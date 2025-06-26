Mallorca events: What's On Friday, 27 to Thursday, 3 July

This week, Mallorca bursts with vibrant fiestas across the island celebrating Sant Pere, Sant Marçal, and Sant Joan. Towns like Andratx, Buger, Esporles, and Colonia Sant Pere host music-filled nights, traditional processions, paella contests, fireworks, and folk dancing. Highlights include beach parties in Puerto Alcudia, correfocs in Esporles and Marratxí, and spectacular concerts from local bands to international pianists like Grigory Sokolov and Joan Valent. Families can enjoy theatre, aquatic games, and colourful Holi festivals. From coastal towns to mountain villages, Mallorca comes alive with community spirit, cultural heritage, and music echoing late into the night.

Flamenco artist José Mercé. Friday, June 27 Andratx , Sant Pere Fiestas - 7pm: Rhythmic gymnastics. Sports centre. 7.30pm: Fan clubs' gathering and bar crawl (Plaça Espanya) and rock concert at 9.30pm (C. Mallorca). 9.30pm: Tinbrass Band, Ves-hi Tu, Gintonics, DJ. Plaça Espanya. 10.30pm: Caribbean night. C. Sallent.

, Sant Pere Fiestas - 7pm: Rhythmic gymnastics. Sports centre. 7.30pm: Fan clubs' gathering and bar crawl (Plaça Espanya) and rock concert at 9.30pm (C. Mallorca). 9.30pm: Tinbrass Band, Ves-hi Tu, Gintonics, DJ. Plaça Espanya. 10.30pm: Caribbean night. C. Sallent. Buger , Sant Pere Fiestas - 6pm: Children's theatre. C. Major. 11.30pm: Val Nou, Caspary, DJs.

, Sant Pere Fiestas - 6pm: Children's theatre. C. Major. 11.30pm: Val Nou, Caspary, DJs. Colonia Sant Pere , Sant Pere Fiestas - 8pm: Opening of the fiestas with bigheads, pipers and xaranga band. 10pm: Havaneres concert by Arpellots and sardine barbecue. Paseo Marítimo.

, Sant Pere Fiestas - 8pm: Opening of the fiestas with bigheads, pipers and xaranga band. 10pm: Havaneres concert by Arpellots and sardine barbecue. Paseo Marítimo. Deya , Sant Joan Fiestas - 7pm: Hombre 80, Lola's and DJ. Joan Mas Amphitheatre.

, Sant Joan Fiestas - 7pm: Hombre 80, Lola's and DJ. Joan Mas Amphitheatre. Esporles , Sant Pere Fiestas - 11pm: Los Brindis, O-ERRA, Orbita 90, DJ. Placeta Jardinet.

, Sant Pere Fiestas - 11pm: Los Brindis, O-ERRA, Orbita 90, DJ. Placeta Jardinet. Llucmajor - 8pm: Mar Campo (contralto), José Manuel Sánchez (tenor), Francesc Blanco (piano); Bizet and others. Sant Bonaventura Cloister, C. Fra Joan Garau 2. Ten euros. euroclassics.es / ticketib.com.

- 8pm: Mar Campo (contralto), José Manuel Sánchez (tenor), Francesc Blanco (piano); Bizet and others. Sant Bonaventura Cloister, C. Fra Joan Garau 2. Ten euros. euroclassics.es / ticketib.com. Marratxi , Sant Marçal Fiestas - 7pm: Dance exhibition. La Verònica. 8pm: Folk dance with Engalba. Plaça Sant Marçal. 10.30pm: Xanguito, Grup Eva, DJ. Son Verí.

, Sant Marçal Fiestas - 7pm: Dance exhibition. La Verònica. 8pm: Folk dance with Engalba. Plaça Sant Marçal. 10.30pm: Xanguito, Grup Eva, DJ. Son Verí. Palma - 8pm: Teatre Principal choirs, end-of-season concert. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. Free. teatreprincipal.com.

- 8pm: Teatre Principal choirs, end-of-season concert. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. Free. teatreprincipal.com. Portopetro , Sant Joan Fiestas - 9pm: Santanyi Band of Music.

