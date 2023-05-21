Initial work for the demolition of the chiringuito beach bar in Cala Mondragó will start this week. The whole process is expected to take around ten days and will cost 55,000 euros. Funding for the demolition and waste management comes from the tourist tax.

The bar has been on borrowed time since 2021, which was when the Costas Authority denied the renewal of a concession for its operation from Santanyi town hall. Situated within the public maritime domain, the subsequent management plan for the Mondragó Nature Park, approved by the Balearic government in April 2022, stipulated that the bar had to be removed.

A report from the regional environment ministry stated that there had been destruction of habitats because of a "permanent tourist facility" (the beach bar, the terrace and toilets) and a parking area. Natural regeneration of the zone would be "impossible" unless these were removed.

A demountable bar will at some point be made available, but not in the same place. It will be off the beach area and only be installed during summer tourism seasons.