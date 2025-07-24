Mallorca events: What's On from Friday, 25 to Thursday, 31 July

Thousands of people gathered last night in the village in the Serra de Tramuntana to watch the procession of the Triumphal Cart | Photo: P. BOTA

Mallorca bursts into celebration this week with vibrant summer fiestas across the island. Highlights include Alcudia’s Sant Jaume festivities featuring Antonio Orozco and fireworks, Pollensa’s La Patrona, and Inca’s Sant Abdon and Sant Senen packed with concerts, horse shows, and correfocs. Portocolom and Santanyi host spectacular white parties and folk dances, while Colonia Sant Jordi and Son Serra de Marina offer family-friendly beach fun. Music lovers can enjoy classical, jazz, and tribute concerts from Palma to Valldemossa. From parades to paella contests, the island is alive with tradition, rhythm, and summer spirit.