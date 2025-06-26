Films in English for Friday, June 27 to Tuesday, July 2

This week’s English-language film lineup across Mallorca revs up with action, suspense, and fan-favorite returns. Leading the new releases is F1: The Movie, a high-octane racing drama from Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski, starring Brad Pitt as a retired Formula One driver mentoring a young prodigy. Also premiering is M3GAN 2.0, the chilling sequel that sees the return of everyone’s favourite AI doll, resurrected to battle a new, weaponised threat built from stolen tech.

Still showing this week are 28 Years Later, Danny Boyle’s gripping return to the rage virus saga; High School Musical 3, offering a dose of nostalgic song and senior-year drama; How to Train Your Dragon, with dragons and Vikings uniting again; and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, featuring Tom Cruise in his most personal mission yet. Looking ahead, Jurassic World: Rebirth stomps into cinemas July 2, followed by James Gunn’s Superman reboot landing July 11. See full showtimes and cinema locations below.

For updates, check showtimes or to purchase tickets click here: Ocimax Aficine, Rivoli Aficine, Augusta Aficine, Cinesa Festival Park, Ocine Premium Porto Pi, Artesiete Fan and CineCiutat.

NEW FILMS IN ENGLISH THIS WEEK

F1: The Movie (2025)

Starring Brad Pitt, Kerry Condon and Javier Bardem. Director Joseph Kosinski. Plot A Formula One driver comes out of retirement to mentor and team up with a younger driver. Rated PG-13. 2h 35m.

Showtimes at Augusta Aficine in Palma: daily at 5pm & 7.55pm

in Palma: daily at 12.05pm & 4.30pm Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 5.15pm & 7.25pm (Sun & Thu), 5.25pm (Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed), 7.05pm & 9.55pm (Mon, Tue & Wed), 7.15pm (Fri & Sat), 7.25pm 9.25pm (Fri), 10.05pm (Sat)

in Palma: 5.15pm & 7.25pm (Sun & Thu), 5.25pm (Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed), 7.05pm & 9.55pm (Mon, Tue & Wed), 7.15pm (Fri & Sat), 7.25pm 9.25pm (Fri), 10.05pm (Sat) Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.20pm (Sun), daily at 7.25pm & 9pm

in Marratxi: 12.20pm (Sun), daily at 7.25pm & 9pm Showtimes at Artesiete Fan Shopping Centre: 9.15pm (Tue)

M3GAN 2.0 (2025)

Starring Allison Williams, Jemaine Clement and Violet McGraw. Director Gerard Johnstone. Plot Two years after M3GAN’s rampage, her creator, Gemma, resorts to resurrecting her infamous creation in order to take down Amelia, the military-grade weapon who was built by a defense contractor who stole M3GAN’s underlying tech. Rated PG-13. 1h 59m.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 10.35pm (Mon & Tue)

FILMS STILL SHOWING THIS WEEK

28 Years Later (2025)

Starring Jack O’Connell, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Ralph Fiennes. Director Danny Boyle. Plot A group of survivors of the rage virus lives on a small island. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors. Rated R. 1h 55m.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma: daily at 12.15pm & 5.10pm

in Porto Pi: daily at 3.45pm Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 10.30pm (Mon)

in Marratxi: 10.30pm (Mon) Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 5.25pm & 8.05pm (Sun & Thu), 7.25pm (Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed), 10.05pm (Fri), 10.30pm (Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed)

High School Musical 3: Senior Year (2008)

Starring Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale. Director Kenny Ortega. Plot As seniors in high school, Troy and Gabriella struggle with the idea of being separated from one another as college approaches. Along with the rest of the Wildcats, they stage a spring musical to address their experiences, hopes and fears about their future. Rated G. 1h 52m.

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.35pm (Sun)

How to Train Your Dragon (2025)

Starring Mason Thames, Nico Parker and Gerard Butler. Director Dean DeBlois. Plot As an ancient threat endangers both Vikings and dragons alike on the isle of Berk, the friendship between Hiccup, an inventive Viking, and Toothless, a Night Fury dragon, becomes the key to both species forging a new future together. Rated PG. 2h 5m.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma: daily at 12.10pm

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning (2025)

Starring Tom Cruise, Pom Klementieff and Hayley Atwell. Director Christopher McQuarrie. Plot Our lives are the sum of our choices. Tom Cruise is Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. Rated PG-13. 2h 49m.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: daily at 8pm

NEW RELEASES COMING SOON

Jurassic World: Rebirth (2025)

Starring Scarlett Johansson, Rupert Friend and Jonathan Bailey. Director Gareth Edwards. Plot Five years post-Jurassic World Dominion, an expedition braves isolated equatorial regions to extract DNA from three massive prehistoric creatures for a groundbreaking medical breakthrough. Rated PG-13. 2h 14m. Premiere’s on Wednesday, July 2. Tickets on sale at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi.

Superman (2025)

Starring David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult. Director James Gunn. Plot Superman must reconcile his alien Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as reporter Clark Kent. As the embodiment of truth, justice and the human way he soon finds himself in a world that views these as old-fashioned. Rated PG-13. 2h 9m. Premiere’s on Friday, July 11. Tickets on sale at Cinesa Festival Park.