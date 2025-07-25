Films in English across Mallorca for Friday, July 25 to Thursday, July 31

This week’s English-language lineup in Mallorca blends cosmic threats, super-powered families, and high-speed drama—led by the debut of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, with Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby leading Marvel’s legendary team in a race to stop Galactus and the Silver Surfer. Still showing are Superman, where Clark Kent confronts a cynical world while holding on to truth and justice; Jurassic World: Rebirth, with Scarlett Johansson venturing into the wild to change the future of medicine; and F1: The Movie, where Brad Pitt trades retirement for one final lap on the track.

Also CineCiutat will be the Atlantida Mallorca Film Festival from July 27 to August 3. Check their website below for all screenings.

NEW FILMS IN ENGLISH THIS WEEK

The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025)

Starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby and Joseph Quinn. Director Matt Shakman. Plot Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, the Fantastic Four must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer. Rated PG-13. 1h 55m.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: daily at 3.30pm, 5.45pm, 8pm & 10.15pm

in Porto Pi: daily at 12.15pm & 4pm Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.30pm (Sat, Sun & Wed), 4pm (Wed & Thu), 4.15pm (Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue), 4.45pm (Fri & Tue), 7pm (Fri & Sat), 7.30pm (Sun & Mon), 9.45pm (Fri, Sun & Tue), 10.15pm (Sat, Wed & Thu)

FILMS STILL SHOWING THIS WEEK

Superman (2025)

Starring David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult. Director James Gunn. Plot Superman must reconcile his alien Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as reporter Clark Kent. As the embodiment of truth, justice and the human way he soon finds himself in a world that views these as old-fashioned. Rated PG-13. 2h 9m.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma: daily at 8pm

in Palma: daily at 8pm Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 8.40pm (Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue)

Jurassic World: Rebirth (2025)

Starring Scarlett Johansson, Rupert Friend and Jonathan Bailey. Director Gareth Edwards. Plot Five years post-Jurassic World Dominion, an expedition braves isolated equatorial regions to extract DNA from three massive prehistoric creatures for a groundbreaking medical breakthrough. Rated PG-13. 2h 14m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: daily at 10.45pm

F1: The Movie (2025)

Starring Brad Pitt, Kerry Condon and Javier Bardem. Director Joseph Kosinski. Plot A Formula One driver comes out of retirement to mentor and team up with a younger driver. Rated PG-13. 2h 35m.