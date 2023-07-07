Regular residents' complaints.

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterPalma07/07/2023 20:15
A video taken on the beach in Playa de Palma and believed to have been recorded earlier this week shows two women who were getting intimate being told to "get out of here" by three Mallorcan women.

Residents of the area have complained about tourists having sex on the beach at night. These three residents decided to do something about this.

Once they started kicking sand at the two women, the pair sat up, visibly angry.