Mallorca events: What's On from Friday, 4 to Thursday, 10 July

This week, Mallorca celebrates several vibrant fiestas across the island. The Sant Cristòfol Fiestas take place in Arenal and Biniali with processions, music, and traditional dances. Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas brighten Cala Ratjada, Porto Cristo, Puerto Pollensa, and Portocolom featuring processions, folk dances, correfocs (fire runs), and live concerts. Colonia Sant Pere hosts the Sant Pere Fiestas with children’s activities and music nights. Campanet’s Sant Victoria Fiestas include fiery correfocs and carnival events. These fiestas bring a festive atmosphere with parades, music, and cultural performances throughout the week.

Arpellots Havaneres. Friday, July 4 Alaro - 9pm: All of Swing. Son Tugores Park Amphitheatre. Free.

- 9pm: All of Swing. Son Tugores Park Amphitheatre. Free. Arenal , Sant Cristòfol Fiestas - 9pm: Opening address; 10.30pm: Playback contest. Parc Joan Ferre.

, Sant Cristòfol Fiestas - 9pm: Opening address; 10.30pm: Playback contest. Parc Joan Ferre. Biniali , Sant Cristòfol Fiestas - 7pm: Procession with giant and pipers. 8.30pm: Opening address; 10.30pm: Duo Turquesa. Plaça Concepció.

, Sant Cristòfol Fiestas - 7pm: Procession with giant and pipers. 8.30pm: Opening address; 10.30pm: Duo Turquesa. Plaça Concepció. Binissalem - 9pm: Rachele Andrioli (Italian folk). Casa Llorenç Villalonga, C. Bonaire 25. 15 euros.

- 9pm: Rachele Andrioli (Italian folk). Casa Llorenç Villalonga, C. Bonaire 25. 15 euros. Cala Ratjada , Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 7.45pm: Procession with the band of music, band of cornets and drummers, giants; followed by children's entertainment. 10.30pm: KRZ Radio Show.

, Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 7.45pm: Procession with the band of music, band of cornets and drummers, giants; followed by children's entertainment. 10.30pm: KRZ Radio Show. Campanet , Sant Victoria Fiestas - 8.30pm: Opening address. Cas Metge Dolç courtyard. 10pm: Correfoc; Dimonis Escarrufaverros (Campanet), Dimonis de Sa Pedrera (Muro), Dimonis Boscifocs (Esporles). Plaça Son Bordoi.

, Sant Victoria Fiestas - 8.30pm: Opening address. Cas Metge Dolç courtyard. 10pm: Correfoc; Dimonis Escarrufaverros (Campanet), Dimonis de Sa Pedrera (Muro), Dimonis Boscifocs (Esporles). Plaça Son Bordoi. Colonia Sant Pere , Sant Pere Fiestas - 7pm: Inflatable castles. Plaça Bassa d'en Fasol. 9pm: Pa amb oli. Plaça Sant Pere.

, Sant Pere Fiestas - 7pm: Inflatable castles. Plaça Bassa d'en Fasol. 9pm: Pa amb oli. Plaça Sant Pere. Deya - 8.30pm: Ensemble Tramuntana; Bach, Brandenburg Concertos 3, 4 and 5. Sant Joan Baptista Church. Free.

- 8.30pm: Ensemble Tramuntana; Bach, Brandenburg Concertos 3, 4 and 5. Sant Joan Baptista Church. Free. Inca - 9pm: Sons de Nit series; Marcel Cranc Ensemble with the University of the Balearic Islands Women's Choir. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 20 euros. fonart.com / teatreprincipalinca.com.

- 9pm: Sons de Nit series; Marcel Cranc Ensemble with the University of the Balearic Islands Women's Choir. Teatre Principal, C. Teatre 10. 20 euros. fonart.com / teatreprincipalinca.com. Palma - 7pm: Rafel Swing, Mateu Xuri and others; rap and glosadors. Teatre del Mar, C. Llucmajor 90. Pay as you wish. teatredelmar.com.

- 7pm: Rafel Swing, Mateu Xuri and others; rap and glosadors. Teatre del Mar, C. Llucmajor 90. Pay as you wish. teatredelmar.com. Palma - 8pm: Bar Flexas party; Maria Garrido, Paloma Undersun and others. Parc de la Mar. Free.

- 8pm: Bar Flexas party; Maria Garrido, Paloma Undersun and others. Parc de la Mar. Free. Palma - 8pm: Deya International Music Festival; Boris Berman (piano), Cage and Debussy. Fundació Miró, C. Saridakis 29. 30 euros. dimf.com.

