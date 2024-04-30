It’s that time of year again. With millions of people booking their summer holidays, lists of best beaches, hotels and resorts are being published and the latest World’s 50 Best Beaches by Banana Boat ranked Mallorca’s Calo des Moro as number 11th.

It describes the small bay as “ The ultimate Balearic cala.

“Calo des Moro lies inconspicuously on Mallorca’s southeastern coast and is undeniably the crown jewel of the Balearics and a Mediterranean dream come true.

“The beach is renowned for its strikingly clear and almost always calm turquoise waters, as well as the dramatic, rugged cliffs that completely engulf the beach. Accessible only by a steep path or private boat, its secluded nature keeps it relatively pristine and quiet compared to more accessible beaches.

The surrounding cliffs not only provide a breathtaking backdrop but also shelter the bay, making the waters calm and ideal for swimming. This beautiful gem is a favorite among those seeking true Mediterranean vibes while enjoying one of the best beaches in the world.”

The best beach, according to this latest ranking, is Trunk Bay, located in the US Virgin Islands. This beach holds the top spot on the list. Renowned for its soft sand and crystal-clear waters, Trunk Bay is considered the quintessential Caribbean paradise. The calm waters are a result of its sheltered landscape and are named after the Leatherback turtle, known locally as “trunks,” where smaller turtles nest during the summer months.