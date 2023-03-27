Traffic congestion and how to tackle it has become as major headache in the Balearics.
To take a vehicle to Formentera a special permit is needed and Ibiza wants to introduce similar scheme while in Mallorca, the emphasis is on the greater use of public transport and fewer hire cars.
Cars being banned from the beaches in the Balearics
1,000 vehicles per day to be stopped