- 8pm: Deya International Music Festival; Boris Berman (piano), Cage and Debussy. Fundació Miró, C. Saridakis 29. 30 euros. dimf.com. Palma - 8pm: Yazan Ibrahim (flamenco guitar), Miguel de Gemma (sax). Palma Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnànim 64. Ten euros.

- 8pm: Yazan Ibrahim (flamenco guitar), Miguel de Gemma (sax). Palma Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnànim 64. Ten euros. Palma - 9pm: Palma Band of Music; works by Goth, Mullor and others. Bellver Castle. Three euros. palmacultura.es.

- 9pm: Palma Band of Music; works by Goth, Mullor and others. Bellver Castle. Three euros. palmacultura.es. Petra - 11pm: Cirko, Atropik and others. Plaça Pare Serra. Free.

- 11pm: Cirko, Atropik and others. Plaça Pare Serra. Free. Porto Cristo , Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 7pm: Martial arts; 9pm: Folk dance and music with Esclafits i Castanyetes and Revetlers. Passeig Sirena.

, Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 7pm: Martial arts; 9pm: Folk dance and music with Esclafits i Castanyetes and Revetlers. Passeig Sirena. Portocolom - 8pm: A Funk de Mar jam session, P.D. Habel; jazz. Sa Bossa Nova. Free.

- 8pm: A Funk de Mar jam session, P.D. Habel; jazz. Sa Bossa Nova. Free. Puerto Pollensa, Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 9pm: Opening address, Cor de Pollença choir. At the church. Correfocs to celebrate the summer fiestas. Saturday, July 5 Arenal , Sant Cristòfol Fiestas - 7pm: Raising of the banner, Procession with pipers, giants, folk dancers; 8.30pm: Folk dance. Plaça Major.

, Sant Cristòfol Fiestas - 7pm: Raising of the banner, Procession with pipers, giants, folk dancers; 8.30pm: Folk dance. Plaça Major. Biniali , Sant Cristòfol Fiestas - 11am: Water party. At the sports centre. 9pm: Al fresco dinner in the streets.

, Sant Cristòfol Fiestas - 11am: Water party. At the sports centre. 9pm: Al fresco dinner in the streets. Cala Ratjada , Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 9.30pm: Correfoc, Dimonis Sa Solera Gabellina; 10.30pm: Dinamo, Tots Sants and others. Plaça Pins.

, Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 9.30pm: Correfoc, Dimonis Sa Solera Gabellina; 10.30pm: Dinamo, Tots Sants and others. Plaça Pins. Campanet , Sant Victoria Fiestas - 6pm: L'Amo i Sa Madona; procession with pipers from C. Cardenal Despuig. Plaça Major. 7.30pm: Summer Carnival; Val Nou, Bosc and others. Plaça Son Bordoi.

, Sant Victoria Fiestas - 6pm: L'Amo i Sa Madona; procession with pipers from C. Cardenal Despuig. Plaça Major. 7.30pm: Summer Carnival; Val Nou, Bosc and others. Plaça Son Bordoi. Colonia Sant Pere , Sant Pere Fiestas - 11am: Vermouth and xaranga procession. Promenade. 6pm: Guadaña, Kindergarden and others; the fiestas night of rock. Sports centre. Free. 9.30pm: Tremolarta; Dimonis Gertans, correfoc. From the pier.10.30pm: Orquestra Big Maritim. Plaça Sant Pere.

, Sant Pere Fiestas - 11am: Vermouth and xaranga procession. Promenade. 6pm: Guadaña, Kindergarden and others; the fiestas night of rock. Sports centre. Free. 9.30pm: Tremolarta; Dimonis Gertans, correfoc. From the pier.10.30pm: Orquestra Big Maritim. Plaça Sant Pere. Palma - From 11am: Nickodemus, Sideways, DJ Jaume Colombàs and others. Es Coliseu Cultural Centre (Plaça de Toros, bullring). 15 euros.

- From 11am: Nickodemus, Sideways, DJ Jaume Colombàs and others. Es Coliseu Cultural Centre (Plaça de Toros, bullring). 15 euros. Palma - 8pm: Arpellots Havaneres Band. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Three euros. palmacultura.es.

- 8pm: Arpellots Havaneres Band. Teatre Xesc Forteza, Plaça Miquel Maura 1. Three euros. palmacultura.es. Palma - 9pm: Raquel Lojendio (soprano), Francesc Blanco (piano); Granados, Obradors and others. Museu de Mallorca, C. Portella 5. 20 euros. Artist Manuel Carrasco will be at Son Moix Stadium on Saturday. Palma - 9.30pm: Manuel Carrasco (Spanish pop). Son Moix Stadium, Camí dels Reis. 47 euros.

