Films in English for Wednesday, 2 to Tuesday, 8 July

This week’s English-language lineup in Mallorca (Wednesday–Tuesday) roars to life with prehistoric thrills, high-speed drama, and epic franchise fare. Leading the new releases is Jurassic World: Rebirth, a bold new chapter set five years after Dominion, with Scarlett Johansson leading an expedition deep into uncharted territory to retrieve dinosaur DNA for a radical medical breakthrough.

Still showing are F1: The Movie, featuring Brad Pitt in a turbo-charged return to the track; 28 Years Later, Danny Boyle’s gripping post-apocalyptic sequel; How to Train Your Dragon, with Vikings and dragons uniting once again; and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, as Ethan Hunt faces his longest and most personal mission yet.

Listings at CineCiutat, Cinesa Festival Park and Artesiete Fan Shopping Centre update on Friday—check back then for the weekend schedule. See full showtimes and cinema locations below.

For updates, check showtimes or to purchase tickets click here: Ocimax Aficine, Rivoli Aficine, Augusta Aficine, Cinesa Festival Park, Ocine Premium Porto Pi, Artesiete Fan and CineCiutat.

NEW FILMS IN ENGLISH THIS WEEK

Jurassic World: Rebirth (2025)

Starring Scarlett Johansson, Rupert Friend and Jonathan Bailey. Director Gareth Edwards. Plot Five years post-Jurassic World Dominion, an expedition braves isolated equatorial regions to extract DNA from three massive prehistoric creatures for a groundbreaking medical breakthrough. Rated PG-13. 2h 14m.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma: daily at 12.10pm, 3.30pm, 6.05pm & 8.40pm

in Palma: daily at 12.10pm, 3.30pm, 6.05pm & 8.40pm Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: daily at 12.15pm, 4.30pm & 9.15pm

in Porto Pi: daily at 12.15pm, 4.30pm & 9.15pm Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 6.50pm & 9.35pm (Wed & Thu)

FILMS STILL SHOWING THIS WEEK

F1: The Movie (2025)

Starring Brad Pitt, Kerry Condon and Javier Bardem. Director Joseph Kosinski. Plot A Formula One driver comes out of retirement to mentor and team up with a younger driver. Rated PG-13. 2h 35m.

Showtimes at Augusta Aficine in Palma: daily at 5pm & 7.55pm

in Palma: daily at 5pm & 7.55pm Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Palma: daily at 12.05pm & 4.30pm

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 5.15pm & 7.25pm (Thu), 5.25pm (Wed), 7.05pm & 9.55pm

in Palma: daily at 12.05pm & 4.30pm Showtimes at in Palma: 5.15pm & 7.25pm (Thu), 5.25pm (Wed), 7.05pm & 9.55pm (Wed)

Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: daily at 3.45pm & 9pm

28 Years Later (2025)

Starring Jack O’Connell, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Ralph Fiennes. Director Danny Boyle. Plot A group of survivors of the rage virus lives on a small island. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors. Rated R. 1h 55m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 5.25pm & 8.05pm (Thu), 7.25pm (Wed), 10.30pm (Wed)

How to Train Your Dragon (2025)

Starring Mason Thames, Nico Parker and Gerard Butler. Director Dean DeBlois. Plot As an ancient threat endangers both Vikings and dragons alike on the isle of Berk, the friendship between Hiccup, an inventive Viking, and Toothless, a Night Fury dragon, becomes the key to both species forging a new future together. Rated PG. 2h 5m.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma: daily at 12.10pm

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning (2025)

Starring Tom Cruise, Pom Klementieff and Hayley Atwell. Director Christopher McQuarrie. Plot Our lives are the sum of our choices. Tom Cruise is Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. Rated PG-13. 2h 49m.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: daily at 8.10pm

NEW RELEASES COMING SOON

Superman (2025)

Starring David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult. Director James Gunn. Plot Superman must reconcile his alien Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as reporter Clark Kent. As the embodiment of truth, justice and the human way he soon finds himself in a world that views these as old-fashioned. Rated PG-13. 2h 9m. Premiere’s on Friday, July 11. Tickets on sale at Cinesa Festival Park.