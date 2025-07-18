Films in English across Mallorca for Friday, July 18 to Thursday, July 24

This week’s English-language lineup in Mallorca blends fantasy, suspense, and iconic heroes—led by the arrival of Smurfs (2025), where Rihanna voices Smurfette on a quest into the real world to rescue Papa Smurf from a pair of evil wizards. Also new is I Know What You Did Last Summer, a fresh, chilling reboot where a group of teens are haunted by a secret that won’t stay buried. Still showing are Superman, as Clark Kent grapples with being a symbol of hope in a skeptical world; Jurassic World: Rebirth, with Scarlett Johansson diving into dinosaur territory for a radical breakthrough; F1: The Movie, where Brad Pitt returns to the track for one final run; and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, with Tom Cruise facing off in his most personal mission yet. Looking ahead, The Fantastic Four: First Steps lands next Friday, July 24. The Marvel reboot introduces Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby as the iconic team balancing family dynamics with saving the world from Galactus and his cosmic Herald, the Silver Surfer. This week there are no films in English at CineCiutat.

For updates, check showtimes or to purchase tickets click here: Ocimax Aficine, Rivoli Aficine, Augusta Aficine, Cinesa Festival Park, Ocine Premium Porto Pi, Artesiete Fan and CineCiutat.

NEW FILMS IN ENGLISH THIS WEEK

Smurfs (2025)

Starring Rihanna, James Corden and Nick Offerman. Director Chris Miller. Plot When Papa Smurf is taken by evil wizards Razamel and Gargamel, Smurfette leads the Smurfs on a mission to the real world to save him. Rated PG. 1h 32m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: daily except Thu at 8.10pm

I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025)

Starring Madelyn Cline, Chase Sui Wonders and Jonah Hauer-King. Director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. Plot A group of friends are terrorised by a stalker who knows about a gruesome incident from their past. Rated R. 1h 51m.

Showtimes at Artesiete Fan Shopping Centre: 4pm (Tue)

FILMS STILL SHOWING THIS WEEK

Superman (2025)

Starring David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult. Director James Gunn. Plot Superman must reconcile his alien Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as reporter Clark Kent. As the embodiment of truth, justice and the human way he soon finds himself in a world that views these as old-fashioned. Rated PG-13. 2h 9m.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma: daily at 8pm

in Palma: daily at 8pm Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.15pm (Sun & Wed), 12.30pm, 4pm & 10.15pm (Sat), 5.15pm (Wed), 7.05pm (Fri, Sun & Tue), 9.15pm (Mon), 10pm (Fri, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed)

Jurassic World: Rebirth (2025)

Starring Scarlett Johansson, Rupert Friend and Jonathan Bailey. Director Gareth Edwards. Plot Five years post-Jurassic World Dominion, an expedition braves isolated equatorial regions to extract DNA from three massive prehistoric creatures for a groundbreaking medical breakthrough. Rated PG-13. 2h 14m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: daily at 6pm & 10pm

in Porto Pi: daily at 6pm & 10pm Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.05pm (Sat, Sun & Wed), 7.05pm (Sat), 8.05pm (Wed), 9.50pm (Fri, Sun & Tue)

F1: The Movie (2025)

Starring Brad Pitt, Kerry Condon and Javier Bardem. Director Joseph Kosinski. Plot A Formula One driver comes out of retirement to mentor and team up with a younger driver. Rated PG-13. 2h 35m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Palma: daily at 3.50pm

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning (2025)

Starring Tom Cruise, Pom Klementieff and Hayley Atwell. Director Christopher McQuarrie. Plot Our lives are the sum of our choices. Tom Cruise is Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. Rated PG-13. 2h 49m.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: daily at 8.10pm

NEW RELEASES COMING SOON

The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025)

Starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby and Joseph Quinn. Director Matt Shakman. Plot Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, the Fantastic Four must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer. Rated PG-13. 1h 55m. Premiere’s on Friday, July 24.