, Sant Joan Fiestas - 9pm: Santanyi Band of Music. Puerto Alcudia , Sant Pere Fiestas - 9pm: Alcudia Band of Music; Coldplay tribute. Paseo Marítimo.

, Sant Pere Fiestas - 9pm: Alcudia Band of Music; Coldplay tribute. Paseo Marítimo. Puerto Soller , Sant Pere Fiestas - 8pm: Batucada. From Moll Comercial. 11pm: Sonats, Skalas, Dirty Jobs. Moll Comercial.

, Sant Pere Fiestas - 8pm: Batucada. From Moll Comercial. 11pm: Sonats, Skalas, Dirty Jobs. Moll Comercial. Santa Ponsa - 1pm: Mallorca Championships 2025; ATP 250. Mallorca Country Club. mallorcachampionships.com. (And from 12 noon, Saturday, finals' day.)

- 1pm: Mallorca Championships 2025; ATP 250. Mallorca Country Club. mallorcachampionships.com. (And from 12 noon, Saturday, finals' day.) Son Servera - 10pm: José Mercé (flamenco). Pula Golf Resort, MA-4040 km 2.3, Son Servera. 40-140 euros. entradium.com. Rapper Rels B at Son Moix. Saturday, June 28 Andratx , Sant Pere Fiestas - 11.30am: Traditional games. Plaça Espanya. 5.30pm: Penalty-taking tournament. Plaça Espanya. 6pm: Party with DJ. C. Balanguera. 10pm: Concert - Boffies Mails. C. Mallorca. 10pm: Geminis, Orquestra Azahara. Plaça Espanya.

, Sant Pere Fiestas - 11.30am: Traditional games. Plaça Espanya. 5.30pm: Penalty-taking tournament. Plaça Espanya. 6pm: Party with DJ. C. Balanguera. 10pm: Concert - Boffies Mails. C. Mallorca. 10pm: Geminis, Orquestra Azahara. Plaça Espanya. Binissalem - 8pm: University of the Balearic Islands Women's Choir, Cristina Badia (harp), Nigel Carter and Pau Galiana (French horns); Brahms, Schubert and others. Santa Maria de Robines Church. Five euros.

- 8pm: University of the Balearic Islands Women's Choir, Cristina Badia (harp), Nigel Carter and Pau Galiana (French horns); Brahms, Schubert and others. Santa Maria de Robines Church. Five euros. Buger , Sant Pere Fiestas - 6pm: Circ Stromboli; 10pm: Playback, followed by DJ party. C. Major.

, Sant Pere Fiestas - 6pm: Circ Stromboli; 10pm: Playback, followed by DJ party. C. Major. Cala Bona - 9pm: Anegats (last night for this legendary Mallorcan rock band). 20 euros. ticketib.com.

- 9pm: Anegats (last night for this legendary Mallorcan rock band). 20 euros. ticketib.com. Colonia Sant Pere , Sant Pere Fiestas - 11pm: Orquestra Aquarius, Enrockats, AfterSuns, DJ. Plaça Sant Pere.

, Sant Pere Fiestas - 11pm: Orquestra Aquarius, Enrockats, AfterSuns, DJ. Plaça Sant Pere. Esporles , Sant Pere Fiestas - 9pm: Street dinner.

, Sant Pere Fiestas - 9pm: Street dinner. Lloret de Vistalegre - 9pm: Assumpció Janer (harp), Catalina Roig (flute). Nostra Senyora de Loreto Church. Ten euros.

- 9pm: Assumpció Janer (harp), Catalina Roig (flute). Nostra Senyora de Loreto Church. Ten euros. Lluc - 8pm: Sons de Nit; Pitxorines (all-female folk group), Blauets de Lluc. Lluc Sanctuary. 18 euros. fonart.com / ticketib.com.

- 8pm: Sons de Nit; Pitxorines (all-female folk group), Blauets de Lluc. Lluc Sanctuary. 18 euros. fonart.com / ticketib.com. Manacor - 6.30pm: Maria Jaume, Reïna and others. Parc de na Molla. ticketib.com.

