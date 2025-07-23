A tapas train tour brings flavour and fun to Mallorca

The gastronomic railway experience returns to enliven Marratxí's streets, combining local tapas tasting, train rides and family activities

A tapas train tour brings flavour and fun to Mallorca
MDB DigitalMarratxi23/07/2025 10:39
TW
0

Pòrtol is set to become a culinary hotspot on Thursday, 24 July, as the popular Fang Tapa event returns from 7.30 PM to 11.30 PM. This innovative food route combines local gastronomy with railway transport, offering visitors a unique way to explore the town's culinary scene whilst supporting local businesses.

The event's distinctive feature is its free train service, which operates on a circular route with stops every 20 minutes near participating establishments. This convenient transport system allows visitors to sample multiple venues throughout the evening without prior booking, making the experience accessible to all attendees.

Participating venues and activities

Five local establishments will showcase their culinary expertise during the event: Can Jaume, El Guajiro, Café Pòrtol, Mare Meva, and Cas Tord. Each venue has prepared a special selection of tapas highlighting local cuisine. The Can Flor square will feature bouncy castles for children, transforming the event into a family-friendly gathering.

For comprehensive details and a complete list of participating venues, interested parties can visit the official council website at Marratxí.es. The Fang Tapa route will continue its gastronomic journey with its next stop in Sa Cabaneta on 31st July.

Also in Holiday

Queus

British holidaymakers hit by fresh passport control delays at Mallorca airport

Early Monday morning, numerous sun loungers with towels are already "reserved" at Cala Agulla, in the east of Mallorca. | Video:

Mallorca sunbed wars: The battle of the beach towels is back

The new EU entry/exit visa system is going to cause travel disruption for Britons.

New border checks for Britons heading for Spain and Mallorca in place for October half term: expect delays

Three hours of strike action is planned for Friday at Palma airport.

Mallorca travel alert: British tourists urged to take evasive action ahead of Friday Palma airport protest

Most viewed
Most Commented