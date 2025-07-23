A tapas train tour brings flavour and fun to Mallorca
The gastronomic railway experience returns to enliven Marratxí's streets, combining local tapas tasting, train rides and family activities
Pòrtol is set to become a culinary hotspot on Thursday, 24 July, as the popular Fang Tapa event returns from 7.30 PM to 11.30 PM. This innovative food route combines local gastronomy with railway transport, offering visitors a unique way to explore the town's culinary scene whilst supporting local businesses.
