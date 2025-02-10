National Geographic has curated a list of the most breathtaking beaches in Mallorca for 2025, showcasing the island’s diverse and stunning coastline. From tranquil coves to lively shores, these beaches offer something for every type of traveller. Whether you're in search of a serene escape surrounded by nature or a more vibrant, social setting, Mallorca's beaches promise an unforgettable experience. Here, we explore these hand-picked coastal gems, each offering its own unique charm and natural beauty.

Cala Agulla

Found amidst pine forests and mountains, Cala Agulla is renowned for its clear waters in striking light blue hues. It is part of a protected natural area, alongside Cala Mesquida, making it a highlight for nature lovers. However, during the summer months, it becomes a lively hub for beach parties, making it less ideal for those seeking solitude.

Cala Varques

This secluded cove is perfect for those who want a quieter beach experience. Located on the east coast near Calas de Mallorca, Cala Varques is hard to access, best reached by boat or on foot. The turquoise waters and white sands are worth the effort, and it is home to one of the largest underwater cave systems in Europe, making it a must-see for divers and snorkellers.

Caló des Màrmols

A pristine, untouched beach, Caló des Màrmols is difficult to access and requires a hike from the Cap de Ses Salines lighthouse. The effort is rewarded with incredible views of limestone cliffs and clear, inviting waters. Nearby Caló des Moro is more popular, making this a peaceful alternative.

Playa del Mago

Located in the Calvia area but often overlooked, Playa del Mago is a serene spot surrounded by rocky cliffs and lush greenery. Its clear waters are perfect for snorkelling, and its peaceful atmosphere offers a welcome escape from the crowds, while still benefiting from nearby amenities. Additionally, Playa del Mago is also known for being the first beach officially designated as a nudist beach in the municipality of Calvia.

Cala S'Amarador

Located in Mondragó Natural Park, Cala S’Amarador is a tranquil beach surrounded by pine trees. Its gentle entry into the sea makes it a great choice for families. This beach is much quieter than the nearby Mondragó beach, offering a peaceful retreat in nature.

Cala Tuent

Set within the Tramuntana mountains, Cala Tuent is a hidden gem. Although the narrow, winding road to the beach is a bit challenging, the stunning views of Puig Major and the surrounding pine and olive forests make the trip worthwhile. It’s a great choice for those seeking a more rugged and less developed side of Mallorca.

Torrent de Pareis

Sa Calobra is accessible by one of Spain’s most dramatic roads, winding its way down nearly 900 metres in elevation. The beach offers two beautiful spots: the main Cala de Sa Calobra, and a more secluded pebble beach, Torrent de Pareis, located after a short walk through a cave. Surrounded by steep cliffs, it feels like stepping into another world.

Playa Formentor

Located at the northern tip of Mallorca, Playa Formentor is a beautiful stretch of beach with views over the bay of Pollensa. Surrounded by pine trees, it combines natural beauty with a relaxed atmosphere. It is ideal for those seeking a mix of tranquility and convenience, with nearby facilities and the famous Hotel Formentor offering a touch of luxury.

Cala Fornells

Despite its proximity to the bustling Peguera area, Cala Fornells remains a peaceful and beautiful spot. The beach is framed by rocky coves and pine trees, offering clear turquoise waters. It’s perfect for a relaxing day, with stunning views of the nearby bay and easy access to local amenities.

Playa Coll Baix

Playa Coll Baix is a hidden treasure tucked away in a mountainous area, requiring a bit of effort to reach. The reward is a pristine beach with crystal-clear waters, ideal for those seeking a secluded and unspoiled spot. The absence of facilities adds to its charm, making it perfect for nature lovers and those who appreciate peace and quiet.

Es Trenc

Es Trenc is one of Mallorca’s most iconic beaches, offering vast sandy shores surrounded by dunes, pine forests, and salt flats. As part of a protected natural area, it is a haven for those who love nature. The beach offers calm waters, making it a great place to unwind while taking in the natural beauty that surrounds it.

Caló des Moro

Caló des Moro is a small, picturesque cove with fine white sand and crystal-clear waters, surrounded by cliffs and pine trees. While it’s a bit difficult to access, its beauty makes it worth the trek. This beach is perfect for those seeking a quieter spot, though it can get busy during peak summer months.

Playa de Canyamel

Located just a short drive from Arta and Capdepera, Playa de Canyamel is a 290-metre long beach situated within a natural reserve. The fine sand and clear, blue waters make it ideal for swimming and diving. The area is also perfect for birdwatching, and nearby attractions include the Canyamel Tower and the Caves of Artà.

Cala Mesquida

Cala Mesquida is a 350-metre stretch of sandy beach located between Capdepera and Arta. It is part of a protected natural area, making it an ideal spot for nature lovers. The beach is surrounded by dunes and pine trees, and although it’s a popular destination, it still maintains a peaceful atmosphere. It offers all the amenities needed for a comfortable beach day.

Cala Sa Nau

Located on the southeast coast, Cala Sa Nau is a peaceful cove surrounded by pine forests. Its shallow waters make it perfect for snorkelling and kayaking. With nearby parking and a small beach bar, it’s an easy spot to enjoy a relaxing day surrounded by nature.