A research project by Sergio Obrador of the Demographic and Tourism Studies Group at the University of the Balearic Islands surveyed Mallorca residents on the effects of overcrowding on mobility. 85% of those surveyed said they had stopped going to certain places on the island due to overcrowding in summer.

Asked to indicate which places, a clear majority highlighted beaches and coves. Four stood out for being the ones to most avoid - Caló des Moro in Santanyi, Es Trenc, Sa Calobra and Magaluf; Es Trenc and Sa Calobra were one and two.

Despite being some three kilometres in length, Es Trenc does suffer from overcrowding, while road access to the beach can be problematic. It was one of the beaches earmarked last year to measure beach usage as part of a broader project into carrying capacities.

Sa Calobra and Caló des Moro both also have access issues, and in the case of the latter it became a symbol last summer of protests against overcrowding. The Mallorca Platja Tour group staged a demonstration in June, this group having been a response to a Vox politician saying that Mallorcans can no longer expect to go to beaches in July and August in the same way they did years ago. Caló des Moro has become a favourite for Instagrammers and influencers, who are said to have contributed to the overcrowding.

Where Magaluf is concerned, the rejection would appear to have more to do with the fact that it is, well, Magaluf rather than overcrowding. This is despite the transformation of the resort over recent years and, for example, the emergence of upmarket beach clubs.

Overcrowding certainly didn't seem to be a concern in summer 2023, when Calvia's tourism delegate, Elisa Monserrat, told businesses that measures would be introduced to attract more residents. Businesses had been complaining about a lack of both tourists and residents on the beach.

* The survey, a random sample, was of 404 residents.