalluf promenade - Catalina Feliu - and a documentary will be screened that summarises almost a century of Magalluf through her life, Catalina i Magaluf. Feliu will receive a commemorative sculpture, the Cor de Calvià.

on the Magalluf promenade - Catalina Feliu - and a documentary will be screened that summarises almost a century of Magalluf through her life, Catalina i Magaluf. Feliu will receive a commemorative sculpture, the Cor de Calvià. Details of the next ABTA (Association of British Travel Agents) congress to be held in October in the municipality will also be announced.

(Association of British Travel Agents) congress to be held in October in the municipality will also be announced. An exhibition of historical photographs of Magalluf will be on display and a photographic point will be set up in front of the sea to immortalise the day under the slogan Magalluf for All.

of historical photographs of Magalluf will be on display and a photographic point will be set up in front of the sea to immortalise the day under the slogan Magalluf for All. The first Magalluf Gastrofira will be launched, with the participation of a dozen local establishments offering discounts and special promotions.

will be launched, with the participation of a dozen local establishments offering discounts and special promotions. From 9am onwards there will be activities on the beach, including volleyball, rugby, children’s games and table football. There will also be mini-tennis.

Magalluf promenade

The first phase of the project covers the busy promenade stretch from Nikki Beach to the well-known square where the famous Blackbeards Beach Bar is located (a total of 650 metres) and has a budget of 3.9 million euros, financed by European funds and the Balearic Islands Tourism Strategy Agency.

Now this first phase is completed, the Town Hall plans to undertake a second phase of the promenade’s redevelopment. ‘In the last call from the Sustainable Tourism Tax Board, we were granted 3 million euros to carry out the second phase, which is currently in the project drafting stage. If everything goes according to plan, the works will commence on the 2nd of November this year,’ adds Thomàs.

The project also entails the partial relocation of existing palm trees and the planting of new palm trees to form small oasis areas, replacing the current aligned arrangement. Artificial dunes have been placed on the beach, and Mediterranean riverside shrubs have been planted on top of these dunes to stabilize them permanently. Furthermore, it is worth noting that the Magalluf promenade has been renamed to Gabriel Escarrer Juliá, in recognition of the founder of the Meliá Hotels International group.