- 9.30pm: Manuel Carrasco (Spanish pop). Son Moix Stadium, Camí dels Reis. 47 euros. Pollensa, Sant Cristòfol Fiestas - 8.30am: Gathering of trucks in Plaça Monument. 8.45am: Address by the Sant Domingo Convent, followed by blessings of trucks. 9am: Convoy in Pollensa. 10am: Snacks at Restaurant Monument and then convoy to Cala Sant Vicenç and Puerto Pollensa.

Sant Cristòfol Fiestas - 8.30am: Gathering of trucks in Plaça Monument. 8.45am: Address by the Sant Domingo Convent, followed by blessings of trucks. 9am: Convoy in Pollensa. 10am: Snacks at Restaurant Monument and then convoy to Cala Sant Vicenç and Puerto Pollensa. Portocolom - 8.30pm: Alabaix Big Band. Sa Bossa Nova. Free.

- 8.30pm: Alabaix Big Band. Sa Bossa Nova. Free. Puerto Pollensa , Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 9pm: 'Marinera' running race. Passeig Saralegui. 11.30pm: Festa Marinera; Coldday (tribute act) and DJ. Plaça Miquel Capllonch.

, Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 9pm: 'Marinera' running race. Passeig Saralegui. 11.30pm: Festa Marinera; Coldday (tribute act) and DJ. Plaça Miquel Capllonch. Puerto Soller , Sant Pere Fiestas - 7pm: White party. Moll Comercial.

, Sant Pere Fiestas - 7pm: White party. Moll Comercial. Sant Llorenç - 9pm: Sons de Nit series; Sterlin Plays Cohen (tribute to the songs of Leonard Cohen). Sant Llorenç Railway Station. 15 euros. fonart.com / ticketib.com.

- 9pm: Sons de Nit series; Sterlin Plays Cohen (tribute to the songs of Leonard Cohen). Sant Llorenç Railway Station. 15 euros. fonart.com / ticketib.com. Santanyi - 10pm: Santanyi International Music Festival; Leonor Bonilla (soprano), Santanyi Festival Orchestra, Vicent Balaguer (conductor). Caló d'en Busques. Free. ajsantanyi.net / bookings through ticketib.com.

- 10pm: Santanyi International Music Festival; Leonor Bonilla (soprano), Santanyi Festival Orchestra, Vicent Balaguer (conductor). Caló d'en Busques. Free. ajsantanyi.net / bookings through ticketib.com. Sencelles - 8pm: Deya International Music Festival; Asier Polo (cello), Marta Sabaleta (piano); Beethoven, Brahms and others. Bodega Santa Catarina, Ctra. Inca-Sencelles. 30 euros. dimf.com.

- 8pm: Deya International Music Festival; Asier Polo (cello), Marta Sabaleta (piano); Beethoven, Brahms and others. Bodega Santa Catarina, Ctra. Inca-Sencelles. 30 euros. dimf.com. S'Illot - 11pm: Closing event for Dans'illot dance festival; DJ. Plaça Mollet.

- 11pm: Closing event for Dans'illot dance festival; DJ. Plaça Mollet. Sineu - 9pm: Sineu International Music Festival; MAAG (pop-rock). Sant Francesc Cloister, C. Sant Francesc 10. Six euros. Torrent de Pareis free concert on Sunday. Sunday, July 6 Arenal , Sant Cristòfol Fiestas - 11am: Duck release and capture. Caló Sant Antoni. 6pm: Demon, pipers, jewel races. Plaça Nins. 10pm: Llucmajor Band of Music. Avda. Miramar.

, Sant Cristòfol Fiestas - 11am: Duck release and capture. Caló Sant Antoni. 6pm: Demon, pipers, jewel races. Plaça Nins. 10pm: Llucmajor Band of Music. Avda. Miramar. Biniali , Sant Cristòfol Fiestas - 12 noon: Raising of the banner, vermouth event, jewel races; 8pm: Line dance. Plaça Sant Cristòfol.

, Sant Cristòfol Fiestas - 12 noon: Raising of the banner, vermouth event, jewel races; 8pm: Line dance. Plaça Sant Cristòfol. Cala Ratjada , Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 7pm: Gathering of batucada drummers and concert by Moixana. At the pier.

, Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 7pm: Gathering of batucada drummers and concert by Moixana. At the pier. Colonia Sant Pere , Sant Pere Fiestas - 7.30pm: Children's entertainment; 9.30pm: Challa i Canta (folk dance and music). Plaça Sant Pere.

