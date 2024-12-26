Alcudia Town Hall will be installing 30 surveillance cameras in different parts of the municipality, including the main Puerto Alcudia beach.
Security cameras for Alcudia beach
Thirty new cameras in all
Also in Holiday
- What a carry on! European Union abandons full launch of new travel entry system for Britons in favour of "phased rollout"
- Uncertainty surrounds EU Entry/Exit System implementation
- Fresh move to scrap new tourist registration scheme in Spain
- Living in Palma Airport - Safe and warm
- Traveller registration system: If Mallorca's demands are not met, the Spanish Government will be taken to court
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.