The beach bar at Cala Mondragó in Santanyi will soon be no more. The Balearic ministry of the environment is planning to demolish it before the summer. The demolition is in accordance with the management plan for the Mondragó Nature Park.

Santanyi town hall and the ministry have reached an agreement whereby the ministry will be in charge of undertaking the demolition. The director-general for natural spaces, Llorenç Mas, said on Wednesday that all the necessary authorisations are in place and that the main objective is to restore the dunes area.

Following the demolition, the ministry will authorise the town hall to install a removable chiringuito, like those on Es Trenc beach. It will have to be outside the coastal demarcation area, so will be further back than the current bar. Mas added that this authorisation is likely to be immediate, meaning that the beach can have a service this summer.

The mayor of Santanyi, Maria Pons, says that a tender for the concession to run the bar will be raised as soon as the ministry gives the authorisation.

The beach bar closed in 2020 when the Costas Authority didn't grant further permission. This has resulted in a loss of revenue for the town hall. Part of this will be recovered by having the demountable bar.