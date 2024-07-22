Another Mallorcan beach has made it in the top 5, this time for most rated beach on Google in Spain, according to the renowned holiday rental portal Holidu. They analyzed Google Maps data, including thousands of user reviews and ratings. In their latest ranking, a Mallorcan beach claimed fourth place, with another beach on the island also making the list at 24th.

Ranked fourth on the list is Cala Figuera, boasting a Google Maps rating of 4.8 from a total of 1,554 reviews. The other Mallorca beache is Playa de Muro, with a Google Maps rating of 4.7 from a total of 3,277 reviews.

Another three beaches in the Balearics have also made the list: Platges de Comte and Cala Saladeta in Ibiza, and Playa de Cavalleria in Menorca.

According to the Holidu website, "In Mallorca we find Cala Figuera, a dream cove that has been rated 4.8 by 1,554 visitors. This beach is a small paradise surrounded by rocky cliffs and crystal clear waters, ideal for diving and snorkelling. Cala Figuera offers an intimate and cosy setting, perfect for those looking to escape the crowded beaches and enjoy a day of tranquillity. Its access is a little difficult, which ensures a more private and exclusive experience. Compared to other destinations, a visit to this beach requires a higher budget, considering that the average price of a holiday home on the island for the summer is 332 euros and its occupancy rate is already 83%."

Ranked in the top 3 are the Playa de Cofete in Fuerteventura, Playa de Mataleñas in Cantabria and Playa de Sotavento de Jandía, also in Fuerteventura.