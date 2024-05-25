For some forty years, the AVPP residents association in Puerto Pollensa has been the contractor for beach services. It employs 24 people on 'fijo discontinuo' contracts for the beach services, which include cleaning. For high season, there are usually forty employees in all.

The 24 employees face being put on ERTE - furlough terms - because the contract for Puerto Pollensa hasn't yet been awarded; Cala San Vicente is also affected.

The town hall has to issue a new tender. The original tender process, which started in April, was a failure. The AVPP says that the terms were "financially unviable".

The president, Miquel Cifre, describes the current situation as unprecedented, except for the pandemic years. The 24 fijo discontinuo workers don't know when they will be called on to start work or if they will be at all.

The AVPP reckons that a new tender process could mean there are no services until July and is urging the town hall to look for a more rapid way.

While there are no sunloungers and parasols at present, the lifeguard service is operational.