- 6.30pm: Maria Jaume, Reïna and others. Parc de na Molla. ticketib.com. Marratxi , Sant Marçal Fiestas - 11am: Holi colours fest. La Verònica. 7.30pm: Pipers and whistlers; 8.30pm: Folk dance with Aires des Pla. Plaça Sant Marçal. 10pm: Correfoc; Dimonis de Fang (Marratxi), Dimonis Factoria de So (Santa Maria), Dimonis Encroscats (Alcudia, Valencia). La Verònica. 11pm: Funambulista, Val Nou, DJ. Son Verí.

, Sant Marçal Fiestas - 11am: Holi colours fest. La Verònica. 7.30pm: Pipers and whistlers; 8.30pm: Folk dance with Aires des Pla. Plaça Sant Marçal. 10pm: Correfoc; Dimonis de Fang (Marratxi), Dimonis Factoria de So (Santa Maria), Dimonis Encroscats (Alcudia, Valencia). La Verònica. 11pm: Funambulista, Val Nou, DJ. Son Verí. Palma - 5pm: Palma Beach fest; various DJs. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. 18 euros. sonfusteret.es.

- 5pm: Palma Beach fest; various DJs. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. 18 euros. sonfusteret.es. Palma - 8pm: FestMusic Mallorca; Tugores Trio, 'Images of Knopfler'. Palau Can Vivot, C. Can Savellà. 30 euros.

- 8pm: FestMusic Mallorca; Tugores Trio, 'Images of Knopfler'. Palau Can Vivot, C. Can Savellà. 30 euros. Palma - 8pm: Orfeó Ramon Llull choir; show songs and songs by The Beatles and others. Estudi General Lul-lia, C. Sant Roc 4. 12 euros.

- 8pm: Orfeó Ramon Llull choir; show songs and songs by The Beatles and others. Estudi General Lul-lia, C. Sant Roc 4. 12 euros. Palma - 8pm: University of the Balearic Islands Orchestra, Orquestra Lauseta, Miquel Brunet (piano), Isi (sitar); Brunet's 'Re-visions of Palestine'. Museu de Mallorca, C. Portella 5. By invitation, ticketib.com.

- 8pm: University of the Balearic Islands Orchestra, Orquestra Lauseta, Miquel Brunet (piano), Isi (sitar); Brunet's 'Re-visions of Palestine'. Museu de Mallorca, C. Portella 5. By invitation, ticketib.com. Palma - 9.30pm: Mateusz Krzyzowski (piano); Chopin, 'Romantic Journey'. Bellver Castle. 15 euros. palmacultura.es.

- 9.30pm: Mateusz Krzyzowski (piano); Chopin, 'Romantic Journey'. Bellver Castle. 15 euros. palmacultura.es. Palma - 10pm: Rels B. Son Moix Stadium, Camí dels Reis. From 45 euros. hayganasdeconcierto.com.

- 10pm: Rels B. Son Moix Stadium, Camí dels Reis. From 45 euros. hayganasdeconcierto.com. Pollensa - 8pm: Mar Campo (contralto), José Manuel Sánchez (tenor), Francesc Blanco (piano). Bodega Can Axartell, Cami Vell Pollença. 20 euros. euroclassics.es / ticketib.com.

- 8pm: Mar Campo (contralto), José Manuel Sánchez (tenor), Francesc Blanco (piano). Bodega Can Axartell, Cami Vell Pollença. 20 euros. euroclassics.es / ticketib.com. Porreres - 6pm: Reggaeton and techno zones. Parc de n'Hereveta, Camí Marina 29. 12 euros.

- 6pm: Reggaeton and techno zones. Parc de n'Hereveta, Camí Marina 29. 12 euros. Portopetro , Sant Joan Fiestas - 10.30pm: AfterSuns plus DJ. Sports centre.

, Sant Joan Fiestas - 10.30pm: AfterSuns plus DJ. Sports centre. Puerto Alcudia , Sant Pere Fiestas - 3pm: Beach volleyball. Ciudad Blanca sports beach. 7.30pm: Folk dance; Sarau Alcudienc, Abeniara, Guitarró Esqueixat. Paseo Marítimo.

