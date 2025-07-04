Flamenco for a good cause in Palma

The evening takes place in a stunning 18th-century finca, Es Moli de's Comte

Flamenco dancers on stage

Photo: R.I.

A unique cultural and charitable experience is coming to Palma, blending tradition, music, and gastronomy — all in support of the Rana and JoyRon foundations. Both organisations work tirelessly to improve the lives of children across the Balearic Islands, providing care, protection, and opportunities for a better future.

The night begins with a live flamenco performance from some of the island’s most renowned artists, followed by an open celebration where everyone can dance to the rhythms of rumba and salsa. The event is perfect for families, groups of friends, and anyone looking to experience Mallorca’s cultural soul while supporting a worthy cause.

A delicious three-course menu showcases traditional Mallorcan delicacies, with water, wine, beer, and soft drinks included. Vegetarian options and a children’s menu are available. For special drinks like sangria, please contact: reservarvidabalear@yahoo.com. Limited seats avilable.

The evening takes place in a stunning 18th-century finca, Es Moli de's Comte, a historic mill providing the perfect backdrop for this cultural celebration.

The show features acclaimed performers including Inma Crespo, Carmen Cortés, Toñi La Inda, Miguel Crespo, Desi Montero, Samuel Sadler, Daria Behravan Koupaei, and others.

