Mallorca events: What's On from Friday, 25 to Thursday, 31 July

Mallorca bursts into celebration this week with vibrant summer fiestas across the island. Highlights include Alcudia’s Sant Jaume festivities featuring Antonio Orozco and fireworks, Pollensa’s La Patrona, and Inca’s Sant Abdon and Sant Senen packed with concerts, horse shows, and correfocs. Portocolom and Santanyi host spectacular white parties and folk dances, while Colonia Sant Jordi and Son Serra de Marina offer family-friendly beach fun. Music lovers can enjoy classical, jazz, and tribute concerts from Palma to Valldemossa. From parades to paella contests, the island is alive with tradition, rhythm, and summer spirit.
Friday, July 25
Alaro - 9pm: Coanegre (Mediterranean music). Son Tugores Park Amphitheatre. Free.
Alcudia, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 11.30am: Procession by the Alcudia Band of Music. From the auditorium. 12 noon: Mass, followed by refreshments at the town hall at 1.15pm. 10pm: Concert - Antonio Orozco. Avda. Princeps d'Espanya. 38 euros.
Algaida, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 9am: Wake-up by the pipers. 11am: Mass, followed by dance of the cossiers in Placeta Església. 10pm: Theatre. Placeta Sitjar, followed by treasure hunt and DJ music.
Binissalem, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 11am: Traditional games. Plaça Església. 7pm: Solemn mass. 8.30pm: Procession by batucadas. From Plaça Rasquell. 9.30pm: Xanguito, Gas Butano. Plaça Església.
Cala Millor, Mare de Déu dels Àngels Fiestas - 8pm-3.30am: Torra Rock Fest. On the beach.
Calvia, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 6pm: Bar crawl, batucada, xaranga; 10.30pm: DJ.
Plaça Collidores d'Oliva.
Colonia Sant Jordi, Summer Fiestas - 7pm: Holi colours festival with DJ Oscar Romero. Plaça Pou d'en Verdera.
Inca, Sant Abdon and Sant Senen Fiestas - 8.30pm: Dinner a la fresca in streets and squares. 9.30pm: Summer dance with Germans Morro. Plaça Santa Maria la Major. 11pm: Party with La Canción del Verano. Plaça Espanya. 11.30pm: Inca Mix 2025, Vol. 1; Soraya, Chocolate, Motown tribute and others. Plaça Mallorca.
Llubi, Sant Feliu Fiestas - 8.30pm: Children's treasure hunt; adults at 11pm. Plaça Església.
Manacor, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 10.15am: Departure of the knight major. Passeig Ferrocarril. 10.45am: Procession with horses, pipers and others. Plaça Convent to the Nostra Senyora dels Dolors Church. 11.30am: Mass. 6.30pm: Delivery of the pennant to the youth syndicate. Passeig Ferrocarril to Plaça Sant Jaume. 7pm: The encamisada; horses, band of music. Plaça Rector Rubi to Via Verde. 9pm: The race of the ring; horses. Via Verde. Followed by El Hombre 80 and DJ. Passeig Antoni Maura.
Palma - 8.30pm: Deya International Music Festival; Krzysztof Biernacki (tenor), Alfredo Oyágüez (piano). Fundació Bartolomé March, C. Conquistador 13. 30 euros. dimf.com.
Palma - 8.30pm: Nadia Akaarir (soprano), José Manuel Sánchez (tenor), Francesc Blanco (piano); Donizetti, Verdi and others. Museu de Mallorca, C. Portella 5. 15 euros. euroclassics.es / ticketib.com.
Palma - 9pm: Nits a Bellver season; Palma Band of Music, Bach, Ravel and others. Bellver Castle. Three euros. palmacultura.es.
Pollensa, La Patrona Fiestas - 7pm: Karate; 9.30pm: Folk dance and music with Aires de la Cala and Ballugall. Plaça Major.
Porreres - 6pm: MoboFest 2025; Alizzz, Rita Payés and others. Parc de n'Hereveta, Camí Marina 29. 36 euros. mobofest.org.