, Sant Pere Fiestas - 3pm: Beach volleyball. Ciudad Blanca sports beach. 7.30pm: Folk dance; Sarau Alcudienc, Abeniara, Guitarró Esqueixat. Paseo Marítimo. Puerto Pollensa , Sant Pere Fiestas - 7.30pm: Procession by the Soldà troupe of cornets and drummers from Plaça Miquel Capllonch. 8pm: Sardine barbecue, pipers; 10pm: Party with the group Pop Corn. Moll Vell.

, Sant Pere Fiestas - 7.30pm: Procession by the Soldà troupe of cornets and drummers from Plaça Miquel Capllonch. 8pm: Sardine barbecue, pipers; 10pm: Party with the group Pop Corn. Moll Vell. Puerto Soller , Sant Pere Fiestas - 6pm: Mass, then procession and flotilla (leaves at 8.15pm). 10pm: Son Naipes, Whisky Mama, DJ. Moll Comercial.

, Sant Pere Fiestas - 6pm: Mass, then procession and flotilla (leaves at 8.15pm). 10pm: Son Naipes, Whisky Mama, DJ. Moll Comercial. Ses Salines - 7pm: Antón Cortés (piano); tribute to Paco de Lucía. Hotel Can Bonico, Plaça Sant Bartomeu. 20 euros. Several places are celebrating the fiestas of Sant Pere this weekend. Sunday, June 29 Andratx , Sant Pere Fiestas - 11.45am: Mass. 12.30pm: Classic cars exhibition; 1.30pm: Paella competition; 4pm: Party with The Little Kiss and DJs. Plaça Espanya.

, Sant Pere Fiestas - 11.45am: Mass. 12.30pm: Classic cars exhibition; 1.30pm: Paella competition; 4pm: Party with The Little Kiss and DJs. Plaça Espanya. Buger , Sant Pere Fiestas - 10.15am: Pipers and bigheads procession. 10.30am: Mass. 6pm: Jewel races and street games; 10.30pm: Duo Aquarius. C. Major.

, Sant Pere Fiestas - 10.15am: Pipers and bigheads procession. 10.30am: Mass. 6pm: Jewel races and street games; 10.30pm: Duo Aquarius. C. Major. Colonia Sant Pere , Sant Pere Fiestas - 7pm: Solemn mass, then procession and flotilla. 9.30pm: Arta Band of Music. Plaça Sant Pere. 12 midnight: Fireworks. On the beach.

, Sant Pere Fiestas - 7pm: Solemn mass, then procession and flotilla. 9.30pm: Arta Band of Music. Plaça Sant Pere. 12 midnight: Fireworks. On the beach. Deya , Sant Joan Fiestas - 1pm: Paella contest. Can Vallès.

, Sant Joan Fiestas - 1pm: Paella contest. Can Vallès. Esporles , Sant Pere Fiestas - 11am: Pipers, giants procession. 12 noon: Solemn mass. 1pm: Lira Esporlerina band of music. Plaça Ajuntament. 11pm: 'Flamingos Show'; DJ Juan Campos, Flamingos Band, other bands and DJs plus dancers and projections. Placeta Jardinet.

, Sant Pere Fiestas - 11am: Pipers, giants procession. 12 noon: Solemn mass. 1pm: Lira Esporlerina band of music. Plaça Ajuntament. 11pm: 'Flamingos Show'; DJ Juan Campos, Flamingos Band, other bands and DJs plus dancers and projections. Placeta Jardinet. Marratxi , Sant Marçal Fiestas - 10am: Children's water party. La Verònica. 7pm: Mass for Sant Pere and Sant Pau. 8pm: Folk dance with Es Raiguer. Plaça Sant Marçal. 9pm: Marratxi Band of Music and soloists; Disney tribute. Son Verí.

