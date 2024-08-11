The latest 'occupy our beaches' protest by the Mallorca Platja Tour group attracted around one hundred people to the beach in the Balneario 6 area of Arenal on Sunday. This was a larger number than at the first protest in Sa Rapita, when there were no more than some 20 people but a smaller number than the 300 or so at the protest on Caló des Moro beach.

One of the demonstrators said that Playa de Palma (Arenal) had been chosen as Balneario 6 is a symbol of an overcrowded Mallorca. There was also the fact that it has an unfortunate reputation for drunken tourism, but this wasn't a protest against that as such. "We are not against visitors, they have the same right as us to enjoy our beaches, but we want a change of model."

'Guiri' is a colloquial term for foreign tourist. Photo: Jaume Morey.

This said, there were one or two signs directed at tourists. Rather oddly perhaps, given that a message was directed at Germans (who predominate in Arenal), it was in English.

The change of model, as has been well enough explained because of other protests, implies fewer tourists and improved access to housing.

Two tourists on the beach on Sunday. Photo: Mallorca Platja Tour.

Two National Police vans were in the vicinity in anticipation of any possible incidents and a police helicopter flew over the area on a couple of occasions. There were no incidents. Mallorca Platja Tour had invited people to go to Arenal for a dip, and a dip they had. The banner was held up, there were some bagpipes, cries of "who loves Mallorca, don't destroy it", and that was pretty much it.