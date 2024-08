Soller town hall hopes that it will be possible to reopen Can Generós beach in Puerto Soller on Tuesday, it having been closed since Friday due to contamination.

The origin of the contamination was the flooding caused by the torrential rain on August 15. The Sa Figuera torrent overflowed and waste ultimately ended up in the area of the beach.

Last Thursday, August 22, contamination was detected and a yellow flag was raised; swimming was not recommended. Further analysis on Friday led to the beach being red-flagged and to the sea being taped off.

Residents can't recall there ever having been a beach closure as long as this one. Businesses have been affected as beachgoers have been going elsewhere in Puerto Soller where the beaches are perfectly fine.