New app will enable people to find out how busy beaches are. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
The Council of Mallorca has launched a new mobile application that provides users with real-time information on the occupation of the island's beaches, as well as the conditions of the coastline, with the aim of making it easier for residents and tourists to choose a beach in order to avoid saturation.
