Ses Salines council has created a new bylaw to regulate the use of all the beaches of Colonia de Sant Jordi and to avoid the excessive situations that have occurred in past summers.

The new bylaw, which is in force, prohibits the use of music devices, radios, musical instruments or loudspeakers on the beaches that may cause a nuisance with the exception of activities that are organised or authorised by the council itself. The regulation also prohibits nudism on all beaches in the municipality.

Street or beach vendors are banned as is camping on the beaches, lighting fires or using fireworks.

The main objective is to obtain blue flags for the beaches.

Mayor Juan Rodríguez explained that “it is now essential to have the bylaw in order to be eligible for blue flags, and in Ses Salines there was no regulation of this type in the past”.

In addition, Rodríguez added that “the text will also serve to regulate the services of beach concessionaires”.

Breaking the new laws will result in maximum fine of up to 3,000 euros.