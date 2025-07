Mallorca events: What's On from Friday, 11 to Thursday, 17 July

The fishermen honour Our Lady of Mount Carmel. Eight brotherhoods took to the sea yesterday to venerate the image of their patroness on a festive day | Photo: G. VICENS

Over the next week in Mallorca, vibrant fiestas span towns like Binissalem, Cala Bona, Campanet, and Puerto Andratx. Expect local traditions including flotillas, correfocs (fire runs), live music, folk dancing, and fireworks. Highlights include seafood feasts, wine tastings, opera and jazz concerts, and DJ parties. Children’s activities, art fairs, and processions feature prominently. Big-name performances from Marc Anthony and Dani Fernández are scheduled in Magalluf. Cultural events like poetry nights, zarzuela, and classical concerts enrich the lineup. Across villages, locals and visitors gather to celebrate music, heritage, and summer festivity.