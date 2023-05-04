A total of 20 beaches in Mallorca have been awarded a Blue Flag for this summer, three less than in 2022.

In addition, ten marinas have also been awarded a flag, two less than last year.

The blue flag is a seal of quality which recognises the good state of the water, the high level of beach services and the safety offered to bathers.

In total, the Balearics has received 42 blue flags for its beaches, six fewer than last year.

Palma is the municipality that has lost the most flags, with only Cala Major retaining its flag, S’Arenal and Cala Estància have lost theirs.

The municipality with the most blue flags in Mallorca is Santanyí, with four: Cala Llombards, Cala Mondragó (Sa Font de n’Alís), Cala Santanyí and s’Amarador.

In Felanitx, Cala Ferrera, Cala Marçal, Cala Sa Nau and Portocolom stand out. The Playa de Muro also retains its flag, and in Ses Salines the beach at Es Dolç.

Pollensa has kept its blue flags at Cala Barques and Cala Molins.

On the east coast, Cala Millor (Cala Nau) and Sa Coma have blue flags.

And in the municipality of Santa Margalida, Can Picafort, Son Bauló and Son Serra de Marina have blue flags.

In Son Servera, Cala Millor and Es Ribell have flags. The marinas in Mallorca that retain their flags are: Alcudia Mar Puerto Turístico Deportivo, C.N. Calagamba (Palma), C.N. Portocristo (Manacor), C.N. S’Arenal (Llucmajor), Club de Vela Port d’Andratx, Marina Palma Cuarentena Port de Mallorca, Port Colònia Sant Jordi (Ses Salines), Port de Cala Figuera (Santanyí) and the R.C.N. de Palma.

The Jury of the ‘Special Mention for Accessibility and care for people with disabilities’ has also decided to award a special mention to Muro, considered one of the best in Spain.