, Sant Marçal Fiestas - 10am: Children's water party. La Verònica. 7pm: Mass for Sant Pere and Sant Pau. 8pm: Folk dance with Es Raiguer. Plaça Sant Marçal. 9pm: Marratxi Band of Music and soloists; Disney tribute. Son Verí. Puerto Alcudia , Sant Pere Fiestas - 10am: Beach volleyball. Ciudad Blanca sports beach. 11.30am: Procession by fishermen and the Alcudia band of music to the church. 12 noon: Mass. 7pm: Procession with the image of Sant Pere, followed by flotilla. 10pm: Concert by Machines. Paseo Marítimo. 12 midnight: Fireworks, followed by music from Jo Que Sé.

, Sant Pere Fiestas - 10am: Beach volleyball. Ciudad Blanca sports beach. 11.30am: Procession by fishermen and the Alcudia band of music to the church. 12 noon: Mass. 7pm: Procession with the image of Sant Pere, followed by flotilla. 10pm: Concert by Machines. Paseo Marítimo. 12 midnight: Fireworks, followed by music from Jo Que Sé. Puerto Pollensa , Sant Pere Fiestas - 10.30am: Solemn mass. 8pm: Giants and pipers procession from Plaça Miquel Capllonch. 9pm: Benefit pa amb oli event; 9.30pm: Folk dance with Aires de la Cala. Moll Vell.

, Sant Pere Fiestas - 10.30am: Solemn mass. 8pm: Giants and pipers procession from Plaça Miquel Capllonch. 9pm: Benefit pa amb oli event; 9.30pm: Folk dance with Aires de la Cala. Moll Vell. Puerto Soller , Sant Pere Fiestas - 10am: Children's aquatic games; 8pm: Children's band of music and string groups; 9pm: Pipers concert, seafood trempó salad. Moll Comercial.

, Sant Pere Fiestas - 10am: Children's aquatic games; 8pm: Children's band of music and string groups; 9pm: Pipers concert, seafood trempó salad. Moll Comercial. Santanyi - 7pm: Acadèmia 1830, Kiev Portella (piano); Gershwin and Rachmaninoff. Teatre Principal, C. Bisbe Verger 38. Five euros. Correfoc in Esporles. Monday, June 30 Andratx , Sant Pere Fiestas - 11am: Children's entertainment and water fight; 8.30pm: Pa amb oli for senior citizens, music from Los Javaloyas. Plaça Espanya.

, Sant Pere Fiestas - 11am: Children's entertainment and water fight; 8.30pm: Pa amb oli for senior citizens, music from Los Javaloyas. Plaça Espanya. Buger , Sant Pere Fiestas - 5pm: Aquatic games. Municipal pool. 7.30pm: Tribute to senior citizens, pipers, bigheads, mass. 10.30pm: Magic Felix. C. Major. 12 midnight: Fireworks.

, Sant Pere Fiestas - 5pm: Aquatic games. Municipal pool. 7.30pm: Tribute to senior citizens, pipers, bigheads, mass. 10.30pm: Magic Felix. C. Major. 12 midnight: Fireworks. Colonia Sant Pere , Sant Pere Fiestas - 7.30pm: Holi colours fest. Plaça Bassa d'en Fasol. 9.30pm: Line dance. Plaça Sant Pere.

, Sant Pere Fiestas - 7.30pm: Holi colours fest. Plaça Bassa d'en Fasol. 9.30pm: Line dance. Plaça Sant Pere. Esporles , Sant Pere Fiestas - 10pm: Correfoc; Dimonis Bocsifocs (Esporles), Dimonis Escarrufaverros (Campanet). From Plaça Ajuntament. 12 midnight: Fire crackers.

, Sant Pere Fiestas - 10pm: Correfoc; Dimonis Bocsifocs (Esporles), Dimonis Escarrufaverros (Campanet). From Plaça Ajuntament. 12 midnight: Fire crackers. Marratxi , Sant Marçal Fiestas - 11am Solemn mass for Sant Marçal. 12.15pm: Vermouth musical party with xaranga band. Plaça Sant Marçal. 8.30pm: Comedy; Agustin El Casta. Son Verí. 12 midnight: Light show. La Verònica.