Portocolom, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 11am: Eucharist. 5pm: Soapy pole; 6pm: Start of the Portocolom Mile. Commercial pier. 8pm: Dinner a la fresca in the streets. 10pm: Children's demons correfoc; 11pm: Correfoc; Espiadimonis, followed by fireworks at midnight. Plaça Corso. And then Coldday (Coldplay tribute). Sa Bassa Nova.
Sa Coma, Sa Coma Fiestas - 8pm: Tapas from different countries; 9pm: Dimonis Kinfumfà and batucada; 9.30pm: Los Brindis, La Movida Band, DJ. Avda. Palmeres roundabout.
Sa Pobla, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 7.30pm: Jewel races; 8pm: Folk dance with Marjal en Festa and Vitenc. Plaça Major.
Santa Eugenia, Santa Eugenia Fiestas - 10pm: Aire, tribute to Mecano. Ses Escoles. Five euros.
Santanyi, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 10.30am: Band of music and pipers. From the town hall. 11am: Solemn mass. 12 noon: Band of music, giants, folk dance. By the town hall. 12 midnight: Fireworks.
Valldemossa, La Beata Fiestas - 5.30pm: Children's aquatic party. Football ground. 10.30pm: Opera and zarzuela. Charterhouse gardens.
Vilafranca, La Beata Fiestas - 6.30pm: Tapas route (eight bars). 8.30pm-4am: After Suns, DJs. Parc Josep Maria Llompart.
Saturday, July 26
Alcudia, Sant Crist - 12 noon: Mass, followed by procession for the Sant Crist Triennial. 10pm: Alcudia Band of Music, Michael Jackson songs; 12 midnight: Fireworks. Plaça Carles V.
Algaida, Santa Anneta - 11.30am: Jewel races. In the square. 3pm: Cycling races. 9.30pm: Concerts - Tribute to Hombres G (Spanish rock group) and Cabot. In the square. Followed by fire crackers.
Ariany - From 6pm: Fira Nocturna; gastronomy, artisan, local business and various folk dance groups.
Binissalem, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 12.30pm: Sa Batummm 2025; drumming event organised by the demons, workshop in Parc Sa Rectoria. 7.30pm: Procession with drummers, beasts of fire and giants. 9pm: Batucadas in Plaça Església. 11pm: Correfoc; Dimonis Sa Fil-loxera de l'Infern. From Plaça Església. 12 midnight: Pyromusical. Sports centre.
Cala d'Or - 9pm: Ario von Gayling Sgroi (piano). Es Forti, Avda. Es Forti. Free.
Cala Millor, Mare de Déu dels Àngels Fiestas - 8pm-3.30am: White party. On the beach. 8.30pm: Benefit pa amb oli (for cancer). Plaça Eureka. 12 euros, tickets from tourist information offices.
Deya - 8pm: Deya International Music Festival; Geometrical Sardine (progressive jazz). Can Corraca Mirador. 20 euros. dimf.com.
Inca, Sant Abdon and Sant Senen Fiestas - 6pm: Sart Club anniversary party; DJs. Plaça Àngel. 8pm: Horse show. Plaça de Toros. 8.30pm: Folk dance troupes. Plaça Espanya. 10pm: Party with Los Folux and Cocktail Duo. Plaça Llibertat. 11pm: Party with Cirko, Val Nou and DJs. Plaça Mallorca.
Lloret de Vistalegre, Sant Domingo Fiestas - 5.30pm: Peasants' 'Olympiad'. Baix de Sa Riba.
Llubi, Sant Feliu Fiestas - 11pm: Hombre 80, Disccovers, Lola's, DJs. Plaça Església.
Magalluf - 7pm: Es Jardi season; Bomba Estéreo (Latin dance, electronica). Old Aquapark, Cami Cala Figuera. From 38.50 euros. esjardimallorca.com.
Palma - Copa del Rey Mapfre Regatta. Real Club Náutico de Palma. regatacopadelrey.com. (Until August 2.)
Palma - 6pm: Hangueo Island Festival; reggaeton acts. Son Fusteret Showground, Camí Vell Bunyola. From 18 euros. sonfusteret.es.
Palma - 8.30pm: Balearic Chamber Orchestra, Orfeó Balear choir, soloists, (conductor Daniel Mulet); Haydn, Mozart and others. Monti-Sion Cloister, C. Monti-Sion 22. 25 euros. ticketib.com.
