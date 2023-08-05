Rain hit Palma beaches reopen

Palma City Council has reopened the beaches at Cala Major, Can Pere Antoni, Ciutat Jardí and Cala Estancia to the public. The red flag was raised on these beaches on Friday following the heavy rains. But this morning they were once again open to the public.

The island was hit by heavy rains on Friday which caused traffic chaos in Palma with thousands of tourists heading to the capital as a result of the unsettled weather. Motorists complained of long tailbacks at entrances and exits to the city.

The August sun has now returned again with the Palma Met Office forecasting a good weekend weatherwise.

Rainfall in Mallorca on Friday (rain per square metre)

18 Santanyí 17 Manacor 17 Palma Univ 17 Portocolom 16 Alfàbia 15 P.Palma 14 Andratx 12 Sta Maria 9 Calvià 9 Campos 9 P.Pollença 9 Aerop.Palma 8 Banyalbufar 8 Llucmajor 8 Cabrera 8 C St Pere 8 Binissalem