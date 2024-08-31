Towards the end of May, attention was drawn to the price of the premium sunlounger service on Cala Major beach. This wasn't an isolated example as there is a trend towards offering a luxury service alongside the standard service.
More than 100 euros: Mallorca sunlounger prices continue to attract criticism
While Pollensa town hall had a problem with the tender for other beaches, it didn't for Formentor
Also in Holiday
- Katy Perry under investigation for Balearic video
- “Someone in power needs to make it clear to the UK and Germany that Mallorca wants tourists”
- New setback for Britons flying to Spain
- Famous Balearics town votes against banning tourists
- New setback for Britons travelling to Mallorca from Sunday, September 1
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.