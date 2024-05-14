Last summer, La Indis, a Mallorcan communications agency, caused something of a stir with a campaign slogan 'Don't tag this beach, bitch!'. It came about because of what the agency felt could be the serious consequences of millions of views of just one tag for a beach on Instagram.

The slogan and designs were downloadable, but director Virginia Moll says that people started asking the company for something more tangible - "so that the campaign could reach more people beyond screens".

The agency has therefore printed a thousand stickers with the slogan. They are available free of charge. "You can put these stickers in your car, at your business, anywhere. We aren't the ones recommending they are stuck by beaches, but we have seen them in places like Son Serra de Marina and Cala Major."

"Every weekend we leave a good number of stickers by the door to our office on C. Missió. On Mondays there are none left. A number of businesses from across the island have been interested, such as the Bonaire 15 store in Binissalem, which distributes them."

The company assumes the printing costs and doesn't publicise itself; there is no agency logo on the stickers, for example. "We are doing it out of commitment to the cause. We want to promote a true social debate on the problem of overcrowding.

"The other day a tourist saw the design, asked us about and we explained. He thought it was a great idea. He told us that tourists are the first to feel cheated when they arrive in Mallorca and see that the idyllic postcard that is sold to them doesn't exist.

"Overcrowding affects residents first by making it more expensive and worsening our quality of life, but tourists are also harmed. For this reason, our campaign seeks to involve them in the search for solutions to alleviate this problem."