Pollensa, La Patrona Fiestas - 2pm: Firing of rockets and ringing of bells to announce the fiestas; Soldà Band of Cornets and Drummers. Plaça Monti-Sion. 7.30pm: Street procession - band of cornets and drummers. 10pm: Opening address, concert by the Pollensa Band of Music. Sant Domingo Cloister.
Porreres - 6pm: MoboFest 2025; Amaia, Mishima, Julia Colom and others. Parc de n'Hereveta, Camí Marina 29. 36 euros. mobofest.org.
Portocolom, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 7pm-5am: White party with DJs. Sa Bassa Nova.
Sa Coma, Sa Coma Fiestas - 10pm: Cacao Rumba, Avalanx, DJs. Avda. Palmeres roundabout.
Sa Pobla, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 6pm: Horse gymkhana. Ranxo Toni de Talapi. 8pm: Cucorba, children's entertainment. Plaça Alexandre Ballester.
Santa Eugenia, Santa Eugenia Fiestas - 6pm: Gathering of groups and then procession with batucada. Sa Creueta. 7pm: 'Olympiad'. Football ground.
Santanyi, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 8pm: Folk dance and music; Esclafits i Castenyetes, Abeniara, Xicalènia. Plaça Major. 10pm: Orquestra Oasis; 11.30pm: White party; Tomeu Penya, Grup Eva, Enrockats, and foam party with DJ. Sports ground.
Sineu - 9pm: Sineu International Music Festival; Cynthia Zielski (soprano), Alfredo Oyágüez (piano), 'Broadway and Hollywood'. Sant Francesc Cloister, C. Sant Francesc 10. Six euros. festivalmusicasineu.com.
Soller - 8pm: Clara and Pere Fiol (vocals and guitar). Can Prunera, C. Sa Lluna 86. 25 euros. canprunera.com.
Valldemossa, La Beata Fiestas - 11am: Paella contest. Escola Vella. 5.30pm: Xaranga procession. 6.30pm-2am: Paella Tardeo; Baix 'n' Nicotina, DJs. Escola Vella.
Vilafranca, La Beata Fiestas - 7pm: Demon, raising of the banner, ringing of bells, pipers procession; 9pm: Address for the fiestas, followed by a la fresca dinner and music from Duo Xic. Plaça Major.
Sunday, July 27
Algaida - 9.30pm: Joan Valent (piano) with his composition 'Rebirth'; electronica, soprano and strings accompaniment. Placeta Sitjar. Free.
Andratx - 10pm: Nits a la Fresca season; Un Piano al Modo Bar, Almodóvar films' music. Son Mas Castle (town hall). Free.
Cala Millor, Mare de Déu dels Àngels Fiestas - 8.30pm: Dance by Casa de Andalucía. Plaça Eureka.
Colonia Sant Jordi, Summer Fiestas - 7.30pm: Swing music. By Hotel Cabo Blanco. 9pm: Ses Salines Choir. By the church.
Inca, Sant Abdon and Sant Senen Fiestas - 8pm: Horse show. Plaça de Toros.
Inca - 9pm: Inca Jazz 2025; Ester F. Mata Quintet. Sant Domingo Cloister, Avda. Germanies. Free.
Llubi, Sant Feliu Fiestas - 5.30pm: Motoretada; motorcycles, mobylettes, music; 7pm: Children's entertainment; 10pm: Tribute to Mecano. Plaça Església.
Palma - 9pm: Sons de Nit season; Evgeny Grinko (Russian pianist, composer). Palma Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnànim 64. 25 euros. fonart.com / ticketib.com.
Pollensa, La Patrona Fiestas - 5.30pm: Gathering of giants. Procession at 6pm from Via Pollentia to Plaça Ca les Monnares. 9.30pm: Comedy with Agustín El Casta, music from Sweet Duo. Sant Domingo Cloister. 25 euros (benefit for charities); tickets from, e.g. Club Pollença. 11pm: Party with local bands. Plaça Major.
