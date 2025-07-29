Iconic Mallorca nightclub earns world’s highest nightlife certification

BCM, one of the world's most iconic nightclubs, has been awarded the prestigious Triple Excellence certification in nightlife, the highest international distinction in this field. This recognition validates the venue's commitment to safety, acoustic quality and service excellence, establishing BCM as a benchmark not only in Mallorca but worldwide.

The Triple Excellence certification comprises three international seals: International Nightlife Safety Certified (INSC), International Nightlife Acoustic Quality (INAQ) and International Nightlife Quality Service (INQS). Each distinction was granted after passing rigorous audits and technical evaluations conducted by the International Nightlife Association, an affiliated member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

This achievement puts BCM Mallorca on par with world-renowned venues such as Dubai's Cavalli Club, the first establishment to receive this distinction. It also strengthens Spain's leadership in quality nightlife, with over 20 venues now holding this triple excellence certification across Ibiza, Tenerife, Madrid, Barcelona, and now Mallorca.The INSC seal certifies that BCM has implemented a comprehensive security system, including protocols against sexual assault, automated external defibrillators (AEDs), and specialised safety training for all staff members.

The INAQ certification demands specific measures for protecting both customers' and workers' hearing, controlling acoustic impact on the surrounding community, and implementing advanced sound limitation systems.

The INQS distinction acknowledges excellence in service delivery and a firm commitment to sustainability and the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including gender equality, accessibility for disabled persons, and appropriate working conditions.

Miguel Pérez-Marsá, Managing Director of the Cursach Group, which owns BCM, stated: "The Triple Excellence guarantees visitors that the venue meets the highest safety and quality standards. This not only provides peace of mind to customers but also generates a more complete and secure experience for everyone, benefiting both tourists and business owners."

With this recognition, BCM strengthens its position as one of the world's safest and highest-quality clubs. It's worth noting that in November 2024, BCM ranked among the top 20 in The World's 100 Best Clubs global ranking by the Golden Moon Awards for the third consecutive year.