, Sant Marçal Fiestas - 11am Solemn mass for Sant Marçal. 12.15pm: Vermouth musical party with xaranga band. Plaça Sant Marçal. 8.30pm: Comedy; Agustin El Casta. Son Verí. 12 midnight: Light show. La Verònica. Palma - 8pm: Grigory Sokolov (piano); Brahms, Byrd. Palma Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 45 euros. auditoriumpalma.com. Tuesday, July 1 Alcudia , Mare de Déu de la Victoria Fiestas - 6pm: Race to La Victoria; children's whistling and breaking of jars; walk to La Victoria with the giants. Avda. Princeps d'Espanya. 8pm: Vespers. 10pm: Doughnuts and mistela. 10.30pm: Folk dance with Sarau Alcudienc and Tacàritx. At La Victoria Hermitage.

, Mare de Déu de la Victoria Fiestas - 6pm: Race to La Victoria; children's whistling and breaking of jars; walk to La Victoria with the giants. Avda. Princeps d'Espanya. 8pm: Vespers. 10pm: Doughnuts and mistela. 10.30pm: Folk dance with Sarau Alcudienc and Tacàritx. At La Victoria Hermitage. Colonia Sant Pere , Sant Pere Fiestas - 7pm: Zumba. Plaça Sant Pere. 8.30pm: Irene Gili (soprano), Pere Fiol (guitar), Xisco Aguiló (double bass). At the church.

, Sant Pere Fiestas - 7pm: Zumba. Plaça Sant Pere. 8.30pm: Irene Gili (soprano), Pere Fiol (guitar), Xisco Aguiló (double bass). At the church. Palma - 9.30pm: Joan Valent (piano), 'Rebirth'. Bellver Castle. 16 euros. palmacultura.es. Procession to La Victoria. Wednesday, July 2 Alcudia , Mare de Déu de la Victoria Fiestas - 10am: Firing of rockets at the town hall, procession by the Alcudia Band of Music. 11.30am: Arrival of dignitaries at the hermitage in La Victoria with the Alcudia Band of Music. 12 noon: Mass and offer of camomile. 1pm: Jewel races. 2pm: Paella. 4.30pm: Ball de bot folk dance; showers of sweets and hazelnuts. 7.30pm: Image of Mare de Déu from C. Xara to Sant Jaume Church square; song of joy.

, Mare de Déu de la Victoria Fiestas - 10am: Firing of rockets at the town hall, procession by the Alcudia Band of Music. 11.30am: Arrival of dignitaries at the hermitage in La Victoria with the Alcudia Band of Music. 12 noon: Mass and offer of camomile. 1pm: Jewel races. 2pm: Paella. 4.30pm: Ball de bot folk dance; showers of sweets and hazelnuts. 7.30pm: Image of Mare de Déu from C. Xara to Sant Jaume Church square; song of joy. Cala Ratjada , Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 9pm: Opening address and concert by Coral S'Alzinar choir. At the church.

, Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 9pm: Opening address and concert by Coral S'Alzinar choir. At the church. Colonia Sant Pere , Sant Pere Fiestas - 9pm: Gospel workshop concert. At the church.

, Sant Pere Fiestas - 9pm: Gospel workshop concert. At the church. Deya - 8.30pm: Deya International Music Festival; Asier Polo (cello), Marta Zabaleta (piano), Beethoven, Brahms and others. Son Marroig, Ctra. Valldemossa. 30 euros. dimf.com. Concert at Bellver Castle. Thursday, July 3 Andratx - 10pm: Nits a la Fresca; Ensemble Barroc and soloists. Son Mas (town hall) Cloister. Free.

- 10pm: Nits a la Fresca; Ensemble Barroc and soloists. Son Mas (town hall) Cloister. Free. Colonia Sant Pere , Sant Pere Fiestas - 6.30pm: Multi adventure; slackline and various other activities. Plaça Bassa d'en Fasol. 10pm: 'Power of the 80s' family show. Plaça Sant Pere.

, Sant Pere Fiestas - 6.30pm: Multi adventure; slackline and various other activities. Plaça Bassa d'en Fasol. 10pm: 'Power of the 80s' family show. Plaça Sant Pere. Palma - 9.30pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Sabrina Gárdez (soprano), Celso Albelo (tenor), Pablo Mielgo (conductor); Verdi, Mozart and others. Bellver Castle. 40 euros. simfonicadebalears.com.