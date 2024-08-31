Towards the end of May, attention was drawn to the price of the premium sunlounger service on Cala Major beach. This wasn't an isolated example as there is a trend towards offering a luxury service alongside the standard service.

Formentor beach in Pollensa provides another example. A luxury sunlounger costs 117.50 euros a day, although in this particular instance it is a price increase from a previous 90 euros.

A post on social media highlighting the price in Formentor has sparked a heated debate. One comment asks is if this is the price to purchase the sunlounger rather than to hire it. Another suggests: "There are still idiots who will pay it."

The beach is right by the newly reopened hotel, where the average price per night is 1,200 euros. Earlier in the summer, other beaches in Pollensa didn't have sunloungers or other services because there were no takers for the town hall's revised tender. This was because the charges to potential contractors had gone up so much. The town hall had to reissue the tender with lower charges. Formentor beach was the exception.

As much as the prices, debate about sunloungers focuses on the space they occupy, not just in Formentor but everywhere.