Portocolom, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 7pm: Port Art. Plaça Corso. 10pm: Barcelona Gospel Messengers, Cor Gospel de s'Aula, Felanitx Band of Music. Sa Bassa Nova.
Sa Coma, Sa Coma Fiestas - 9pm: Show by Free Soul Dance Centre. Avda. Palmeres roundabout.
Sa Pobla, Sant Jaume Fiestas - 6pm: Gathering of batucadas. Plaça Mercat.
Santa Eugenia, Santa Eugenia Fiestas - 6.45pm: Ringing of bells, raising of banner. 7pm: Opening address; 7.30pm: Pastries. Plaça Bernat de Santa Eugenia. 10pm: Folk dance with Terra Rotja. Mestre Guillemet School.
Son Serra de Marina, Summer Fiestas - 8.30pm: Solemn mass, Santa Margalida Choir, pipers and whistlers. Followed by opening address and concert by the Santa Margalida Band of Music.
Valldemossa, La Beata Fiestas - 12 noon: Folk dance; Aubarca (Ibiza). Costa Nord. 6.30pm: Procession by Montuiri Band of Music and Valldemossa Band of Music. 7.30pm: Mass and solemn procession with the image of Santa Catalina Thomàs. 10.30pm: Concert, Trio con Brio (modern jazz). Costa Nord.
Vilafranca, La Beata Fiestas - 7pm: Games for all the family; 7.30pm: Musical entertainment. Parc Josep Maria Llompart. 8.30pm: Rehearsal of La Beata song of joy. Rectoria Vella. 10pm: Havaneres concert, Gent des Pla. Plaça Major.
Monday, July 28
Inca, Sant Abdon and Sant Senen Fiestas - 7pm: Children's games. C. Major. 8pm: Folk dance with Cofre Antic. Plaça Llibertat.
Palma - 8pm: Pepe Viyuela (actor), Luis Santana (baritone), Francesc Blanco (piano). Fundació Sa Nostra-Can Tapera, C. Can Tapera 5. euroclassics.es.
Pollensa, La Patrona Fiestas - 7pm: Treasure hunt. Plaça Ca les Monnares. 8pm: Pa amb oli, benefit for the Puig de Maria Sanctuary. 15 euros; 10pm: Folk dance with Racó de Tramuntana. Joan March Gardens.
Son Serra de Marina, Summer Fiestas - 9pm: Tortilla and pastries competition. Social centre. 10.30pm: Cinema, 'Wonka'. Plaça Església.
Valldemossa, La Beata Fiestas - 9am: Procession by the Montuiri Band of Music. 10.45am: La Beateta, angels, heiress and maidens of honour leave the town hall for the church. 11am: Solemn mass. 6.30pm: Concert by the Montuiri Band of Music. Costa Nord. 9.30pm: The 'triumphal carriage' sets out accompanied by peasants' carriages, pipers and bands of music.
Vilafranca, La Beata Fiestas - 7.30pm: Family show. Parc Pere Fons. 10pm: Cinema. Plaça Major.
Tuesday, July 29
Colonia Sant Jordi, Summer Fiestas - 6pm: Sandcastles, children's games. Beach pine area.
Inca, Sant Abdon and Sant Senen Fiestas - 7pm: Children's games. C. Miquel Duran. 8pm: Dignitaries, pipers, folk dancers. Plaça Santa Maria la Major. 8.15pm: Compline service. 8.45pm: Unió Musical Inquera and Orquestra Lauseta, 'Rocky with Strings'; 10.30pm: Orquestra Yesterday. Plaça Llibertat. 10pm: Tribute to Spanish rock group La Oreja de Van Gogh. Plaça Mallorca.
Pollensa, La Patrona Fiestas - 7pm: Dragut Fest; children's battle, Miss Loopita and DJs from 8.30pm. Can Escarrintxo, Ctra. Lluc. 8.30pm: Line dance. Plaça Ca les Monnares.
Sa Pobla - 10pm: Sa Pobla Jazz Festival; Marion Rampal (vocals) plus quartet. Parc Can Cirera Prim. 18 euros. mallorcajazzsapobla.com / ticketib.com.
Santa Eugenia, Santa Eugenia Fiestas - 7pm: Artisan market. Ses Escoles.
