Alcudia town hall says that the controversial new balneario beach bars will not open at night. The six bars' hours will be the same as those for the lifeguard service - 10am to 7.30pm in July and August and 10am to 6pm for the rest of the season.

These hours will be in the specification for the tender to operate the bars. This is currently being drawn up. The opening hours, it would appear, are a response to the complaints about the new balnearios from residents and some businesses. These mainly have to do with the location; one is right in front of a hotel restaurant terrace.

Legal action against the balnearios is still being considered, while there is a demand that work stops and that the bars are demolished. A petition has so far raised around 1,200 signatures.

The town hall insists that it had to go ahead with a project agreed in 2018 and with a subsequent Costas Authority concession for the new bars in 2020. If the project hadn't gone ahead, the concession would have been lost.

The old balnearios were demolished in February and March this year.