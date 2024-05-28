Local residents and beachgoers in Cala Major, near Palma, have complained about the prices of a new premium sun lounger service which cost 70 euros per person per day and apart from a sunshade or parasol , nothing else is included, not even a free drink.

The standard service costs 25 euros per day, the exclusive service costs no less than 70 euros per day, as advertised on the posters on the umbrellas.

That said, it appears that the new luxury service has been well received - exclusively by holidaymakers.

More and more tourists are coming who want a better service and more comfort on the beach.

Claims that more sunbeds and umbrellas have been placed on the beach this year have been denied by Palma city council.

Cala Major is one of the most popular beaches in Palma and is located to the west of the city.

It is easy to reach on the EMT bus lines 4 and 47 and is usually crowded in high season.

As it is family-friendly and barrier-free and also has a good infrastructure with small supermarkets, restaurants, bars and chiringuitos.

However, local residents claims that more space has been taken over by sun loungers this year leaving them with less beach to enjoy - for free. Most locals prefer to lie on their towels or take their own chairs and loungers.