It’s that time of year again, best hotel best resort best beach listings and according to the Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best title which celebrates the highest level of excellence in travel, Mallorca has the third best beach in Europe and one of the best in the world.

The gongs are awarded to those who receive a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from the Tripadvisor community over a 12-month period. Out of our 8 million listings, fewer than 1% achieve this milestone. Top of the list is Elafonissi Beach in Crete, second is Praia da Falésia in Portugal and third is the Playa de Muro which is described as “Fringed by pine trees, Playa de Muro is a family-friendly spot with long stretches of golden sand and turquoise blue waters.

"You could easily spend an entire day here: Stroll, sunbathe, snorkel, paddleboard, or swim in the warm sea. There are restrooms, showers, and lifeguards on duty, and parking’s free or you can take public transportation.”

Fourth is Myrtos Beach in Greece followed by Spiaggia dei Conigli, Italy, Playa de Maspalomas, Gran Canaria, Plage de Palombaggia, Corisca, Tropea Beach, Italy, Reynisfjara Beach, Iceland and Falassarna Beach in Crete.

So, if you are going to be in Mallorca and want to visit the Playa de Muro, head east, past the bustling town of Alcudia, and you’ll find the postcard-perfect neighbouring beaches of Playa de Muro and Can Picafort. Wide fine sand, vibrant turquoise water, and plenty of space for everyone - all protected by undulating sand dunes. As the sea tends to be very calm, and runs shallow for quite a distance, this coastline is very popular with families.

However, on a windy day it can get choppy and currents are occasionally strong - take note of the flag at the lifeguard station. Foodies will be happy to know that this area also has its pick of feet-in-sand restaurants, including the highly-rated Ponderosa Beach, Can Gavella and Royal Beach Gastrosenses. If you happen to find Playa de Muro and Can Picafort a little too touristy, head ten minutes further east to the more laidback resort of Son Serra de Marina.

More information

Access:

By car

Length (meters): 3200

Promenade: No

Type od beach: Sand

Composition:

Wave conditions :

Strong waves

Anchorage: No

Nudist: No

Sign posts: Yes

Lifeguard: Yes

Parking: Yes

Disabled access: Yes

Toilet: Yes

Showers: Yes

Phones: Yes

Rubbish bins: Yes

Sunshade rental: Yes

Sunloungers rental: Yes

Shops/resorts: Yes

Cleaning service: Yes

Diving: Yes