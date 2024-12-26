Alcudia Town Hall will be installing 30 surveillance cameras in different parts of the municipality, including the main Puerto Alcudia beach.

Alcudia Police say that there have been increased reports of theft on the beach, and so the cameras are a response to this. It is understood that these cameras will be trained on access points along the three-kilometre stretch of beach. These cameras and others will be operational in time for the next tourism season. Other locations will be main streets, road intersections and "strategic points".

Police councillor Juan Sendín made the announcement about the cameras at the presentation of the first two 'Virtual Violet Points'. These points, the first of their type in the country, are aimed at protecting people at risk, preventing aggression and tackling gender violence. They are equipped with 24/7 high-definition camera surveillance and direct phone connections to the police. They also feature artificial intelligence for detecting emergency situations.

Violet Point. Photo: Ajuntament d'Alcudia.

One of the two is by the Magic Roundabout in Puerto Alcudia. The Magic Centre, as it is still referred to, is a trouble spot in the municipality. The other is at the bus stops on Avda. Prínceps d'Espanya in the town.