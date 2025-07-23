A tapas train tour brings flavour and fun to Mallorca

Pòrtol is set to become a culinary hotspot on Thursday, 24 July, as the popular Fang Tapa event returns from 7.30 PM to 11.30 PM. This innovative food route combines local gastronomy with railway transport, offering visitors a unique way to explore the town's culinary scene whilst supporting local businesses.

The event's distinctive feature is its free train service, which operates on a circular route with stops every 20 minutes near participating establishments. This convenient transport system allows visitors to sample multiple venues throughout the evening without prior booking, making the experience accessible to all attendees.

Participating venues and activities

Five local establishments will showcase their culinary expertise during the event: Can Jaume, El Guajiro, Café Pòrtol, Mare Meva, and Cas Tord. Each venue has prepared a special selection of tapas highlighting local cuisine. The Can Flor square will feature bouncy castles for children, transforming the event into a family-friendly gathering.

For comprehensive details and a complete list of participating venues, interested parties can visit the official council website at Marratxí.es. The Fang Tapa route will continue its gastronomic journey with its next stop in Sa Cabaneta on 31st July.