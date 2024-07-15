Es Caló des Moro has been recognised as one of the best beaches in the world. The annual report from "The World's Best Beaches" places Es Caló des Moro in the top three of its prestigious ranking. This accolade highlights the beach's unique appeal among the planet's finest coastal destinations.

Described by the organisation as a true "hidden gem," Es Caló des Moro is praised for its small stretch of sand and crystal-clear waters. Spanning just 40 meters, this beach has become one of the most sought-after virgin beaches by tourists visiting the island, offering a secluded and pristine environment.

One of the beach's notable advantages is its tranquility. Unlike many other popular beaches, Es Caló des Moro lacks installations such as sun loungers, parasols, or beach bars, ensuring a peaceful experience for its visitors. This absence of commercial distractions contributes to the beach's serene atmosphere, making it an ideal spot for relaxation.

Completing the top three beaches in the ranking are Cala Mariolu and Voutoumi Beach. Cala Mariolu, located on the coast of Sardinia, is celebrated for its impressive 500-metre-high cliff and a variety of activities like snorkeling, scuba diving, and sailing. These features make it a vibrant destination for adventure enthusiasts.

Voutoumi Beach, the third on the list, is situated in Antipaxos, Greece. Accessible only by boat from the port of Gaios, Voutoumi Beach is renowned for its stunning scenery and the unique experience of reaching it by sea. This exclusivity adds to its charm, drawing visitors who appreciate its unspoiled beauty.