The Council of Mallorca has launched a new mobile application that provides users with real-time information on the occupation of the island's beaches, as well as the conditions of the coastline, with the aim of making it easier for residents and tourists to choose a beach in order to avoid saturation.

The new service launched today is being promoted by the island's Department of Tourism Promotion and will also provide information about accessible walks along the coast.

Visitors and residents will have more information to plan their days in a more efficient and sustainable way.

The app, available in Spanish, Catalan, English and German, shows all the beaches in Mallorca that have lifeguards.