Son Serra de Marina, Summer Fiestas - 5pm: Aquatic and foam party; 8.30pm: Jewel races. Plaça Església. 10pm: Night race.
Vilafranca, La Beata Fiestas - 10pm: Mariachi Mallorcatitlan (Mexican music). Plaça Major.
Wednesday, July 30
Binissalem - 8pm: Joan Círia (piano), Bartomeu Bibiloni (baritone). Casal de Cultura Can Gelabert, C. Portella. Free.
Cala Millor, Mare de Déu dels Àngels Fiestas - 8pm-11pm: Holi colours and foam party. Library courtyard.
Colonia Sant Jordi, Summer Fiestas - 6pm: Children's aquatic party, treasure hunt. Plaça Pou d'en Verdera.
Deya - 8.30pm: Deya International Music Festival; Patricia Guerrero (dance), Fahmi Alqhai (viola de gamba), Bach, Sanz and others. Son Marroig, Ctra. Valldemossa. 30 euros. dimf.com.
Inca, Sant Abdon and Sant Senen Fiestas - 11am: Solemn mass, followed at 12.30pm by release of doves. Plaça Santa Maria la Major. 8pm: Folk dance; Revetla d'Inca. Plaça Espanya. 10pm: Tomeu Penya and Geminis. Plaça Mallorca. 11.30pm: Correfoc; Dimonis de Foc d'Inca. From Plaça Mallorca. 12 midnight: Drones show. Plaça Bestiar.
Pollensa, La Patrona Fiestas - 8pm: Children's entertainment. Plaça Ca les Monnares. 10pm: Cap Pela (a cappella group). Sant Domingo Convent Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. 15 euros (benefit concert for the Missionaries of the Sacred Hearts). ticketib.com.
Puerto Andratx - 9.30pm: Miquel Àngel Rigo (sax) plus quartet; swing, jazz, Brazilian. Studio Weil, C. Valleluz 1. 15 euros.
Puerto Portals - 6pm-midnight. Sunset Market. (Also Thursday.)
Sa Pobla - 8.30pm: Sa Pobla Jazz Festival; Pere Navarro Trio. Can Verdal, C. Curt 4. Free. mallorcajazzsapobla.com.
Son Serra de Marina, Summer Fiestas - 9.30pm: Bingo. Plaça Església.
Vilafranca, La Beata Fiestas - 5pm: Children's aquatic games. Municipal pool. 7pm: Scooters, skateboarding, roller blading. Parc Josep Maria Llompart, followed by DJ. 10pm: Comedy theatre. Plaça Major.
Thursday, July 31
Arta - 10pm: Cap Pela. Sant Salvador Sanctuary. Ten euros. ticketib.com.
Banyalbufar - 8.30pm: Banyalbujazz 2025; Big Babo Trio. Sa Baronia. Pay as you wish.
Cala Ratjada - 10pm: Zephyr String Quartet. Torre Cega. From ten euros.
Llubi, Sant Feliu Fiestas - 7pm: Pipers and bigheads procession. 10.30pm: After Suns. Plaça Església. 12 midnight: Fireworks. Sports centre. 12.30am: Enrockats, Madison. DJs. Plaça Església.
Magalluf - 7pm: Es Jardi season; Trueno (Argentine rapper). Old Aquapark, Cami Cala Figuera. From 37.50 euros. esjardimallorca.com.
Palma - 8.30pm: Ben Trempats; havaneres songs. Fundació Sa Nostra-Can Tapera, C. Can Tapera 5. 15 euros.
Pollensa, La Patrona Fiestas - 6.30pm: Spinning tops. C. Pere Josep Cánaves. 10.30pm: The White Party; DJs Juan Campos, Des Mitchell. Plaça Major. And the small white party. Plaça Vella.
Santa Eugenia, Santa Eugenia Fiestas - 9pm: Dinner a la fresca. Ses Escoles.
Son Serra de Marina, Summer Fiestas - 10am: Soapy pole. Yacht club. 10pm: Comedy, 'Queridos Mallorquines'. Plaça Església.
Vilafranca, La Beata Fiestas - 10pm: Playback dance show. Plaça Major.