, Sant Pere Fiestas - 7.30pm: Children's entertainment; 9.30pm: Challa i Canta (folk dance and music). Plaça Sant Pere. Inca - 9pm: Inca Jazz 2025; K12. Sant Domingo Cloister, Avda. Germanies. Free; bookings, WhatsApp 647 740 385.

- 9pm: Inca Jazz 2025; K12. Sant Domingo Cloister, Avda. Germanies. Free; bookings, WhatsApp 647 740 385. Palma - 4pm: Danzû FSTVL; Indira Paganotto, Sam Paganini and others. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. From 25 euros. sonfusteret.es.

- 4pm: Danzû FSTVL; Indira Paganotto, Sam Paganini and others. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. From 25 euros. sonfusteret.es. Portocolom - 10pm: Silvia Pérez Cruz and Salvador Sobral. Sa Bossa Nova. SOLD OUT.

- 10pm: Silvia Pérez Cruz and Salvador Sobral. Sa Bossa Nova. SOLD OUT. Puerto Pollensa , Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 8.30pm: Folk dance with Aires de la Cala. Plaça Miquel Capllonch.

, Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 8.30pm: Folk dance with Aires de la Cala. Plaça Miquel Capllonch. Sa Calobra - 5.30pm: The annual concert with the choirs Coro Fundació Sa Nostra, Capella Mallorquina, Coro SpiritualMallorca a l'Octava. Torrent de Pareis. Free. Monday, July 7 Cala Ratjada , Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 8pm: Show cooking; 10pm: Capdepera Youth Choir, film songs. At the pier.

, Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 8pm: Show cooking; 10pm: Capdepera Youth Choir, film songs. At the pier. Puerto Pollensa, Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 8pm: Jazz Night; Mario Ramírez Quartet, Rafel Bestard Quartet (9.30pm), Toni Frontera Trio (11pm). Plaça Miquel Capllonch. Children's foam party. Tuesday, July 8 Arenal , Sant Cristòfol Fiestas - 7.30pm: Children's foam party. Plaça Major.

, Sant Cristòfol Fiestas - 7.30pm: Children's foam party. Plaça Major. Cala Ratjada , Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 9pm: Castell de Capdepera and others (folk dance). Plaça Pins.

, Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 9pm: Castell de Capdepera and others (folk dance). Plaça Pins. Palma - 9pm: Bellver Nights / Sons de Nit series; Maria del Mar Bonet Sextet. Bellver Castle. SOLD OUT.

- 9pm: Bellver Nights / Sons de Nit series; Maria del Mar Bonet Sextet. Bellver Castle. SOLD OUT. Pollensa - 8pm: Lax'n'Busto, Suasi. Sant Domingo Convent Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. SOLD OUT.

- 8pm: Lax'n'Busto, Suasi. Sant Domingo Convent Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. SOLD OUT. Pollensa - 8pm: Sweet Duo and other female groups. Can Escarrintxo, Ctra. Lluc. Free.

- 8pm: Sweet Duo and other female groups. Can Escarrintxo, Ctra. Lluc. Free. Porto Cristo , Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 9pm: Concert, Porto Cristo School of Music. At the church.

, Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 9pm: Concert, Porto Cristo School of Music. At the church. Puerto Pollensa, Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 10pm: Orquestra Galatzó, ballroom dance. Plaça Miquel Capllonch. Wednesday, July 9 Arenal , Sant Cristòfol Fiestas - 10pm: Happy Cats (jazz-soul). Plaça Major.

, Sant Cristòfol Fiestas - 10pm: Happy Cats (jazz-soul). Plaça Major. Campanet , Sant Victoria Fiestas - 8pm: Children's entertainment. Plaça Major. 9pm: Quiz night. Plaça Son Bordoi.

, Sant Victoria Fiestas - 8pm: Children's entertainment. Plaça Major. 9pm: Quiz night. Plaça Son Bordoi. Deya - 8.30pm: Deya International Music Festival; Helen Hwaya Kim (violin), Alfredo Oyagüez (piano); Brahms, Gershwin and others. Son Marroig, Ctra. Valldemossa. 30 euros. dimf.com.

- 8.30pm: Deya International Music Festival; Helen Hwaya Kim (violin), Alfredo Oyagüez (piano); Brahms, Gershwin and others. Son Marroig, Ctra. Valldemossa. 30 euros. dimf.com. Pollensa - 8pm: Lax'n'Busto, Animo Parrec. Sant Domingo Convent Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. SOLD OUT.

- 8pm: Lax'n'Busto, Animo Parrec. Sant Domingo Convent Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. SOLD OUT. Puerto Pollensa , Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 8pm: Reminiscence Ensemble Choral, youth choir from Rheims Cathedral. At the church. 9.30pm: Cinema, 'Garfield'. Plaça Miquel Capllonch.

, Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 8pm: Reminiscence Ensemble Choral, youth choir from Rheims Cathedral. At the church. 9.30pm: Cinema, 'Garfield'. Plaça Miquel Capllonch. Puerto Portals - 6pm-midnight. Sunset Market. (Also Thursday.) Kate Ryan at Es Jardi summer concert in Magalluf. Photo: Facebook Thursday, July 10 Andratx - 10pm: Nits a la Fresca; Andratx Choir and Coral Veus de Ponent choir, Havaneres concert. Son Mas Cloister. Free.

- 10pm: Nits a la Fresca; Andratx Choir and Coral Veus de Ponent choir, Havaneres concert. Son Mas Cloister. Free. Arenal , Sant Cristòfol Fiestas - 6pm: Senior Citizens Choir at the Tercera Edat centre. 7pm: Rhythmic gymnastics; 8.30pm: Children's procession, bigheads, pipers. Plaça Major.

, Sant Cristòfol Fiestas - 6pm: Senior Citizens Choir at the Tercera Edat centre. 7pm: Rhythmic gymnastics; 8.30pm: Children's procession, bigheads, pipers. Plaça Major. Biniali , Sant Cristòfol Fiestas - 7pm: Solemn mass. 10pm: Bingo. Plaça Concepció.

, Sant Cristòfol Fiestas - 7pm: Solemn mass. 10pm: Bingo. Plaça Concepció. Cala Ratjada , Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 6pm: Popular games, followed by soapy pole.

, Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 6pm: Popular games, followed by soapy pole. Cala Ratjada - 10pm: Ausias Parejo (guitar); Rodrigo, Scarlatti and others. Torre Cega Gardens. 15 euros.

- 10pm: Ausias Parejo (guitar); Rodrigo, Scarlatti and others. Torre Cega Gardens. 15 euros. Campanet , Sant Victoria Fiestas - 8pm: Margalida Vaquer School of Music; children's rock; 9pm: Line dance; 10.15pm: Salsa and bachata. Plaça Son Bordoi.

, Sant Victoria Fiestas - 8pm: Margalida Vaquer School of Music; children's rock; 9pm: Line dance; 10.15pm: Salsa and bachata. Plaça Son Bordoi. Magalluf - 9pm: Children of the 80s, Kate Ryan. Old Aquapark, Cami Cala Figuera. From 20 euros. esjardimallorca.com.

- 9pm: Children of the 80s, Kate Ryan. Old Aquapark, Cami Cala Figuera. From 20 euros. esjardimallorca.com. Palma - 8.30pm: Jaume Anglada (rock). Fundació Sa Nostra-Can Tapera, C. Can Tapera 5.

- 8.30pm: Jaume Anglada (rock). Fundació Sa Nostra-Can Tapera, C. Can Tapera 5. Palma - 9.30pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Leopold Hager (conductor). Bellver Castle. 30-40 euros. simfonicadebalears.com.

- 9.30pm: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Leopold Hager (conductor). Bellver Castle. 30-40 euros. simfonicadebalears.com. Porto Cristo , Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 7.30pm: Procession with the Porto Cristo Band of Drummers. From C. Monges. 8pm: Official opening of the fiestas, Porto Cristo School of Music. Municipal offices.

, Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 7.30pm: Procession with the Porto Cristo Band of Drummers. From C. Monges. 8pm: Official opening of the fiestas, Porto Cristo School of Music. Municipal offices. Portocolom - 9pm: Irene Gili (soprano) and others; early Baroque. Nostra Senyora del Carme Church. Free.

- 9pm: Irene Gili (soprano) and others; early Baroque. Nostra Senyora del Carme Church. Free. Puerto Andratx , Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 11am: Regattas. 8.30pm: Folk dance with Aires d'Andratx; 9pm: Dinner for senior citizens; 10pm: Havaneres concert by Arpellots. At the small lighthouse.

, Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 11am: Regattas. 8.30pm: Folk dance with Aires d'Andratx; 9pm: Dinner for senior citizens; 10pm: Havaneres concert by Arpellots. At the small lighthouse. Puerto Pollensa, Mare de Déu del Carme Fiestas - 8pm: Line dance; 9pm: Benefit dinner for PRODIS (15 euros, tickets from PRODIS, Electrodomesticos Reus); 10pm: Ballroom dance. Plaça Miquel Capllonch.